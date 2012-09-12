« previous next »
That insane save, another Allison 3 pointer.
He has reflexes of big cat. Jaguars stronghold is in Brazil, right? And tbf he does looks like one.

 

We are +6.31 in xGA and that doesnt even facture in the amount of crosses he catches/blocks that would result in chances with other keepers and the the balls he catches (instead of blocking them back into the field) that other keeps wouldnt even save. Add to that an assists for a game-deciding goal and his general distribution. 8 clean sheets in the last 9.

He's always been great for us but right now is the first time since he's been here that I can say without a show of a doubt he's the best in the world right now. No discussion about it right now. His form is the reason we are where we are right now in the league. Currently the difference maker for us.
Quote from: Kalito on March 17, 2022, 12:29:47 am
Did anybody notice at the end there, Alisson went to pick up his towel and drinks bottle and the Arsenal fans were singing "Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal" (in the same way we sing for Alisson) and he looked towards their fans for a few seconds and as he turned he sort of smirked, in a respectful kinda way, thinking "WTF are they singing my name?"




Was quite funny!  :D

Yeah I saw that ;D
Quote from: Larse on March 17, 2022, 11:45:58 am
We are +6.31 in xGA and that doesnt even facture in the amount of crosses he catches/blocks that would result in chances with other keepers and the the balls he catches (instead of blocking them back into the field) that other keeps wouldnt even save. Add to that an assists for a game-deciding goal and his general distribution. 8 clean sheets in the last 9.

He's always been great for us but right now is the first time since he's been here that I can say without a show of a doubt he's the best in the world right now. No discussion about it right now. His form is the reason we are where we are right now in the league. Currently the difference maker for us.
Imagine what it'd be if the offside shots were factored in.
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 17, 2022, 12:47:32 am
Our most important player . Come at me :)

No arguments from me on that front.
Quote from: didi shamone on March 16, 2022, 10:40:54 pm
Yea but his scoring drought is becoming a worry.

 ;D

Luckily Matip has stepped up lately to fill his boots in that department.
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 17, 2022, 12:47:32 am
Our most important player . Come at me :)

without a doubt
You know he's calling out 10 or so dickhead keepers in this league.   ;D

Quote
Alisson Becker:

I dont make saves for the camera. If the ball is in front of me I wont dive. My saves are not to show off or Hollywood saves for the camera.
The number of clear-cut chances our opponents miss against him is mind-boggling but not a coincidence. Strikers know that they will need to do something special to beat him and psyche themselves out.
Quiet game today thankfully and we're now up to 26 clean sheets in all competitions before April. Incredible really. Of course he didn't play every game of those 26.
He was fantastic as usual today (apart from 1 episode in the second half).
Did we hear why Kelleher wasn't on the bench today? I'm aware of the Covid issues with milner and Robertson, but heard nothing about Kelleher?
Alisson on his relationship with Jürgen Klopp

Yeah, it is a really good relationship. Hes like a father to me. When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection. I think I have some feelings about life and how life works which are similar to him.

I really like the way he works and the way he makes the team feel comfortable and at the same time puts pressure on us. Hes a guy who is always happy, but when you go onto the pitch its hard work, serious work and hes a top manager, so all those things contribute to a good relationship. I really love to be here and working with him. I love my life here at Liverpool.

More of the interview here, from the official site.
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 22, 2022, 01:05:40 pm
Alisson on his relationship with Jürgen Klopp

When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection.

Ha that's great
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 22, 2022, 01:05:40 pm
Alisson on his relationship with Jürgen Klopp

Yeah, it is a really good relationship. Hes like a father to me. When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection. I think I have some feelings about life and how life works which are similar to him.

I really like the way he works and the way he makes the team feel comfortable and at the same time puts pressure on us. Hes a guy who is always happy, but when you go onto the pitch its hard work, serious work and hes a top manager, so all those things contribute to a good relationship. I really love to be here and working with him. I love my life here at Liverpool.

More of the interview here, from the official site.

Wow, praise indeed, what lovely words from Ali. It must really help him after he lost his dad too.
Love this guy, no histrionics, cool as you like, instills confidence and belief in all around him. Compare him to that jibbering wreck across the park. Infact Klopp has a great habit of bringing players of that calibre into the club.
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 22, 2022, 08:01:46 pm
Love this guy, no histrionics, cool as you like, instills confidence and belief in all around him. Compare him to that jibbering wreck across the park. Infact Klopp has a great habit of bringing players of that calibre into the club.

Jibbering Rex, you say?
Quote from: afc turkish on March 22, 2022, 08:15:29 pm
Jibbering Rex, you say?

Yes...you've got that to a 'T'
Quote from: farawayred on March 17, 2022, 01:22:24 am
I'm worried about his goal drought though...

Yes, this season has been a disappointment. Sitting too deep, for me.

We're not paying him all that money just to stick an arm or a leg every now and then. Needs to get forward more. Show some ambition.

A goal against City next month will do his confidence a world of good, I feel.
redmen tv have a stat analysis regarding alisson.

just a comparison between him and de gea and other epl keepers. the subscription version should be way better than the 20 mins clip that i just watched but still illuminating enough on how he is above average on almost all metric.
Bumped because I think he has been our most important player for months now. Crucial saves in match after match, when we haven't played great. Deserves more love from both fans and experts IMO
 
He makes saves look routine. You watch him and just think no one can score against him, oozes confidence.
Greatest keeper in the history of the PL.
Quote from: Andar on April  2, 2022, 05:06:28 pm
Greatest keeper in the history of the PL.

He runs Clem very close. Different eras though so hard to compare.
Quote from: Chakan on April  2, 2022, 05:08:49 pm
He runs Clem very close. Different eras though so hard to compare.

Clem and Banks are the best keepers I have seen and I would put Alisson in that company.
Good for my heart. Cheers Ali.
He'll win us the game next weekend.
Quote from: number 168 on April  2, 2022, 05:21:30 pm
Clem and Banks are the best keepers I have seen and I would put Alisson in that company.

Oh definitely hes right up there, but who is the best ever for Liverpool, hard to judge.
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  2, 2022, 05:34:53 pm
He'll win us the game next weekend.

Agree, they won't get past him and we'll score 2!
Back pass rule, more protection for keepers, makes it hard to compare

Also some of the playing surfaces looked like peat bogs in Clem's day.
Quote from: FLRed67 on April  2, 2022, 06:33:54 pm
Back pass rule, more protection for keepers, makes it hard to compare

Also some of the playing surfaces looked like peat bogs in Clem's day.

Not often Ray wore gloves either, especially in the early days. As you say it's hard to compare present day keepers with those from the past, it's just a totally game now in many aspects.


Quote from: mikeb58 on April  2, 2022, 06:42:44 pm
Not often Ray wore gloves either, especially in the early days. As you say it's hard to compare present day keepers with those from the past, it's just a totally game now in many aspects.

What you can compare Clem and Ali on, and they are both brilliant at this, is having nothing to do for ages and then pulling off vital saves. Clem could do nothing for 85 minutes and then pull off a match winning save and Ali does exactly the same.

I think the biggest compliment to both men is that they could both play in each others eras, if they were transported into the others time. Clem was really comfortable with the ball at his feet, could play the sweeper role and had excellent distribution, so he would well cope with the backpass rule, the movement in the modern ball would take some getting used to and the big gloves, but he would have adapted, Ali would need to get used to the harder heavier ball and the thin gloves, but again he would adapt would still be one of the best.

Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2022, 04:10:08 pm
What you can compare Clem and Ali on, and they are both brilliant at this, is having nothing to do for ages and then pulling off vital saves. Clem could do nothing for 85 minutes and then pull off a match winning save and Ali does exactly the same.

I think the biggest compliment to both men is that they could both play in each others eras, if they were transported into the others time. Clem was really comfortable with the ball at his feet, could play the sweeper role and had excellent distribution, so he would well cope with the backpass rule, the movement in the modern ball would take some getting used to and the big gloves, but he would have adapted, Ali would need to get used to the harder heavier ball and the thin gloves, but again he would adapt would still be one of the best.


100%. as the old adage goes, a champions, a champion in any era.. put the old guys in todays game with the modern  training techniques, diet and lifestyle and they would still shine bright..
Very good again.
His great save early on is forgotten because De Bruyne's deflected goal happened seconds later, but am I the only one that thought that he could  have left his line and quite comfortably claimed the ball for Jesus's goal?  Maybe I'm just so used to see him as a fast thinking, proactive keeper that it's strange to see him stay rooted to his line. The shot ended up being on the edge of the six yard box.

Am I too harsh?
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:39:23 am
His great save early on is forgotten because De Bruyne's deflected goal happened seconds later, but am I the only one that thought that he could  have left his line and quite comfortably claimed the ball for Jesus's goal?  Maybe I'm just so used to see him as a fast thinking, proactive keeper that it's strange to see him stay rooted to his line. The shot ended up being on the edge of the six yard box.

Am I too harsh?
Definitely too harsh, Jesus was left completely unmarked by Trent and had tons of time to make his mind up how to finish. Ali was on his line because the threat was from the other side, and he was covering his angles.
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 17, 2022, 12:47:32 am
Our most important player . Come at me :)

He has to be the best in the world. I dont watch much footy other than in England but is there another keeper anywhere as good as Ali?.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:39:23 am
His great save early on is forgotten because De Bruyne's deflected goal happened seconds later, but am I the only one that thought that he could  have left his line and quite comfortably claimed the ball for Jesus's goal?  Maybe I'm just so used to see him as a fast thinking, proactive keeper that it's strange to see him stay rooted to his line. The shot ended up being on the edge of the six yard box.

Am I too harsh?

Way too harsh

That goal is on Trent, he literally saw him running and decided to play the offside trap for some reason. People claim Matip played him on but honestly think Trent even was playing him on. All Trent had to do was track him and he gets in front of that ball

Not shitting on Trent btw, he was actually very good all game considering they targeted his side. Made some great tackles, blocks and interceptions

But yea that goal aint on Alisson at all
