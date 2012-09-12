Not often Ray wore gloves either, especially in the early days. As you say it's hard to compare present day keepers with those from the past, it's just a totally game now in many aspects.



What you can compare Clem and Ali on, and they are both brilliant at this, is having nothing to do for ages and then pulling off vital saves. Clem could do nothing for 85 minutes and then pull off a match winning save and Ali does exactly the same.I think the biggest compliment to both men is that they could both play in each others eras, if they were transported into the others time. Clem was really comfortable with the ball at his feet, could play the sweeper role and had excellent distribution, so he would well cope with the backpass rule, the movement in the modern ball would take some getting used to and the big gloves, but he would have adapted, Ali would need to get used to the harder heavier ball and the thin gloves, but again he would adapt would still be one of the best.