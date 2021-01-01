« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6440 on: Yesterday at 06:50:51 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 06:15:31 am
Its a bit worrying he faced the 2nd most 1v1s. maybe inflated by offsides counting?

At the point of offside, events afterwards shouldnt count just like a goal wouldnt count.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6441 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 06:15:31 am
Its a bit worrying he faced the 2nd most 1v1s. maybe inflated by offsides counting?
Offsides shots are taken out of the data. he good in 1v1 but yea liverpool going to play a high line, counting on that the other team is going to miss place the though ball or ball over the top, Alisson can handle it, Virgil/Konate/Matip/Gomez can recover or going to be offside. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6442 on: Yesterday at 07:36:42 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 06:15:31 am
Its a bit worrying he faced the 2nd most 1v1s. maybe inflated by offsides counting?


The way we play with the offside trap means the most likely scenario for a team to get a chance against us is with a ball in behind to create a 1v1 scenario, and its no coincidence that we went for the best keeper in the world at 1v1 situations. Our managers planning for recruitment of the right players is simply brilliant.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6443 on: Yesterday at 07:39:30 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:50:56 am
Offsides shots are taken out of the data.

True when actually flagged. But weve time and again our stuff doesnt get flagged but after seeing on video replay its offside. Are those being removed when play continues with a flag or whistle? Or do those count even though VAR would rule them out if reviewed
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 03:35:22 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 07:39:30 am
True when actually flagged. But weve time and again our stuff doesnt get flagged but after seeing on video replay its offside. Are those being removed when play continues with a flag or whistle? Or do those count even though VAR would rule them out if reviewed
If the flag going up there going to be a free kick and taken out. he does manually i believe so if it off for anybody it doesnt count in data
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 03:42:36 am »
Yeah but Ive seen a fair few clear offsides, attacker clear through, somehow fucking it up and Alison passing it out to VVD and no offside given.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 04:24:28 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:42:36 am
Yeah but Ive seen a fair few clear offsides, attacker clear through, somehow fucking it up and Alison passing it out to VVD and no offside given.
that easy enough to take out manually though.
