Cheeky Song idea for Alisson (it would never work but it's funny
)
Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street
becomes 'Becker Street':
'Alisson lives down on Becker Street
good with his hands and he's good with his feet
when the ball is in the air, our Ali's always there,
and he takes care of everything
[straight to pre-chorus in the minor key]:
'Mignolet would make us sooooo queasy
Scorin past us was just sooooo easy
But who's cryin, who's cryin noooooowwwww.....
DER DER DER DEHDEH DERRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! DER DER DER DEHDEH DERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!
DER DER DER DAHDAH DERRRRRRRRR--ERRRRRRRRRR, DAH DER DERRRR DEHDEH DERRRRYYYYYERRRRR!!!!!