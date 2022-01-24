« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Cheeky Song idea for Alisson (it would never work but it's funny ;D :D ;D)

Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street

becomes 'Becker Street':

'Alisson lives down on Becker Street
good with his hands and he's good with his feet
when the ball is in the air, our Ali's always there,
and he takes care of everything

[straight to pre-chorus in the minor key]:
'Mignolet would make us sooooo queasy
Scorin past us was just sooooo easy
But who's cryin, who's cryin noooooowwwww.....

DER DER DER DEHDEH DERRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! DER DER DER DEHDEH DERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!
DER DER DER DAHDAH DERRRRRRRRR--ERRRRRRRRRR, DAH DER DERRRR DEHDEH DERRRRYYYYYERRRRR!!!!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:01:19 pm
wouldnt even give a yellow, what is he supposed to do. Hes clearing the ball.
Could argue it should be a yellow card for the other guy he is clearly undercutting a player clearing the ball and is putting them at risk for injury
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Just been sent off again. And then had it overruled by VAR again!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 24, 2022, 09:43:18 am
It's funny seeing all the men swooning over Alisson in his current state, you obviously all go for the rough and ready look! Speaking as a woman, I think he looks an absolute mess right now! Get your hair cut man ffs!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
I admire Alis attempt to keep himself fresh for Liverpool, by trying to get sent off in this game. Impressive.  VAR isnt falling for it though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:16:47 pm
I admire Alis attempt to keep himself fresh for Liverpool, by trying to get sent off in this game. Impressive.  VAR isnt falling for it though.

[pep]TWICE!! TWICE!![/pep]
