Online lukeb1981

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 07:26:10 pm »
What a fucking Keeper
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 08:03:48 pm »
Unbelievable today. Best keeper in the world.
Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 08:05:30 pm »
Amazing keeper.
Offline Raid

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 08:31:10 pm »
That should go down as one of the all time great Premier League performances, and you can include outfield players in that.
Offline Pheel

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Sky at Night on Yesterday at 03:59:26 pm
An incredible game today. The save, when he nearly bashed himself against the post, was a gem

Nearly?  Proper got a whack. I was worried for the shoulder for a second!
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 09:44:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:50:33 pm
With some messy hair.
take that back!
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6286 on: Yesterday at 09:45:24 pm »
Invaluable.  Best keeper in the world.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6287 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm »
He looked majestic out there.  Played well too. 
Offline Bread

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6288 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm »
Can't believe how quickly he got to ground from the Eduoard back heel. Think most keepers would have beaten by that.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6289 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm
He looked majestic out there.  Played well too.

God like
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6290 on: Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm »
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6291 on: Today at 12:27:23 am »
Yeah, that black outfit color matching his messy hair fuller beard thing he debuted today, thats just torn it. Its a level up. You could hang Emre Can upside down from a bait hook and the girls wouldn't even notice. Gabriel Marquez had one of his characters cause "a panic of curiosity amongst the women". apt i would say.  And then he flys and moves faster than the speed of light just for kicks, effortlessly.

Its all over for the ladies now. Swooning is the only option. This threads gonna be tough to navigate for some time to come.

so to speak.

Offline sivapc22

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 01:57:24 am »
Just super. I don't think anyone is as good as him when it comes to 1vs1 situations.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 03:28:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm


Best dressed goalkeeper in football. With the best hair.

You know if you dress well you do better in tests? They have studies to prove it, apparently.

It took a 2 on 1 to finally beat him.

Coincidence? I don't think so.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 05:02:32 am »
The funny thing clean sheets is a major measure for keepers, but that would have totally missed Ali's heroic performance against Palace. He was a brick wall. We could have easily seen ourselves on a losing end had their three quite decent shots got in.
Offline Topwings!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 06:02:43 am »
Phenomenal hair and keeping skills.   What a man.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 09:43:18 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:27:23 am
Yeah, that black outfit color matching his messy hair fuller beard thing he debuted today, thats just torn it. Its a level up. You could hang Emre Can upside down from a bait hook and the girls wouldn't even notice. Gabriel Marquez had one of his characters cause "a panic of curiosity amongst the women". apt i would say.  And then he flys and moves faster than the speed of light just for kicks, effortlessly.

Its all over for the ladies now. Swooning is the only option. This threads gonna be tough to navigate for some time to come.

so to speak.



It's funny seeing all the men swooning over Alisson in his current state, you obviously all go for the rough and ready look! Speaking as a woman, I think he looks an absolute mess right now! Get your hair cut man ffs!
Online redmark

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 12:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm
Can't believe how quickly he got to ground from the Eduoard back heel. Think most keepers would have beaten by that.
That was my thought - replay showed how low he was squatting, getting a good view of the ball and anticipating the backheel. His positioning and preparation is unreal.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 12:35:07 pm »
Offline dutchkop

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 12:39:56 pm »
MOTM yesterday

Our best keeper since Ray Clemence ! 

Hopefully we can bring home some of the trophies this season - like the League CUp with Keepers like Alisson in our team - although I believe Kelleher will between the sticks on 27 FEb. Alisson on the bench.

SO then one of the other 3 needs to be won to honour Alisson efforts this season 
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 12:42:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:43:18 am
It's funny seeing all the men swooning over Alisson in his current state, you obviously all go for the rough and ready look! Speaking as a woman, I think he looks an absolute mess right now! Get your hair cut man ffs!
Lol
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6301 on: Today at 12:54:09 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:43:18 am
It's funny seeing all the men swooning over Alisson in his current state, you obviously all go for the rough and ready look! Speaking as a woman, I think he looks an absolute mess right now! Get your hair cut man ffs!
He's our scruffy, no-effort hero. He makes the can't-be-arsed style look cool, and we love him for it.

Or in other words: rumbled!  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6302 on: Today at 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:43:18 am
It's funny seeing all the men swooning over Alisson in his current state, you obviously all go for the rough and ready look! Speaking as a woman, I think he looks an absolute mess right now! Get your hair cut man ffs!

One less to fight him for. Excellent.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6303 on: Today at 01:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:54:09 pm
He's our scruffy, no-effort hero. He makes the can't-be-arsed style look cool, and we love him for it.

Or in other words: rumbled!  ;D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:03:51 pm
One less to fight him for. Excellent.

;D
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6304 on: Today at 01:16:31 pm »
the save from the backheel ..good lord

his reaction and agility for a big man is bloody filthy.

Online Euskadi

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6305 on: Today at 01:59:18 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:16:31 pm
the save from the backheel ..good lord

his reaction and agility for a big man is bloody filthy.

Not enough has been made re how good that was. Most would have saved with their feet but he manages to not only get down so quickly but also keeps hold of it. I was in shock.
