Oh Ali.

My dad passed away last weekend to a blood cancer, MDS, but was unable to have a bone marrow transplant. There was almost a 90% chance of it not working and countless health implications. So 3 years ago he started with chemo and had a reasonable "end of life".

He will be looking down at Ali, the club and these 2 wonderfully brave young people and beaming with pride.

YNWA



Sorry for your loss.Im glad that organ donation was changed to opt-out, but I admit I wasnt aware of the difficulties finding living donors. Its something Im going to look into now. Ive never even given blood and I dont honestly know why. It should be something we all do at least once a year.I find it depressing that as a civilisation we chase money and popularity over everything else, when surely a truly civilised society should be more like Ethan.Making money is easy if youre willing to be completely selfish (talking from personal experience), but I think it takes real intelligence (emotional and intellectual) to be altruistic, to do something that benefits others especially people you dont know while receiving no corresponding tangible benefit. Greed is an innate biological urge like procreation or eating or doing drugs (I include alcohol and cigs), so I find it baffling that giving in to that greed is seen as being successful. We dont celebrate other biological urges or impulses, in fact we more often demonise them.I think we should all be more like Ethan. Thats how we advance as a civilisation.