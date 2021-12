Oh Ali.

My dad passed away last weekend to a blood cancer, MDS, but was unable to have a bone marrow transplant. There was almost a 90% chance of it not working and countless health implications. So 3 years ago he started with chemo and had a reasonable "end of life".

He will be looking down at Ali, the club and these 2 wonderfully brave young people and beaming with pride.

YNWA



Sorry for your loss.I’m glad that organ donation was changed to opt-out, but I admit I wasn’t aware of the difficulties finding living donors. It’s something I’m going to look into now. I’ve never even given blood and I don’t honestly know why. It should be something we all do at least once a year.I find it depressing that as a civilisation we chase money and popularity over everything else, when surely a truly civilised society should be more like Ethan.Making money is easy if you’re willing to be completely selfish (talking from personal experience), but I think it takes real intelligence (emotional and intellectual) to be altruistic, to do something that benefits others especially people you don’t know while receiving no corresponding tangible benefit. Greed is an innate biological urge like procreation or eating or doing drugs (I include alcohol and cigs), so I find it baffling that giving in to that greed is seen as being successful. We don’t celebrate other biological urges or impulses, in fact we more often demonise them.I think we should all be more like Ethan. That’s how we advance as a civilisation.