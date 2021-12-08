Oh Ali.
My dad passed away last weekend to a blood cancer, MDS, but was unable to have a bone marrow transplant. There was almost a 90% chance of it not working and countless health implications. So 3 years ago he started with chemo and had a reasonable "end of life".
He will be looking down at Ali, the club and these 2 wonderfully brave young people and beaming with pride.
YNWA
Sorry for your loss.
Im glad that organ donation was changed to opt-out, but I admit I wasnt aware of the difficulties finding living donors. Its something Im going to look into now. Ive never even given blood and I dont honestly know why. It should be something we all do at least once a year.
I find it depressing that as a civilisation we chase money and popularity over everything else, when surely a truly civilised society should be more like Ethan.
Making money is easy if youre willing to be completely selfish (talking from personal experience), but I think it takes real intelligence (emotional and intellectual) to be altruistic, to do something that benefits others especially people you dont know while receiving no corresponding tangible benefit. Greed is an innate biological urge like procreation or eating or doing drugs (I include alcohol and cigs), so I find it baffling that giving in to that greed is seen as being successful. We dont celebrate other biological urges or impulses, in fact we more often demonise them.
I think we should all be more like Ethan. Thats how we advance as a civilisation.