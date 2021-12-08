« previous next »
jckliew

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 8, 2021, 07:04:51 am
Captain Ali!
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 9, 2021, 10:11:53 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yClGYH3m4BA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yClGYH3m4BA</a>
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 9, 2021, 01:38:28 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December  9, 2021, 10:11:53 am
snip
Yesterday I spent my lunch break watching that lying shit Johnson and his cronies and today spent it watching that clip. The difference in the quality of people is night and day, but yesterday's lot somehow think that they are superior to ordinary people who every day do extraordinary things.

It was lovely to see some good news and to see decency and kindness get recognition. Although I did get something in my eye.
Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 9, 2021, 05:13:02 pm
I watched this on the train bad idea! It's lovely though what a brilliant young man he is and it was so nice to see them meet up for the first time, so emotional. Nice to see Ali taking such an interest in it as well. We need more stuff like this to counter everything else.
Darren G

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 9, 2021, 09:20:48 pm
Quote from: jillc on December  9, 2021, 05:13:02 pm
I watched this on the train bad idea! It's lovely though what a brilliant young man he is and it was so nice to see them meet up for the first time, so emotional. Nice to see Ali taking such an interest in it as well. We need more stuff like this to counter everything else.

Crowded train station for me, and yeah...not good.   ;D  Alisson just seems like a genuinely great guy as did the lad Ethan.  Small things like this video can restore a little faith in humanity in what sometimes feels like an ever-darkening world.
Rafas3leggedtable

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 10, 2021, 08:46:58 am
Oh Ali.
My dad passed away last weekend to a blood cancer, MDS, but was unable to have a bone marrow transplant. There was almost a 90% chance of it not working and countless health implications. So 3 years ago he started with chemo and had a reasonable "end of life".
He will be looking down at Ali, the club and these 2 wonderfully brave young people and beaming with pride.
YNWA
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 10, 2021, 10:01:16 am
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on December 10, 2021, 08:46:58 am
Oh Ali.
My dad passed away last weekend to a blood cancer, MDS, but was unable to have a bone marrow transplant. There was almost a 90% chance of it not working and countless health implications. So 3 years ago he started with chemo and had a reasonable "end of life".
He will be looking down at Ali, the club and these 2 wonderfully brave young people and beaming with pride.
YNWA

Sorry for your loss. x
Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 10, 2021, 11:51:22 am
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on December 10, 2021, 08:46:58 am
Oh Ali.
My dad passed away last weekend to a blood cancer, MDS, but was unable to have a bone marrow transplant. There was almost a 90% chance of it not working and countless health implications. So 3 years ago he started with chemo and had a reasonable "end of life".
He will be looking down at Ali, the club and these 2 wonderfully brave young people and beaming with pride.
YNWA
Sorry for your loss. Condolences to you and yours.

YNWA.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 10, 2021, 05:45:00 pm
Quote from: jillc on December  9, 2021, 05:13:02 pm
I watched this on the train bad idea! It's lovely though what a brilliant young man he is and it was so nice to see them meet up for the first time, so emotional. Nice to see Ali taking such an interest in it as well. We need more stuff like this to counter everything else.

It's a real tearjerker & I loved "The view is better from this side"  ;D
Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 10, 2021, 05:53:03 pm
Quote from: Darren G on December  9, 2021, 09:20:48 pm
Crowded train station for me, and yeah...not good.   ;D  Alisson just seems like a genuinely great guy as did the lad Ethan.  Small things like this video can restore a little faith in humanity in what sometimes feels like an ever-darkening world.

So true, with so much bad news dominating as ever, it's lovely to be reminded about the decent people in life who are prepared to make a difference. It was lovely that she wants to be a nurse, I hope she makes her dreams come true.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 10, 2021, 05:45:00 pm
It's a real tearjerker & I loved "The view is better from this side"  ;D

That was quality.  ;D
Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 10, 2021, 05:53:51 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on December 10, 2021, 08:46:58 am
Oh Ali.
My dad passed away last weekend to a blood cancer, MDS, but was unable to have a bone marrow transplant. There was almost a 90% chance of it not working and countless health implications. So 3 years ago he started with chemo and had a reasonable "end of life".
He will be looking down at Ali, the club and these 2 wonderfully brave young people and beaming with pride.
YNWA

So sad for your loss.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 10, 2021, 05:54:17 pm
What a way to spend 6 minutes. He's a great man is Ethan, to do that for someone at that age... I'm lost for words. Libbie and her family will obviously cherish him until the end of days and Alisson was a fitting player to have on board. Very uplifting.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 11, 2021, 05:35:42 pm
A few ropey moments today. Presumably still a wreck after filming that video with Ethan and Libbie, which is understandable to be fair.
markmywords

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 11, 2021, 06:01:26 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 11, 2021, 05:35:42 pm
A few ropey moments today. Presumably still a wreck after filming that video with Ethan and Libbie, which is understandable to be fair.

Yeah, we were lucky not to have had a pen against us, late on, normally Alisson is a lot calmer in those situations
Peabee

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 11, 2021, 06:12:14 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on December 10, 2021, 08:46:58 am
Oh Ali.
My dad passed away last weekend to a blood cancer, MDS, but was unable to have a bone marrow transplant. There was almost a 90% chance of it not working and countless health implications. So 3 years ago he started with chemo and had a reasonable "end of life".
He will be looking down at Ali, the club and these 2 wonderfully brave young people and beaming with pride.
YNWA

Sorry for your loss.

Im glad that organ donation was changed to opt-out, but I admit I wasnt aware of the difficulties finding living donors. Its something Im going to look into now. Ive never even given blood and I dont honestly know why. It should be something we all do at least once a year.

I find it depressing that as a civilisation we chase money and popularity over everything else, when surely a truly civilised society should be more like Ethan.

Making money is easy if youre willing to be completely selfish (talking from personal experience), but I think it takes real intelligence (emotional and intellectual) to be altruistic, to do something that benefits others especially people you dont know while receiving no corresponding tangible benefit. Greed is an innate biological urge like procreation or eating or doing drugs (I include alcohol and cigs), so I find it baffling that giving in to that greed is seen as being successful. We dont celebrate other biological urges or impulses, in fact we more often demonise them.

I think we should all be more like Ethan. Thats how we advance as a civilisation.
royhendo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 11, 2021, 07:08:50 pm
R3LT - sorry for your loss mate and thank you for sharing that
mobydick

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 11, 2021, 07:37:17 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on December 10, 2021, 08:46:58 am
Oh Ali.
My dad passed away last weekend to a blood cancer, MDS, but was unable to have a bone marrow transplant. There was almost a 90% chance of it not working and countless health implications. So 3 years ago he started with chemo and had a reasonable "end of life".
He will be looking down at Ali, the club and these 2 wonderfully brave young people and beaming with pride.
YNWA

Please accept my heartfelt condolences. When my dad died it hit me hard. I still think of him, along with my mother everyday. Think about the good things, the memories will come and eventually it eases the pain, although it will never leave you. Peace xxx
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 04:22:32 am
I see nobody gave him credit for that brilliant and crucial save when we were still 1-1. It was Thiago who fucked it up i think, or somebody else from the midfield.
