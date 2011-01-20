My MOTM. He made all the right moves, came forward and cleared away long balls and played some ridiculous passes to our forwards. And not to mention the two saves. Absolutely brilliant.



An underrated save was the one he made just before half time. Straight at him. But caught, with soft hands and a soft body, through and ahead of a crowd of players. Completely calm, knowing exactly what he could do. Imagine Pickford in that situation. Or Mignolet, for that matter (is there something in the water in the Wear?).