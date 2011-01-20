« previous next »
Man of the match for me.
Man of the match for me.
There are a few candidates, and he's certainly one of them. But I really like a game in which MOTM is not easy to call.
This is the best goalkeeper in the history of the sport. I genuinely believe that, obviously can't say I've watched them all but I struggle to comprehend anyone existing that was or is better than this guy.
I have been thinking this for a while and every game its just being confirmed more and more.
I have been thinking this for a while and every game its just being confirmed more and more.
It's hard to compare him to Yashin and Zoff, maybe Khan, much like it's tough to compare Pele, Maradona and Messi. But he's at least in the same conversation.
It's hard to compare him to Yashin and Zoff, maybe Khan, much like it's tough to compare Pele, Maradona and Messi. But he's at least in the same conversation.

Throw Banks and Clemence into that as well
Throw Banks and Clemence into that as well

What I've seen of Banks looked incredibly ahead of his time. However, in our current time, Alisson makes me feel calm. It's the best attribute possible in a goalkeeper.
What I've seen of Banks looked incredibly ahead of his time. However, in our current time, Alisson makes me feel calm. It's the best attribute possible in a goalkeeper.

Clem was exactly the same, Alisson is the best keeper I've seen in a Liverpool shirt since him.
What I've seen of Banks looked incredibly ahead of his time. However, in our current time, Alisson makes me feel calm. It's the best attribute possible in a goalkeeper.
Sure. But the game changes with the time, and you can only judge players in the context of their time. Pele would look shit in modern times.
He's ridiculously good.
My MOTM. He made all the right moves, came forward and cleared away long balls and played some ridiculous passes to our forwards. And not to mention the two saves. Absolutely brilliant.
My MOTM. He made all the right moves, came forward and cleared away long balls and played some ridiculous passes to our forwards. And not to mention the two saves. Absolutely brilliant.

An underrated save was the one he made just before half time. Straight at him. But caught, with soft hands and a soft body, through and ahead of a crowd of players. Completely calm, knowing exactly what he could do. Imagine Pickford in that situation. Or Mignolet, for that matter (is there something in the water in the Wear?).
Brilliant in every way.

It's actually unfair that he can be that good and that good-looking
What I've seen of Banks looked incredibly ahead of his time. However, in our current time, Alisson makes me feel calm. It's the best attribute possible in a goalkeeper.
Never looks like conceding no matter how clear-cut the opportunity is.
he's the best keeper around, no fuss
