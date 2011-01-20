Man of the match for me.
This is the best goalkeeper in the history of the sport. I genuinely believe that, obviously can't say I've watched them all but I struggle to comprehend anyone existing that was or is better than this guy.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
I have been thinking this for a while and every game its just being confirmed more and more.
It's hard to compare him to Yashin and Zoff, maybe Khan, much like it's tough to compare Pele, Maradona and Messi. But he's at least in the same conversation.
Throw Banks and Clemence into that as well
What I've seen of Banks looked incredibly ahead of his time. However, in our current time, Alisson makes me feel calm. It's the best attribute possible in a goalkeeper.
My MOTM. He made all the right moves, came forward and cleared away long balls and played some ridiculous passes to our forwards. And not to mention the two saves. Absolutely brilliant.
