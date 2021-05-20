« previous next »
So, 1 goal in 2 player. Not a bad ratio.
But may just be running hot.
In truth, he looks at best a 1 goal in 3 kinda scorer. Needs others to help setup his goals, but can also set them up for others.
Overall, not a bad attacker though...
WE shoudl let him take the penalty against Palace on Sunday.
Ali will become the first goalkeeper to score 2 goals in a season in the Premier League.
no goal or assist, not even a shot on target against Burnley. Worrying times.
I dont use the word lightly, but if we can put Palace to the sword on Sunday, then Alis goal truly will become legendary.

Without his save against Napoli, we dont win No.6, so personally I think its a very good omen for next season.
A thing of beauty. That silver one-off shirt too...

Dealt with all the crosses great yesterday though Martin Tyler bizarrely said he was struggling as one punch only went about 30 yards and then another time he got smashed by one of their forwards.
I think the enormity of Alisson's injury time goal on Sunday has just hit home. Couldn't stop laughing at the time, now feeling a bit emotional given what it means. We've got to beat Palace and salvage the season.
Quote from: DelTrotter on May 20, 2021, 09:05:10 am
Dealt with all the crosses great yesterday though Martin Tyler bizarrely said he was struggling as one punch only went about 30 yards and then another time he got smashed by one of their forwards.

Yeah I thought he was fantastic on those corners, just felt like nothing was going to get past him.
Quote from: jckliew on May 20, 2021, 01:29:46 am
WE shoudl let him take the penalty against Palace on Sunday.
Ali will become the first goalkeeper to score 2 goals in a season in the Premier League.

Excuse me, we aren't the Mancs, only they have pre-booked penalties ;)

The club would never let Brucie take a penalty even when we were 5-0 up in games and I doubt, no matter how much we'd love to see it, they'd allow Ali to take one, its a bit of a piss take if we do.

Quote from: DelTrotter on May 20, 2021, 09:05:10 am
Dealt with all the crosses great yesterday though Martin Tyler bizarrely said he was struggling as one punch only went about 30 yards and then another time he got smashed by one of their forwards.

He's the reason I hate watching footy on Sky now, biased brain dead twat.
Quote from: rob1966 on May 20, 2021, 11:02:48 am
I doubt, no matter how much we'd love to see it, they'd allow Ali to take one, its a bit of a piss take if we do.


I've just taken the part of your post there as it's something that always makes me wonder why people would think this way?

I was a keeper. Before that, a right back but one thing I was decent at was striking a dead ball. Free kicks, goal kicks, whatever - And I am nowhere near Ali's league. This guy can play and can strike a ball better than most outfield players. Take Valderrama. Same. All GK's are coached on how to kick a ball more effectively, especially "sweeper keepers" so why is it that GK's are not in the thinking for taking penalties? I'd have them quite high on the list to be honest and they have the added advantage of knowing how most other keepers will react.

I'd let him take them and I most certainly wouldn't see it as a pisstake.
Adrian's winning penalty against the Ev, for West Ham, where he took off his gloves and dropped them to signify that he would NOT be needed again that night, was a great moment.
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on May 20, 2021, 11:12:56 am
I've just taken the part of your post there as it's something that always makes me wonder why people would think this way?

I was a keeper. Before that, a right back but one thing I was decent at was striking a dead ball. Free kicks, goal kicks, whatever - And I am nowhere near Ali's league. This guy can play and can strike a ball better than most outfield players. Take Valderrama. Same. All GK's are coached on how to kick a ball more effectively, especially "sweeper keepers" so why is it that GK's are not in the thinking for taking penalties? I'd have them quite high on the list to be honest and they have the added advantage of knowing how most other keepers will react.

I'd let him take them and I most certainly wouldn't see it as a pisstake.

totally agree - there are only 2 real ways to take a pen 1 - put your laces through it 2 - place it

keepers must have the hardest shot they way they boot those goal kicks so just the speed and power would mean they'd have a greater chance of scoring schurley

i've played footy at diff levels (nowt special and all sat and sun stuff) and the keepers i've played with have all been 'characters' shall we say - some of them completely mad fuckers so yeh let those guys take pens deffo


Quote from: liverbloke on May 20, 2021, 01:53:38 pm
totally agree - there are only 2 real ways to take a pen 1 - put your laces through it 2 - place it

keepers must have the hardest shot they way they boot those goal kicks so just the speed and power would mean they'd have a greater chance of scoring schurley

i've played footy at diff levels (nowt special and all sat and sun stuff) and the keepers i've played with have all been 'characters' shall we say - some of them completely mad fuckers so yeh let those guys take pens deffo




Schurley was a flop at chelsea
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 20, 2021, 01:40:07 pm
Adrian's winning penalty against the Ev, for West Ham, where he took off his gloves and dropped them to signify that he would NOT be needed again that night, was a great moment.

That was brilliant, the ultimate piss take.
Quote from: newterp on May 20, 2021, 01:59:59 pm
Schurley was a flop at chelsea

schome mischtake i fear

All you need is
Alisson Becker
Keeper and Sweeper
Scorer of Headers
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on May 20, 2021, 11:12:56 am
I've just taken the part of your post there as it's something that always makes me wonder why people would think this way?

I was a keeper. Before that, a right back but one thing I was decent at was striking a dead ball. Free kicks, goal kicks, whatever - And I am nowhere near Ali's league. This guy can play and can strike a ball better than most outfield players. Take Valderrama. Same. All GK's are coached on how to kick a ball more effectively, especially "sweeper keepers" so why is it that GK's are not in the thinking for taking penalties? I'd have them quite high on the list to be honest and they have the added advantage of knowing how most other keepers will react.

I'd let him take them and I most certainly wouldn't see it as a pisstake.

I was decent outfield player, played right wing and midfield but I was far better as a keeper too and could strike a ball.

When I say pisstake, its more that when professional sides are playing and your penalty taker is on the field and you call the goalie up to take the pen, then its showing the opposition a lot of disrespect, especially when you are 5 or 6 nil up. Imagine Villa away this season, it was bad enough we were getting tonked, but if they got a pen and called the keeper up to take it, you'd go spare.

The penalty shoot-out Adrian scored in was different, Adrian took either the 10th or 11th penalty in that game, it was 8-8 and at least one pen had been missed, maybe two?.
Quote from: liverbloke on May 20, 2021, 02:01:12 pm
schome mischtake i fear



Is that you Schteve Maclaren?
None of this would have been possible without his last-minute header. LEGEND
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm
None of this would have been possible without his last-minute header. LEGEND

We'd have 2 less points and have finished 3rd still
No wonder him and Neuer seem so friendly, the two best to ever play the game.
Have a word with yourselves.

He managed 1 shot on target all season ffs.
 :scarf :scarf :scarf :hally :hally :hally :wellin :wellin :wellin

 :D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:06:36 pm
Have a word with yourselves.

He managed 1 shot on target all season ffs.

Yeah but he scored from it. 100% striking record. Who else in the team can boast that?

#betterthanmo
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm
We'd have 2 less points and have finished 3rd still

It gave us momentum.
Well in Alisson, great end to the season. He looked so pleased at the end.
He needs to get into scoring areas more. Seems to lack confidence in his own scoring ability, seems afraid of missing so does not even venture into the opposition box where the ball might drop to him. If he trusts his killer instincts more then might get double figures easily, and be a valuable contributor to goals, to support our strikers.
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm
He needs to get into scoring areas more. Seems to lack confidence in his own scoring ability, seems afraid of missing so does not even venture into the opposition box where the ball might drop to him. If he trusts his killer instincts more then might get double figures easily, and be a valuable contributor to goals, to support our strikers.

We should let him take penalties ;)
His winning goal is the stand-out moment of the entire season for me.

It felt really symbolic on more than one level. A man brought to his knees by the tragic death of his beloved father. In a team that had been decimated through illness, bad luck and unprecedented injuries.

Despite all that, here he is, at the death, taking the initiative and going up for a corner in injury time then rising like a Colossus and putting away an absolute beauty of a header.

The release of emotion. The sheer unbridled joy of him and his teammates. The hug with Klopp afterwards that was more than simple congratulations. That was real connection and mutual understanding.

All that, and the momentum that it brought with it.

Priceless.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:05:18 am
His winning goal is the stand-out moment of the entire season for me.

It felt really symbolic on more than one level. A man brought to his knees by the tragic death of his beloved father. In a team that had been decimated through illness, bad luck and unprecedented injuries.

Despite all that, here he is, at the death, taking the initiative and going up for a corner in injury time then rising like a Colossus and putting away an absolute beauty of a header.

The release of emotion. The sheer unbridled joy of him and his teammates. The hug with Klopp afterwards that was more than simple congratulations. That was real connection and mutual understanding.

All that, and the momentum that it brought with it.

Priceless.

That goal will now never be forgotten as it gave us that last bit of momentum we needed (ok it wasnt going to be forgotten).
The goal is now as legendary as Divock's 2nd against Barcelona. 
I was watching the One Week in May documentary yesterday and Sander Westerveld was saying: "As goalkeepers you can't score last minute winners"  ;D

Thankfully this ending to the season enshrines Ali's goal as maybe the best/biggest moment of the campaign.
