Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Brain Potter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5560 on: Today at 01:56:49 pm
The only one at home rather than at the stadium I celebrated like this was Gary Macs free kick at goodison.
Gus 1855

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5561 on: Today at 02:01:06 pm
You know what I'm really looking forward to.

Home game vs Palace with fans in, every time Alisson get's the ball in his area.....'SHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOT'.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5562 on: Today at 02:28:37 pm
We always seem to bring excitement and drama to this shite league
afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5563 on: Today at 02:42:08 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:28:37 pm
We always seem to bring excitement and drama to this shite league

And humo(u)r, too, as noted by Gus above...
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5564 on: Today at 03:10:08 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:42:08 pm
And humo(u)r, too, as noted by Gus above...

 ;D
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5565 on: Today at 03:40:24 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 02:01:06 pm
You know what I'm really looking forward to.

Home game vs Palace with fans in, every time Alisson get's the ball in his area.....'SHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOT'.

This needs to happen in every game he plays for us ever again.
rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5566 on: Today at 04:14:12 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 03:40:24 pm
This needs to happen in every game he plays for us ever again.

That gets very tiresome very very quickly
JC the Messiah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5567 on: Today at 04:15:51 pm




The signs were there... 🤔
boots

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5568 on: Today at 04:50:13 pm
Marvelous
BER

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5569 on: Today at 05:51:06 pm
Just wish he committed to the stache.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5570 on: Today at 06:17:50 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:51:06 pm
Just wish he committed to the stache.
No you fools, it's the beard. His form nosedived when he shaved it off. It's been improving by the game as the beard grew again, and last night indicated that it is now at a correct and acceptable length.

They need to insert a 'no razors' clause into his contract right away
Brain Potter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5571 on: Today at 06:20:42 pm
Does Alisson have an OnlyFans account. ? Id subscribe definitely
AK1892

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5572 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm
Puskas award incoming :champ
gazzalfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5573 on: Today at 11:09:06 pm
gazzalfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #5574 on: Today at 11:17:52 pm
Don't know if this was posted but someone did a translation of an interview he gave to Brazilian TV after the game and it is even better than what he did for sky so give it a read

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/nepdj5/a_translation_of_an_awesome_alisson_interview_for/

Looks like we have John Achterberg to thank for getting him up the pitch in time for the corner
