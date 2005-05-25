It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
I'm a knob
We always seem to bring excitement and drama to this shite league
And humo(u)r, too, as noted by Gus above...
You know what I'm really looking forward to.Home game vs Palace with fans in, every time Alisson get's the ball in his area.....'SHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOT'.
This needs to happen in every game he plays for us ever again.
Just wish he committed to the stache.
