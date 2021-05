2004: Gerrard vs Olympiacos

2005: Gerrard vs Milan

2006: Gerrard vs West Ham

2006: Garcia vs Chelsea

2009: Torres vs Man United

2009: Benayoun vs Fulham

2014: Coutinho vs Man City

2016: Lallana vs Norwich

2016: Lovren vs Dortmund

2018: Salah vs Man City

2018: Origi vs Everton

2019: Origi vs Barcelona

2020: Salah vs Man United

2021: Alisson vs West Brom



Whenever I watch previous season reviews, I'm always surprised by how quickly I've forgotten some matches taking place or goals being scored. But not the above. His goal joins this list of goals from my generation that I'll probably never be able to forget. There are definitely a few other big moments (Suarez's 250 goals vs Norwich were pretty special) but these stick out to me so much more. The celebrations that followed and the importance of the goals above will definitely stick with me.



Love it.