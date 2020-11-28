Just want to echo some of the thoughts already conveyed on here. I wasn't around to watch Beckenbauer play but this is what I imagine he was like minus the gloves. The positioning and anticipation is like nothing I've seen before. Where Ederson for City is rash in his decision making this fella is as cool as a cucumber. His passing/kicking has gone up another level this season as well, some of them are breathtaking. Little chipped balls over an onrushing attacker or 50 yard bullets on the to the chest/head of our forwards. He has it all and has so many years of his prime left. We are unbelievably lucky to have him.