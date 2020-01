surely Dudek?



Tommy Lawrence was the first 'sweeper keeper' and was brilliant at it, not that big for a keeper but brave as fuck and would take anything out that beat the last line of defence and approached his area!This is from the LFC TV tribute to him after 'the flying pig' sadly passed away..'Ahead of his time as part of Bill Shankly’s first great side in the early 1960s, Lawrence was a sweeper-keeper long before it became fashionable – and was rightly revered by the Kop and his teammates for being a formidable last line of defence'