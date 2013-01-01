My disclaimer for this post is that Im drunk...
But honestly i think he might be the best goal keeper in the history of football
I get that this might seem premature but hes got 5-7 more years in his prime as a keeper and Im pretty confident in 10 years time people will look back at his post and say yup .... Jack was ahead of the curve ... he was clearly the best
Put it this way - Ive never seen a keeper with his combination and level of skills he just needs to keep this level for a few years and hes the best to ever do it