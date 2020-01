My disclaimer for this post is that I’m drunk...But honestly i think he might be the best goal keeper in the history of footballI get that this might seem premature but he’s got 5-7 more years in his prime as a keeper and I’m pretty confident in 10 years time people will look back at his post and say ‘yup .... Jack was ahead of the curve ... he was clearly the best’Put it this way - I’ve never seen a keeper with his combination and level of skills he just needs to keep this level for a few years and he’s the best to ever do it