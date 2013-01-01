« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 09:08:15 PM
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

SMASHerano

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 09:24:07 PM
Loved his Reina-esque celebration!
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:12:10 PM
As boring as this sounds his ability to hold on to the ball instead of parryimg is so good/important. Situations like the Periera? shot, most keepers parry that and there's a chance it goes to a United player.

but then he parried that Fred shot which was a bit odd
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 09:34:50 PM
mikeb58

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:34:50 PM


That's hilarious, our players are brilliant and seem like best mates too, cracker combination!
elbow

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 09:39:03 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:34:50 PM


Even the timing of the knee slide is perfection. Top marks.
Medellin

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 09:46:24 PM
Has now kept more clean sheets (28) than hes conceded goals (27) in the Premier League.  8)
PIPA23

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 09:47:51 PM
now has more assists in less games this season than Lingard :D
Medellin

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 09:48:13 PM
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 10:01:57 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:04:10 PM


Anyone got the video from this angle ?
lionel_messias

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 10:04:19 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:01:57 PM
Anyone got the video from this angle ?

Just porn, it really is.
ABZ Rover

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 PM
Absolutely love the mad bastard!

Hes Clem, Grobs and Reina rolled into one.  With fuckin sprinkles on top 👍
Ycuzz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:35:59 PM
Over seven minutes now since he conceded, I believe.

minutes?
Ycuzz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 10:27:02 PM
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 06:36:47 PM
More assists than J'Lingz

*giggle*
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 10:28:34 PM
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 07:19:38 PM

Just saying  ;D ;D
Same goals and assists as McGuire (26) and Wan-Bissaka (22) in fewer games. Just saying... ;D
Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM
Amazing how he seems to hold on to everything. Made that Pereira shot look so easy. Compare that to the dickhead in the opposite goal who just throws his legs at everything.
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3856 on: Yesterday at 11:35:36 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM
Amazing how he seems to hold on to everything. Made that Pereira shot look so easy. Compare that to the dickhead in the opposite goal who just throws his legs at everything.

to be fair de gea did catch Ox's screamer that looked like it was going into the bottom corner - at the last second.
afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3857 on: Today at 12:22:04 AM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:35:59 PM


The patented, Saturday Night Fever distribution...
JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3858 on: Today at 01:55:47 AM
My disclaimer for this post is that Im drunk...

But honestly i think he might be the best goal keeper in the history of football

I get that this might seem premature but hes got 5-7 more years in his prime as a keeper and Im pretty confident in 10 years time people will look back at his post and say yup .... Jack was ahead of the curve ... he was clearly the best :)

Put it this way - Ive never seen a keeper with his combination and level of skills he just needs to keep this level for a few years and hes the best to ever do it
KirkVanHouten

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3859 on: Today at 03:05:43 AM
There was a moment in the game where he gathered it and then threw the ball to robbo with such tremendous force and curl that it rolled right into his path releasing us to counter attack. It was a thing of beauty.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3860 on: Today at 03:41:16 AM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:35:59 PM
Over seven minutes now since he conceded, I believe.

Well you're not wrong :D
jacobs chains

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3861 on: Today at 05:03:58 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:34:50 PM

Mo must have been shitting himself at that moment. Like someone who has accidentally walked in front of a train and is praying it's going to stop.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #3862 on: Today at 05:12:01 AM
