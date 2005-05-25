« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 22, 2019, 04:32:46 PM
The GK Union  ;D

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 22, 2019, 05:07:52 PM
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December 22, 2019, 12:36:27 AM
Hes fit as fuck and can bang me anytime even

Get in the queue.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 22, 2019, 05:21:42 PM
Quote from: deFacto on December 22, 2019, 04:30:37 PM
Just get a haircut Ally
i like his 'just got out of bed' look

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 22, 2019, 08:52:40 PM
best keeper i've ever seen at this club. And at many others too. His reliability is just wow.

Does need to get a good dermatologist tho  :-X
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 23, 2019, 06:08:22 AM
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on December 22, 2019, 08:52:40 PM
best keeper i've ever seen at this club. And at many others too. His reliability is just wow.

Does need to get a good dermatologist tho  :-X

Sometimes there's nothing that dermatologist can do.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 23, 2019, 06:51:48 AM
Quote from: christofu on December 22, 2019, 05:21:42 PM
i like his 'just got out of bed after being in a coma for 5 months' look

Corrected.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 23, 2019, 09:11:34 AM
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on December 22, 2019, 08:52:40 PM
best keeper i've ever seen at this club. And at many others too. His reliability is just wow.

Does need to get a good dermatologist tho  :-X

Needs to get in on Lallana's Nivea deal.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 23, 2019, 09:45:55 AM
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2019, 04:32:46 PM
The GK Union  ;D


Adrian must be pinching himself when he wakes up every morning ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 23, 2019, 09:48:41 AM
Quote from: West Cork Red on December 23, 2019, 09:45:55 AM
Adrian must be pinching himself when he wakes up every morning ;D

Ill see your Adrian (released by West Ham but surely would have got another PL club after him) and raise you Lonergan (released by Middlesbrough after unsuccessful loan at Rochdale)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 23, 2019, 09:56:56 AM
Alisson Becker has played 5 "win or go home" matches for #LFC. Either finals or games where we faced elimination.
Flamengo
Salzburg A
Spurs
Barca H
Napoli H
In those matches he has saved ALL 26 opposition shots on target. Including 6 big chances
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 23, 2019, 09:59:16 AM
Quote from: Wullie160975 on December 22, 2019, 01:20:38 PM
I'm sure that was one of the criticisms/concerns before he joined us that he used to spill too many back into the danger area, so clearly something he's worked on since he joined us.

Definitely a criticism in his first few games with us as well.  Absolute beast of a keeper he is since working that out of his game.  Unbelievable how few shots he spills even for a moment, doesn't seem to matter how well the shot has been struck, pretty much everything that goes into his arms stays there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 23, 2019, 09:59:36 AM
Fuckin cracks me up seeing the big grin on Lonnergan's face every time he's walking up to the winner's podium over the last 6 months
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 23, 2019, 11:51:49 AM
Quote from: newterp on December 22, 2019, 12:48:31 AM
he's really good at the diving one hand push away save (barbosa save). Did that in the CL final a few times as well.

the barbosa bike scared me for a second as I had Karius flashbacks - but Alisson was over so quickly to cover it (and to be fair it didn't have the venom or placement of Bale's).

I believe these were his only two shots of note he faced and I would have backed kelleher to save them with no bother.

Our defence is so good since the arrival of VVD that he is hardly bothered in a match but what makes him great is that for the times he is needed (might just be once in 90 minutes) invariably he is there. The sweeper keeping is epic, his anticipation of balls over the top is as good as anyone that I can remember. He will only get better as well. Honestly our back five are going to go down in folklore like the arsenal one before the season is done,  but ours is better man for man
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 25, 2019, 06:47:54 PM
What a fucking year for this guy!


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 25, 2019, 08:35:08 PM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 25, 2019, 06:47:54 PM
What a fucking year for this guy!



2019 has been a great year for him but there's more to come before the season ends.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 25, 2019, 11:00:20 PM
What a keeper absolute wall and what a year he's had.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 25, 2019, 11:06:15 PM
Easily in the conversation for best of our lifetimes. I expect Real will break the bank for him soon enough once they've had enough of Courteois. Hopefully he'll want to stay.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 25, 2019, 11:29:43 PM
Quote from: vagabond on December 25, 2019, 11:06:15 PM
Easily in the conversation for best of our lifetimes. I expect Real will break the bank for him soon enough once they've had enough of Courteois. Hopefully he'll want to stay.

He could just as easily be here for the next 10 years. We are World Champions, European Champions and currentl;y leading the race to be domestic champions. Doubt Madrid could afford him, who spends £100m+ on goalkeepers?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
December 26, 2019, 05:08:22 AM
Class. Definitely man of the tournament in Qatar.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 25, 2019, 06:47:54 PM
What a fucking year for this guy!



Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:16:37 PM
"Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has won the 2019 Samba Gold award for the best Brazilian player in Europe".

And the first goalkeeper to win this award.

Congratulations sexy beast :scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 07:23:56 PM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:16:37 PM
"Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has won the 2019 Samba Gold award for the best Brazilian player in Europe".

And the first goalkeeper to win this award.

Congratulations sexy beast :scarf
He just can't stop winning stuff since he joined the mighty Reds!

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 09:59:16 PM
Best keeper in the world.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 10:04:10 PM
^ aye - he is fantastic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 11:02:27 PM
Yeah lovely bit of play for the 2nd, his handling is as good as Ive ever seen. Hes as good as Ive ever seen.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 11:04:27 PM
He's no Pickford though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 11:17:14 PM
He just seems an unnecessary luxury at times...

We might have to keep him interested at this rate...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 11:18:36 PM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 11:17:14 PM
He just seems an unnecessary luxury at times...

We might have to keep him interested at this rate...
What like loan him to Everton for 6 months to give him something to do.

Although doubt hed be able to displace Pickford
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 11:20:28 PM
Should we play without a goalie ? would make things a bit more exciting but then again Gomez and Van Djik would not allow any shots on target  ::) ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 06:39:17 AM
Loved him grabbing that point blank shot and holding it the right side of the line
