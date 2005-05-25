he's really good at the diving one hand push away save (barbosa save). Did that in the CL final a few times as well.



the barbosa bike scared me for a second as I had Karius flashbacks - but Alisson was over so quickly to cover it (and to be fair it didn't have the venom or placement of Bale's).



I believe these were his only two shots of note he faced and I would have backed kelleher to save them with no bother.Our defence is so good since the arrival of VVD that he is hardly bothered in a match but what makes him great is that for the times he is needed (might just be once in 90 minutes) invariably he is there. The sweeper keeping is epic, his anticipation of balls over the top is as good as anyone that I can remember. He will only get better as well. Honestly our back five are going to go down in folklore like the arsenal one before the season is done, but ours is better man for man