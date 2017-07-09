« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 353113 times)

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,118
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3720 on: December 22, 2019, 04:32:46 PM »
The GK Union  ;D

Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,882
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3721 on: December 22, 2019, 05:07:52 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December 22, 2019, 12:36:27 AM
Hes fit as fuck and can bang me anytime even

Get in the queue.
Logged

Offline christofu

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3722 on: December 22, 2019, 05:21:42 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on December 22, 2019, 04:30:37 PM
Just get a haircut Ally
i like his 'just got out of bed' look

Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3723 on: December 22, 2019, 08:52:40 PM »
best keeper i've ever seen at this club. And at many others too. His reliability is just wow.

Does need to get a good dermatologist tho  :-X
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3724 on: December 23, 2019, 06:08:22 AM »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on December 22, 2019, 08:52:40 PM
best keeper i've ever seen at this club. And at many others too. His reliability is just wow.

Does need to get a good dermatologist tho  :-X

Sometimes there's nothing that dermatologist can do.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,239
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3725 on: December 23, 2019, 06:51:48 AM »
Quote from: christofu on December 22, 2019, 05:21:42 PM
i like his 'just got out of bed after being in a coma for 5 months' look

Corrected.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3726 on: December 23, 2019, 09:11:34 AM »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on December 22, 2019, 08:52:40 PM
best keeper i've ever seen at this club. And at many others too. His reliability is just wow.

Does need to get a good dermatologist tho  :-X

Needs to get in on Lallana's Nivea deal.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline West Cork Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3727 on: December 23, 2019, 09:45:55 AM »
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2019, 04:32:46 PM
The GK Union  ;D


Adrian must be pinching himself when he wakes up every morning ;D
Logged

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,385
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3728 on: December 23, 2019, 09:48:41 AM »
Quote from: West Cork Red on December 23, 2019, 09:45:55 AM
Adrian must be pinching himself when he wakes up every morning ;D

Ill see your Adrian (released by West Ham but surely would have got another PL club after him) and raise you Lonergan (released by Middlesbrough after unsuccessful loan at Rochdale)
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3729 on: December 23, 2019, 09:56:56 AM »
Alisson Becker has played 5 "win or go home" matches for #LFC. Either finals or games where we faced elimination.
Flamengo
Salzburg A
Spurs
Barca H
Napoli H
In those matches he has saved ALL 26 opposition shots on target. Including 6 big chances
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,365
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3730 on: December 23, 2019, 09:59:16 AM »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on December 22, 2019, 01:20:38 PM
I'm sure that was one of the criticisms/concerns before he joined us that he used to spill too many back into the danger area, so clearly something he's worked on since he joined us.

Definitely a criticism in his first few games with us as well.  Absolute beast of a keeper he is since working that out of his game.  Unbelievable how few shots he spills even for a moment, doesn't seem to matter how well the shot has been struck, pretty much everything that goes into his arms stays there.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,826
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3731 on: December 23, 2019, 09:59:36 AM »
Fuckin cracks me up seeing the big grin on Lonnergan's face every time he's walking up to the winner's podium over the last 6 months
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3732 on: December 23, 2019, 11:51:49 AM »
Quote from: newterp on December 22, 2019, 12:48:31 AM
he's really good at the diving one hand push away save (barbosa save). Did that in the CL final a few times as well.

the barbosa bike scared me for a second as I had Karius flashbacks - but Alisson was over so quickly to cover it (and to be fair it didn't have the venom or placement of Bale's).

I believe these were his only two shots of note he faced and I would have backed kelleher to save them with no bother.

Our defence is so good since the arrival of VVD that he is hardly bothered in a match but what makes him great is that for the times he is needed (might just be once in 90 minutes) invariably he is there. The sweeper keeping is epic, his anticipation of balls over the top is as good as anyone that I can remember. He will only get better as well. Honestly our back five are going to go down in folklore like the arsenal one before the season is done,  but ours is better man for man
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 06:47:54 PM »
What a fucking year for this guy!


Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 08:35:08 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:47:54 PM
What a fucking year for this guy!



2019 has been a great year for him but there's more to come before the season ends.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 