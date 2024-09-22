« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 21, 2024, 10:43:42 pm
5 games in, still no clean sheet this season yet. :D

I got a couple from Ben White but that's about it.

My strategy of two 5.0- rated GKs on a home game rotation hasn't worked, Pickford worst and Leno 4th worst of the GKs to have played all five games. I'm bizarrely contemplating swapping one of them for Onana who can fluke a clean sheet on occasion.

Captained Diaz so this gameweek might the first that's not totally humiliating, although if Haaland scores that'll probably put me in the lower 50th percentile yet again.
Actually I tell a lie, Mitchell got me One in the late game yesterday. God bless Ten Haag!
Whichever transfer I make has been poor this season.

Solanke injured gamweek 1 - out for Muniz. Done nothing in 4 weeks (got an assist yesterday but doesn't start now)

Isak out for Vardy was poor this week - expected Leicester to get a few vs Everton.

Only players that are saving me are Salah and Watkins.

78 points so far this week but still choosing the wrong option for Captain.
Wildcard active - Do i carry on going without Haaland or is it just stupid to go without him?
Quote from: LiamG on September 23, 2024, 07:22:08 am
Wildcard active - Do i carry on going without Haaland or is it just stupid to go without him?

I transfered him in, until he gets injured he's going to start and score.
Quote from: LiamG on September 23, 2024, 07:22:08 am
Wildcard active - Do i carry on going without Haaland or is it just stupid to go without him?

Keep going without him, I'm beating loads of folks without him, has enabled me to have a strong defence, with Raya in sticks,
and I'm using midfielders and forwards to make up the goals.


*Over the course of the season, it will be difficult to beat teams with H, but they will have to Captain him every week, ultimately hope City win the league again, and IT IS BORING AS F!


So, I'm going without H, the best points-scoring player in the game.
Quote from: LiamG on September 23, 2024, 07:22:08 am
Wildcard active - Do i carry on going without Haaland or is it just stupid to go without him?
I don't think he's necessarily needed if you have Salah for example. 
Watkins and Solanke got injured recently and I took them out


Regretting that now, think I will be wildcarding
Quote from: lionel_messias on September 23, 2024, 10:40:51 am
Keep going without him, I'm beating loads of folks without him, has enabled me to have a strong defence, with Raya in sticks,
and I'm using midfielders and forwards to make up the goals.


*Over the course of the season, it will be difficult to beat teams with H, but they will have to Captain him every week, ultimately hope City win the league again, and IT IS BORING AS F!


So, I'm going without H, the best points-scoring player in the game.

Who do you have in midfield and attack?
Switched captain from Palmer to Haaland last minute :butt

I hate fpl sometimes...
I signed Van Hecke (thankfully didnt play!) and Jiminez (scored). Two signings that will most definitely transform my season and wont just be pissing in the wind. Captained Saka this week. Small silver lining for that late goal.
I swapped Salah for Diaz and Palmer.. maybe the first bit Ive got right, come on Lucho..
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:23:51 pm
I swapped Salah for Diaz and Palmer.. maybe the first bit Ive got right, come on Lucho..

Getting two players for the price of one was a good result even if Lucho didn't do the business.

Like Perham, I made a last minute decision to take the captaincy off Palmer. At least I gave it to Mbeumo, so not quite as annoying. Still cost me 16 points, mind. But this is by far my best week of the season, 478k rank with Watkins and Porro left to play.
