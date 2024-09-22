Wildcard active - Do i carry on going without Haaland or is it just stupid to go without him?



Keep going without him, I'm beating loads of folks without him, has enabled me to have a strong defence, with Raya in sticks,and I'm using midfielders and forwards to make up the goals.*Over the course of the season, it will be difficult to beat teams with H, but they will have to Captain him every week, ultimately hope City win the league again, and IT IS BORING AS F!So, I'm going without H, the best points-scoring player in the game.