I didn't go with Haaland and at this rate it's tough.



Looking around some have managed to put together some half decent teams with both Mo and Haaland, but a lot i've seen have some dodgy picks trying to get them both in. If Haaland and Mo don't score, then many will have a pretty bad week. Thats my hope any way



That's the risk.If you have both you can only get one more 'big' player in e.g. Saka, Watkins or Palmer but then the rest of your squad are a bit average or won't be consistent.But it might be worth it if you captain Haaland or Salah on days someone else in your league doesn't and they hit big returns.The fixtures are interesting for the next couple of weeks as Haaland finally has some games you feel he might not score in or only score 1.