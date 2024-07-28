« previous next »
I'm still yet to make a single draft. my team is still the auto team haha
Quote from: LiamG on July 28, 2024, 12:56:03 pm
I'm still yet to make a single draft. my team is still the auto team haha
the team it gave me was actually quite good but one I couldnt keep

Ederson/Alisson both on it for instance

I have drafted one up now

Could get Haaland but went with Watkins for now

15 is an awful lot of money, I have salah too
Shocking that you cant start picking u til you have a team name. Getting a season-long worthy pun is the hardest part of this whole process.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  1, 2024, 12:11:51 pm
Shocking that you cant start picking u til you have a team name. Getting a season-long worthy pun is the hardest part of this whole process.
the limit on the amount of characters makes it even harder
Quote from: paulrazor on August  1, 2024, 12:16:17 pm
the limit on the amount of characters makes it even harder

Yeah. Still hurts that back in about 2015 I couldnt have Bruno Martins Indi Disco.
Quote from: Draex on July 28, 2024, 09:24:42 am
Ive got Szobo over Salah, then couldnt spend the spare cash!

I am regreting this decision.
Done my team but I know it will change multiple times over the next few weeks. Gone without Haaland or Foden. I just don`t trust Pep on consistent team selection and it is too much money to take that risk. Gone with Mo, Palmer, Saka, Trent and Watkins as my 'star' players, also have Mateta up front alongside a makeweight cheap option (4.5m).  Balance of defence is cheap.
Quote from: Qston on August  1, 2024, 02:00:31 pm
Done my team but I know it will change multiple times over the next few weeks. Gone without Haaland or Foden. I just don`t trust Pep on consistent team selection and it is too much money to take that risk. Gone with Mo, Palmer, Saka, Trent and Watkins as my 'star' players, also have Mateta up front alongside a makeweight cheap option (4.5m).  Balance of defence is cheap.

Yeah I normally get Ederson as hes generally the only sure thing as a starter, and in recent seasons Haaaland but otherwise dont risk any of their outfield players.
Nkunku is a midfielder this year for some reason. Worth a shout?
Draft 1

Vicario, Bentley

Maatsen (villa), davis (ipswich), Pereira (Leicester), Taa, Bednarek

Salah, Bowen, Gordon, Minteh (Brighton), Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Watkins, Pedro, Hojlund
Quote from: Hazell on August  1, 2024, 02:12:31 pm
Nkunku is a midfielder this year for some reason. Worth a shout?

Yeah I've gone for him, but their new manager has confirmed Palmer will take all their pens next season.
Quote from: paulrazor on August  1, 2024, 02:13:27 pm
Draft 1

Vicario, Bentley

Maatsen (villa), davis (ipswich), Pereira (Leicester), Taa, Bednarek

Salah, Bowen, Gordon, Minteh (Brighton), Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Watkins, Pedro, Hojlund

Alisson, Turner

Saliba, Van Dijk, Branthwaite, Gvardiol, Andersen

Szoboszlai, Eze, Nkunku, Gordon, Rogers

Haaland, Watkins, Pedro
good team that, Gvardiol was banging them in the end of last season

Szobo at 6.5 is a good price and I looked at him, Nkunku as a midfielder is worth a look but he is very injury prone.

Andersen at 4.5 was a good price too
I can't decide on Haaland.

I have a very good team without him, very happy with it. But then I know he's going to score 10 in the first 3 games and it will be very hard working him back in  :butt

I do have another draft with Haaland, Salah and Issak in, but then I just can't get a defence I like (and leaving Salah out is a no go  ;D)
Smith-Rowe could be a shout this season with him going to Fulham
Quote from: tommy LFC on August  7, 2024, 03:02:33 pm
I can't decide on Haaland.

I have a very good team without him, very happy with it. But then I know he's going to score 10 in the first 3 games and it will be very hard working him back in  :butt

I do have another draft with Haaland, Salah and Issak in, but then I just can't get a defence I like (and leaving Salah out is a no go  ;D)

If you don't have Haaland in it's really difficult to get him in then. You'd have to leave yourself a good chunk in the bank and probably make 2 or 3 transfers in gameweek 2 already.

His first 4 or 5 fixtures overall aren't the easiest on paper (other than Ipswich at home) but then as you say, he's likely to bag them in anyway.

I do think it's made it interesting though - last season everyone could have Mo and Haaland and then it was very difficult to get enough good differentials whereas this time most will probably go either/or.

Any tips for cheap defenders that will actually start?
Konsa, Martinez, Guehi, Anderson all at 4.5

Do we think Arteta will play Jesus instead of Havertz?
Two things to consider on the Haaland conundrum:

1. if you're going to incur a penalty for making 4 or 5 transfers in a week, early on is the time to do it. What's 16 points if it means an extra 100+ by season's end?
2. if you pick Haaland you're a c*nt
Quote from: Jwils21 on August  7, 2024, 03:04:17 pm
Smith-Rowe could be a shout this season with him going to Fulham

Yep £4.5mil hes in my team now.

Im trying to fit in Salah and Haaland, Mo is a man on fire.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August  7, 2024, 06:02:53 pm
If you don't have Haaland in it's really difficult to get him in then. You'd have to leave yourself a good chunk in the bank and probably make 2 or 3 transfers in gameweek 2 already.

His first 4 or 5 fixtures overall aren't the easiest on paper (other than Ipswich at home) but then as you say, he's likely to bag them in anyway.

I do think it's made it interesting though - last season everyone could have Mo and Haaland and then it was very difficult to get enough good differentials whereas this time most will probably go either/or.

Any tips for cheap defenders that will actually start?
Van De Ven, Mitchell, Davis and Robinson.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August  7, 2024, 06:02:53 pm

Any tips for cheap defenders that will actually start?
I always go through promoted teams, check see who started last year for them and go from there.

Quote from: Draex on August  8, 2024, 07:30:18 am
Yep £4.5mil hes in my team now.

Im trying to fit in Salah and Haaland, Mo is a man on fire.
Smith Rowe is 5.5
The likes of Nunez, Trent and Gakpo won't start the Ipswich game?
Carvalho at £5m seems a good price.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:29:36 pm
Carvalho at £5m seems a good price.
Deffo one to take a punt on. Similarly Ive only just noticed Harvey is only £5.5m, reckon he could well be a regular this season and if his calendar year stats are anything to go by, hes a must.
Morgan Rogers at Villa for 5.0 mill seems to be getting a lot of attention.

Not sure what position he plays, centre mid or further forward? Is he likely to be a starter?
Is Carvalho really likely to start for us? Maybe one or two early doors while the late returnees get into shape, but it seems risky to me.

I think Rogers plays as a forward so he could be a great shout. I've gone with Leon Bailey who went ahead of Diaby in the second half of the season and had a cracking goal involvement rate. Only 6.5m and well rested over summer afaik (which is admittedly not far at all). Champions League might diminish Villa player values. I've decided not to run with Watkins to begin with due to Euros and CL.
