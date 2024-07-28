I can't decide on Haaland.



I have a very good team without him, very happy with it. But then I know he's going to score 10 in the first 3 games and it will be very hard working him back in



I do have another draft with Haaland, Salah and Issak in, but then I just can't get a defence I like (and leaving Salah out is a no go )



If you don't have Haaland in it's really difficult to get him in then. You'd have to leave yourself a good chunk in the bank and probably make 2 or 3 transfers in gameweek 2 already.His first 4 or 5 fixtures overall aren't the easiest on paper (other than Ipswich at home) but then as you say, he's likely to bag them in anyway.I do think it's made it interesting though - last season everyone could have Mo and Haaland and then it was very difficult to get enough good differentials whereas this time most will probably go either/or.Any tips for cheap defenders that will actually start?