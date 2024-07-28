I'm still yet to make a single draft. my team is still the auto team haha
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Crosby Nick never fails.
Shocking that you cant start picking u til you have a team name. Getting a season-long worthy pun is the hardest part of this whole process.
the limit on the amount of characters makes it even harder
Ive got Szobo over Salah, then couldnt spend the spare cash!
Done my team but I know it will change multiple times over the next few weeks. Gone without Haaland or Foden. I just don`t trust Pep on consistent team selection and it is too much money to take that risk. Gone with Mo, Palmer, Saka, Trent and Watkins as my 'star' players, also have Mateta up front alongside a makeweight cheap option (4.5m). Balance of defence is cheap.
Nkunku is a midfielder this year for some reason. Worth a shout?
Draft 1Vicario, BentleyMaatsen (villa), davis (ipswich), Pereira (Leicester), Taa, BednarekSalah, Bowen, Gordon, Minteh (Brighton), Semenyo (Bournemouth)Watkins, Pedro, Hojlund
I can't decide on Haaland. I have a very good team without him, very happy with it. But then I know he's going to score 10 in the first 3 games and it will be very hard working him back in I do have another draft with Haaland, Salah and Issak in, but then I just can't get a defence I like (and leaving Salah out is a no go )
Smith-Rowe could be a shout this season with him going to Fulham
If you don't have Haaland in it's really difficult to get him in then. You'd have to leave yourself a good chunk in the bank and probably make 2 or 3 transfers in gameweek 2 already. His first 4 or 5 fixtures overall aren't the easiest on paper (other than Ipswich at home) but then as you say, he's likely to bag them in anyway. I do think it's made it interesting though - last season everyone could have Mo and Haaland and then it was very difficult to get enough good differentials whereas this time most will probably go either/or.Any tips for cheap defenders that will actually start?
Any tips for cheap defenders that will actually start?
Yep £4.5mil hes in my team now.Im trying to fit in Salah and Haaland, Mo is a man on fire.
