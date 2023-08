Didn't fancy many of the striker options so decided to invest a bit i defence. Went for both Stones and Gabriel among 4 strong options. Neither started



Gabriel got leaked 5 mins before the deadline unfortunately missed that one but saw the earlier Stones one. Feel FPL is a lot more boring now there's a lot more available info from Podcasters so most people end up having 8 players in common with their mates and with Haaland aside from a few fixtures is pretty much a perma captaincy option.