This weekend is tough.



What players will Pep rest ? Ideally I want a defender in but not sure who ?



And will Haaland start ?



It's absolutely too much of a risk not to go Haaland captain unless you were either well clear in your league or well behind.He legitimately could score 3,4 or 5. But there's no doubt he will either not start or start but come off around the 60 mark. I reckon the latter. Pep will want to get the league wrapped up as quick as he can before their probable final against a Milan side.I went Ederson and Stones for the double week and Ederson got 1 point overall! Rotation is very risky for them.Mo is in great form but Brentford should prove a tough test.