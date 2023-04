So I'm 100% free hitting this game week and I'm struggling to decide between Jota vs Gakpo. I know majority will go with Gakpo but my gut is telling me Jota. Now he has those two goals vs Leeds, I just have a feeling he's going to go on a run. He just needed to get that goal. But I know there is a risk of minutes and that's even the same with Gakpo tbf, which brings across the possibility of going Robbo instead of both of them (assuming Salah and TAA are your other 2 LFC picks).I know I'll change my mind at least 10 times