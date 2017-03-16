« previous next »
December 14, 2022, 12:09:33 pm
Anybody used the unlimited transfers yet.. I've not even picked up the app over the break.. will probably look into it next week when we know who's injured after the world cup
December 14, 2022, 03:06:08 pm
Well Gabriel Jesus is out for a while so remove him
Today at 12:05:31 am
So, anyone making bold moves for the restart? I just made wholesale changes but what I'm left with is still quite a lot of popular choices. Only players I have with <10% teams selected by are:

Arrizabalaga - 4.4m (2.9%) - very cheap for a Chelsea starter, but Chelsea aren't up to much lately. Might promote Ward (29.9%) for the short-term since Leicester were defending well since Faes found his feet.
Botman - 4.4m (3.2%) - adding him to Schar, who would ever have imagined having two Newcastle defenders in their squad, let alone first XI? Fucking sportswashers.
Solanke - 5.8m (6.5%) - people are gradually warming to him, but he's still flying under the radar. 7th best forward in the game, only 4 points behind the far more popular Mitrovic (6.8m).
Summerville - 4.4m (1.3%) - scored in four straight before the break, yet still going largely ignored despite basement price... expect to see those figures rise towards the deadline
Perraud - 4.4m (0.7%) - hard to put too much stock in a Southampton defender, but he has good attacking numbers and maybe the new coach will help them add to their solitary clean sheet this season

Feels like I need to do more, but keep in mind there's now a "second chance" league starting on Boxing Day, running alongside the regular league, in which I'm already miles off the pace.
Today at 12:31:26 pm
I'm well off the pace in my league so need to gamble really. I imagine most teams will have Salah and Haaland (no brainer, should be fresh and get big numbers) Kane and KDB will also flood people's teams.

After that it will be interesting to see if some of the in form players before the break who were reasonably cheap can keep it up (Almiron, Martinelli, Gross).

City's fixtures look very good indeed. Next two are Leeds away and Everton home - you'd be a brave person not to go Haaland captain.
