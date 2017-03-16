I signed up for my work's FIFA world cup fantasy game in the spirit of team harmony or whatever, even though I don't give a toss about this farce. Naturally I am kicking arse because that's how these things go, but my god I will never complain about the PL game again after dealing with this shocking implementation. Like so many shipping containers in the desert filled with unredeemed drink vouchers, this dog's breakfast of a game seems to be in permanent beta mode, with scores that remain wildly incorrect for long periods and tallies that don't match the scoring rules, team sheets full of players who weren't even selected (I had a brief frisson of concern when it seemed Thiago Alcantara had gone to Qatar after all)... come back premier league, all is forgiven!