The concurrence of teams is off the charts this season, Jesus at 81% TSB, Haaland 72% and will no doubt overtake Jesus soon, Salah 53%, Trent 49%, Cancelo 46%. In seasons past I don't remember anyone over 50%. FPL's continued insistence on only counting no. 9s as forwards has largely contributed to the clusterfuck. Draft would be so much more interesting, or maybe it's time someone produced a new game that dives deeper into the stats so that the Fabinhos of the world hold some value. The current season is fucked, next year hopefully Haaland's starting price will be 16.0 and Mo will be a forward.