Managed to get 88 with only 10 fit players. Currently have James, Zinchenko and Guimaraes all out with injury. Guimaraes has already dropped by .3 this season so probably too late to sell him now just got to hope he comes back and starts scoring like he did at the end of last season. Dont really feel like using a trade to get James or Zinchenko out when I plan I using them TAA and Cancelo as my backline for the majority of this season but might have to bite the bullet if they dont play on the weekend.