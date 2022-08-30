« previous next »
Quote from: Cruiser on August 30, 2022, 02:08:29 pm
Friendly remainder - Salah has scored against Newcastle in every game he's played against them at Anfield  ;)

Yeah went for Salah, even though he selfishly let me down on Saturday. Plus Haaland is more likely to be left on the bench than him this midweek.
Quote from: Cruiser on August 30, 2022, 02:08:29 pm
Friendly remainder - Salah has scored against Newcastle in every game he's played against them at Anfield  ;)

Hadn't he scored in every game he'd played against Bournemouth before the weekend?
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 30, 2022, 06:37:18 pm
Welbeck left out.

Excellent start.
James as well for Chelsea.
Of course Rodrigo gets injured when I put him in.

Played the wildcard. Mitrovic scored at least.

Gone Mo captain so fingers crossed he outscores Haaland!
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August 30, 2022, 09:52:36 pm
Of course Rodrigo gets injured when I put him in.


same

1 point and it shunts out a 6 point periera
Fuck off you bald twat.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 31, 2022, 06:38:04 pm
Fuck off you bald twat.

Please tell me Haaland isnt playing? :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 31, 2022, 06:43:28 pm
Please tell me Haaland isnt playing? :D

He fooled a few into thinking Haaland wouldn't start I think.

But anyone who put KDB in is screwed.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August 31, 2022, 07:08:23 pm
He fooled a few into thinking Haaland wouldn't start I think.

But anyone who put KDB in is screwed.

Marvellous. I dont have Haaland but do have De Bruyne. Another shite week awaits!
Yeah, i think im done. Not having Haaland is just waste of time
Captained Haaland. Meant to triple captain him
Quote from: RJH on August 30, 2022, 06:54:00 pm
Hadn't he scored in every game he'd played against Bournemouth before the weekend?


Yes, but it's a good thing I captained Haaland  :D
Captained Mo this week and last week.

Captain Mo worked out all right in the end, but add me to the No Haaland No Party crew. AD killing FPL like they killed the PL. Hope he tears his hamstring soon.

I captained Mo over KDB because I don't trust Fucking Pip, but in the end I was grateful he played a brief cameo because Neco was next man off the bench.

Thinking I may swap Jesus for Darwin just to make my league less boring.
declared on 71 as no one tonight

Brought in Odour guard and Rodrigo this week

both showing up injured now
Thought I had captained Mo. But no, changed it to De Bruyne.

Just bought Haaland. Damage is already done but the gaps will only get worse if I dont.
You sound eerily similar to me.

Might just tear it up and wildcard though, tempted by a couple of the new signings.
My team on the whole out performs most people in my league, but I don't have Haaland so they are all ahead of me, fuck this game. ;D

I refuse to get him out of principle, might get Darwin.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September  1, 2022, 08:47:35 am
You sound eerily similar to me.

Might just tear it up and wildcard though, tempted by a couple of the new signings.
I do a league with my brother. Winner has to get a bottle of wine worth at least 20 quid

Our teams are already too similar

Same front 3 and Salah, Neco, Zaha, Periera and Rodrigo

needless to say it ended a draw this week
The concurrence of teams is off the charts this season, Jesus at 81% TSB, Haaland 72% and will no doubt overtake Jesus soon, Salah 53%, Trent 49%, Cancelo 46%. In seasons past I don't remember anyone over 50%. FPL's continued insistence on only counting no. 9s as forwards has largely contributed to the clusterfuck. Draft would be so much more interesting, or maybe it's time someone produced a new game that dives deeper into the stats so that the Fabinhos of the world hold some value. The current season is fucked, next year hopefully Haaland's starting price will be 16.0 and Mo will be a forward.
Quote from: GreatEx on September  1, 2022, 10:13:58 am
The concurrence of teams is off the charts this season, Jesus at 81% TSB, Haaland 72% and will no doubt overtake Jesus soon, Salah 53%, Trent 49%, Cancelo 46%. In seasons past I don't remember anyone over 50%. FPL's continued insistence on only counting no. 9s as forwards has largely contributed to the clusterfuck. Draft would be so much more interesting, or maybe it's time someone produced a new game that dives deeper into the stats so that the Fabinhos of the world hold some value. The current season is fucked, next year hopefully Haaland's starting price will be 16.0 and Mo will be a forward.

My draft team is starting to do ok and thats despite my wifi clusterfuck of getting me Ronaldo!

I have Jesus and Firmino and then a midfield a bit like you described how play most weeks and between them do enough to earn me some wins. Have Foden, Odegard, Rice, Rodri and Henderson so before Hendos injury that was a lot of guaranteed regular starters with a reasonable chance of someone scoring or assisting most weeks.

I now have all those most selected players you mentioned in my draft team but doubt it will do me much good at this stage.
Haaland saved me. Some triple captained him yesterday which wasn't a great idea when they are only 15 odd points ahead.
Total players ... 10,000,106
Quote from: Emerald Red on September  1, 2022, 12:05:53 pm
Total players ... 10,000,106

And 4,731,548 of them are beating me :(
Got 88 points with Haaland captain and saved my transfer. Good GW. Pondering if I go back to Darwin. For Jesus in that case. I believe in Darwin more...
Quickly ditched Rodrigo before his price drops and brought in Groß as Brighton have a decent run of fixtures this month.

Just need to work out a way to bring in Nunez. Will have to sacrifice a premium midfielder (Salah or De Bruyne) to free up funds.
Managed to get 88 with only 10 fit players. Currently have James, Zinchenko and Guimaraes all out with injury. Guimaraes has already dropped by .3 this season so probably too late to sell him now just got to hope he comes back and starts scoring like he did at the end of last season. Dont really feel like using a trade to get James or Zinchenko out when I plan I using them TAA and Cancelo as my backline for the majority of this season but might have to bite the bullet if they dont play on the weekend.
Rodrigo out for a month

binned him for luis diaz
16th in RAWK league, 102k overall - highest position I've ever got I reckon.  Will fall apart pretty sharpish you can be sure, but such lofty heights!
Everyone playing Neco Williams today? Home against Bournemouth  ::)
Playing Neco, Nuñez and captaining Kane. Should be an interesting GW.
