I'm sticking with Guimaraes. Any reason you lot are getting rid, is he playing as a DM or something?



I've made a pretty poor start to the season but I feel like i should persist a bit while everyone is fit and playing. I only just made my first transfer of the season, trading Luke Plange for another 4.5m striker, the bloke from Fulham who started and got an assist last week, to occupy the 15th squad place. I will probably ditch Trent and even Ali if we can't even keep Bournemouth at bay and Trent isn't assisting. My "full complement of LFC" policy is the primary reason for my mediocre score. Others like Jesus, KdB, JWP, Trossard, James are doing OK.