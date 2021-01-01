« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League  (Read 197561 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 10:50:41 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:50:36 am
Gone with Callum Wilson upfront for work league. Will he start?

Same here mate. I am pretty sure he will start. Who is their alternative up front ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,987
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:50:41 am
Same here mate. I am pretty sure he will start. Who is their alternative up front ?

Chris Wood.

They signed him when Wilson was out injured I think and he hardly set the world alight. Wilson is a far more mobile and well rounded striker. Hoping they start him because I also have him!
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,066
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 11:37:33 am »
Anyone gong for Carvalho?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,026
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 11:48:29 am »
 :wave

Quote from: RivaGe on July 27, 2022, 06:08:19 am
Hi lads, I've renewed our classic league, here's the link to join if you're new: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/tuarwz
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 27, 2022, 10:27:18 pm
Hey guys, good to see the leagues back up ta Rivage

gonna throw a head to head up here as well for anyone that's interested, generally quite fun. fill yer boots.

ljkxnw  is the code

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ljkxnw    and here is the link for RAWK head to head.

cheers

Quote from: Anthony on August  4, 2022, 09:31:46 pm
Lot of people in that already! :thumbup

Setup another one if you want to try that too (different opposition) ms8c6b

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ms8c6b
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,987
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 12:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:37:33 am
Anyone gong for Carvalho?

I havent because I have three of our players already. Is he pretty cheap? Dont think hell start (m)any games anytime soon but can see him coming off the bench most matches so as a cheaper option he may be ok.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,066
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 12:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:02:01 pm
I havent because I have three of our players already. Is he pretty cheap? Dont think hell start (m)any games anytime soon but can see him coming off the bench most matches so as a cheaper option he may be ok.

£5.5m. He may not be starting much during the first part of the season but yeah, I think Klopp will be bringing him on in a few matches and he's been getting into goalscoring positions in pre-season and similarly against Man City last week so he could be good for a few goals.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,066
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 12:27:07 pm »
Saying that, I probably won't pick him anway as I'm mainly mulling over Diaz or Nnuez to complement Alexander-Arnold and Salah.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:56:40 am
Chris Wood.

They signed him when Wilson was out injured I think and he hardly set the world alight. Wilson is a far more mobile and well rounded striker. Hoping they start him because I also have him!

Does he count as an alternative striker  ;D

Wilson, when fit !, is a good striker and IF they can keep him fit will score a fair few for the price he is.

Funny isn`t it. Going back a few years you would have been spoiled for choice on the striker front, but nowadays goals come mainly from what FF class as a midfielder. I mean how the hell are Mo or Diaz midfielders in a FRONT 3 ?!
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 01:50:50 pm »
Pope, Ward
Botman, Matip, Zinchenko, Kristensen, Williams
Salah, Bernardo, Martinelli, Dewsbury Hall, Murphy
Jesus, Haaland, Kane

Gone striker heavy this season.
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5409 on: Yesterday at 01:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:28:40 pm
Does he count as an alternative striker  ;D

Wilson, when fit !, is a good striker and IF they can keep him fit will score a fair few for the price he is.

Funny isn`t it. Going back a few years you would have been spoiled for choice on the striker front, but nowadays goals come mainly from what FF class as a midfielder. I mean how the hell are Mo or Diaz midfielders in a FRONT 3 ?!

The Telegraph have Salah, Diaz, Son etc down as strikers this season for the first time.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5410 on: Yesterday at 02:19:21 pm »
Will be interesting to see how Haaland does at West Ham. City are fairly slow to get going at times and obviously struggled there last season but then you look at the fixtures they have after that and you can only see a flurry of goals for him unfortunately.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,849
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5411 on: Yesterday at 02:26:04 pm »
Cash and Odegaard out

Guimares and Perisic in

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,759
  • since 1956
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5412 on: Yesterday at 03:26:06 pm »
It seems a lot of people dumping Haaland for Jesus.

Haaland down from 50% to 44%

Jesus now 76.5%   ;D
Logged

Offline ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5413 on: Yesterday at 03:53:04 pm »
It seems a lot of the FPL "pros" and "experts" have gone for a defender heavy approach to start with. Makes you realise the impact TAA and Robbo have had on the Prem in general and how they have evolved the full back position.
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,691
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5414 on: Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm »
In case anyone fancies a paid league, I've set one up for this season.

£20 in and weekly prizes (all paid end of season).

Currently 43 in (including one or two from here), with a prize pot of £880.

If you fancy it, just drop me a PM and I'll ping over the details  :wave
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,504
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5415 on: Yesterday at 03:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 03:26:06 pm
It seems a lot of people dumping Haaland for Jesus.

Haaland down from 50% to 44%

Jesus now 76.5%   ;D

I might do this too.

Or swap Nunez for Jesus for GW1 and then switch them for GW2 when we're home to Palace.

Need to decide quickly!  :rollseyes
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,691
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5416 on: Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm »
Not as convinced by Arsenal away at Palace as some appear to be.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,691
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5417 on: Yesterday at 04:27:37 pm »
Ederson
Robertson
Andreas
Toney

OR

Ramsdale
Walker
Bailey
Darwin

Can't decide...
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5418 on: Yesterday at 04:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm
Not as convinced by Arsenal away at Palace as some appear to be.

I think Arsenal will win but will be surprises if it's a huge scoreline.

The only thumping I can see this weekend may be Spurs at home to Southampton- I think Southampton will struggle this season.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5419 on: Yesterday at 04:31:46 pm »
Currently:

Mendy, Ward
Tomiyasu, Cash, TAA, Neco, Perisic
Salah, Diaz, Sterling, Rashford, Neto
Jesus, Toney, Awoniyi

Got .5 left in the bank.

Threw in Rashford since he's apparently going to be playing up top for United this weekend and 6.5 is a good price at the moment, but could be convinced otherwise. Went for Neto since he's only 5.5 and a tricky little player against a Leeds team that will still be very open defensively at times. But Wolves seem like they might be a bit shit this season and they don't have a striker at the moment and Neto barely featured last season due to injuries. Couple hours to decide still but, I'm sweating it already.  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5420 on: Yesterday at 05:15:46 pm »
I've taken out Nunez as I don't think he'll start.

Mendy - Decent start for Chelsea
Bench: Ward - Could be Leicester's first choice at 4m

Trent - No Brainer
Walker - Cheap City full back with limited rotation options
James - Will shift out if he settles at CB
Bench: Ait-Nouri - Cheap and promising, Wolves have a decent run
Bench: Neco Williams - Cheap starter

Salah - Set and forget
Podence - Expected to start in an advanced position with Jimenez out. Very low ownership.
Bruno Guimaeres - Risky one. See how he settles in
Bailey - Cheap with a good pre season
Bench: Fornals - Low ownership, high output last couple of seasons

Jesus - All aboard the bandwagon
Kane - Bellend, but a bellend who gets points.
Firmino - Should start v Fulham, but leaves me £1.5m ITB to bring in Nunez once he settles
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5421 on: Yesterday at 06:07:16 pm »

Alison
Bench: Henderson

James
Cancelo
VVD
Bench: Neco Williams

Salah
Bowen
Coutinho
Lingaard
Bench: Olise

Jesus
Mitrovic
Antonio
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,026
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5422 on: Yesterday at 06:30:35 pm »
Alea Jacta Est
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,987
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5423 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 07:00:00 am
As brilliant as he is Foden is not a guaranteed starter is he? For a like for like 8m midfielder Saka is nailed on to start every game.

Swapped Foden for Saka didnt I, you big dick.

Also swapped Andersen for Guehui at the last minute. Marvellous.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,066
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5424 on: Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Swapped Foden for Saka didnt I, you big dick.

Also swapped Andersen for Guehui at the last minute. Marvellous.

So you kept Nakamba then?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5425 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on August  4, 2022, 01:23:49 pm
(Toti) coz of the name
(Cafu) coz of the name

I tend to do stuff like that. This year I selected Jonny and Cash to play side-by-side in my starting lineup, and called my team Pants Ring of Fire, so I've basically locked myself in there. Anyways, I had Martinelli in every draft of my squad before removing him and jumping on the Jesus bandwagon for the final version, so my season is cooked already.
Logged

Online Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 565
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5426 on: Yesterday at 11:55:41 pm »
I went for the lambasted GW1 Bench Boost. Happy so far. Gabriel with 7 points and 14 players to go. Good luck everyone!
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5427 on: Today at 12:05:19 am »
Not a bad start after the first game Martinelli and Saka with a goal and assist and only Jesus who did nothing but no loss there since 75% teams have him in. Only down from here  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 