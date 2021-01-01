Gone with Callum Wilson upfront for work league. Will he start?
Same here mate. I am pretty sure he will start. Who is their alternative up front ?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hi lads, I've renewed our classic league, here's the link to join if you're new: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/tuarwz
Hey guys, good to see the leagues back up ta Rivagegonna throw a head to head up here as well for anyone that's interested, generally quite fun. fill yer boots.ljkxnw is the codehttps://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ljkxnw and here is the link for RAWK head to head.cheers
Lot of people in that already! Setup another one if you want to try that too (different opposition) ms8c6bhttps://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ms8c6b
