Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5280 on: July 7, 2022, 04:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July  7, 2022, 10:21:20 am
Reckon Neco Williams is a good shout, going to Forest, should go straight into the first team with Spence not being there. Attacking fullback for cheap.

Sounds sensible. 4.0 is crazy cheap to miss out on.

Will have to wait until the transfer is complete as he's still listed as LFC.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5281 on: July 7, 2022, 08:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on July  7, 2022, 04:24:33 pm
Sounds sensible. 4.0 is crazy cheap to miss out on.

Will have to wait until the transfer is complete as he's still listed as LFC.

Too many Liverpool players already? I know the feeling.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5282 on: July 7, 2022, 09:11:26 pm »
Pope

Trent, Cancelo, James, Chilwell (Jonny)

Guimaraes Salah Diaz Grealish Saka

Jesus (Edouard, Greenwood)


Anyone think Grealish gets games this year? or more sporadic nothingness?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5283 on: July 7, 2022, 11:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July  7, 2022, 08:30:52 pm
Too many Liverpool players already? I know the feeling.

See i have never understood this rule, surely if you can afford it you should be allowed as many players from a team as you like, ultimately its going to cost you some weeks if a team has an off day
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5284 on: July 8, 2022, 12:34:48 am »
Good point, I hadn't given the rule any thought but on reflection I can't see the justification for it. I like to have a spread in any case; my opening squad never has multiples from any club but Liverpool, maybe I'll end up with 2 from another club at some point but almost never 3.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5285 on: July 8, 2022, 07:50:46 am »
Quote from: red1977 on July  7, 2022, 09:11:26 pm

Anyone think Grealish gets games this year? or more sporadic nothingness?

he should get a lot more games with sterling on his way to chelsea
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5286 on: July 8, 2022, 09:30:46 am »
Think Im settled on this...

Sanchez
TAA Cancelo James Peresic
Salah Diaz Rodri Martinelli
Haaland Jesus

Im hoping Nunez hits the ground running and Ill swap him in for Haaland and free up 2m.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 10:34:32 am »
Quote from: red1977 on July  7, 2022, 09:11:26 pm
Pope

Trent, Cancelo, James, Chilwell (Jonny)

Guimaraes Salah Diaz Grealish Saka

Jesus (Edouard, Greenwood)


Anyone think Grealish gets games this year? or more sporadic nothingness?

Can see him having another poor season and moved on next summer
