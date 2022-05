I had always planned to use my free hit for the monster GW36, but now I see that most of my squad has doubles already, it seems that the better tactic will be to save it for GW37, when only five teams have doubles (and Man U have none - though I've not used them all year)



Where it becomes tricky is, three of my players have a LIV in their double, which (I hope I'm not jinxing us here) is not a valuable fixture. I also have two Leicester players - EVE (H) NOR (H) looks great, but Rodgers's selections are all over the place. I've had H Barnes the last two weeks, which turned out to be a dreadful decision, and Amartey, who is no longer first-choice.



I think what I'll do is make one or two transfers this week to try and maximise the useful doubles and also leave me with players with something to play for in GW38, and flip the squad in GW37 with the freebie to cash in on those doubles. It's a risky tactic, because the 5 teams with doublers are either crap teams or on the beach. Maybe I'll wait and see if Leicester goes out of Europe tonight before locking in...