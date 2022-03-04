1 defeat in 9, 2nd in the form table. It's not Burnley or Watford
Good ppoint, but over a kind run of games. Their remaining fixtures aren't kind, plus they have 4 aways in a row coming next:
Fri 11 Mar 06:30 28 SOU (A) 2
Mon 14 Mar 01:00 29 CHE (A) 5
Fri 18 Mar 06:45 29 EVE (A) 2
30 None
Mon 4 Apr 01:30 31 TOT (A) 4
Sat 9 Apr 05:00 32 WOL (H) 3
Sun 17 Apr 00:00 33 LEI (H) 3
Sun 24 Apr 00:00 34 NOR (A) 2
Sun 1 May 00:00 35 LIV (H) 4
Sun 8 May 00:00 36 MCI (A) 5
Mon 16 May 00:00 37 ARS (H) 3
Mon 23 May 01:00 38 BUR (A) 2
TBC CRY (H) 2