« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 171934 times)

Online Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 512
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5040 on: March 4, 2022, 09:17:06 pm »
This wild card will be make or break for my season. I am in a really good position (just outside top 1K), and punting on Fraser and Wood for the double double. Also doing Rüdiger and James, and considering captaining James. An alternative for the captaincy would be Rüdiger or Mount.

Most annoying thing is not having Raphina, but I think Kulusevski is as good an option...or could be...depends on how Leeds look after their managerial change.

Another dilemma is whether to keep Ait Nouri and play him for the double, or sell him for the cheaper Johnson (WH), and play either Cancelo against Man U or Kulusevski against Everton.

What do you guys think?
« Last Edit: March 4, 2022, 09:19:26 pm by Eternalsungod »
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5041 on: March 4, 2022, 10:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on March  4, 2022, 09:17:06 pm
This wild card will be make or break for my season..

What do you guys think?

c mo.

always c mo
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 512
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5042 on: March 4, 2022, 10:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on March  4, 2022, 10:10:04 pm
c mo.

always c mo
True enough...but Chelsea against Burnley and Norwich is almost at least one nailed clean sheet, and James may get attacking returns. In non-double GW's I have rarely, if ever, strayed from Mo.
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,911
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 03:22:23 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on March  4, 2022, 04:20:16 am

Ha! Nah, not getting too carried away with them. Southampton and Chelsea are tough games, Brighton too if they arrest their present slump. I just brought in Willock for Gallagher, who has single fixtures against Wolves and Man City over the same period (though it's always risky to assume Palace vs. City won't be an earner).

I see there's only 4 games in week 30 so that'll be one of my free hits, there.

1 defeat in 9, 2nd in the form table. It's not Burnley or Watford
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,720
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on March  4, 2022, 09:17:06 pm
This wild card will be make or break for my season. I am in a really good position (just outside top 1K), and punting on Fraser and Wood for the double double. Also doing Rüdiger and James, and considering captaining James. An alternative for the captaincy would be Rüdiger or Mount.

Most annoying thing is not having Raphina, but I think Kulusevski is as good an option...or could be...depends on how Leeds look after their managerial change.

Another dilemma is whether to keep Ait Nouri and play him for the double, or sell him for the cheaper Johnson (WH), and play either Cancelo against Man U or Kulusevski against Everton.

What do you guys think?

Who did you captain in the end?
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,134
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 11:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on March  4, 2022, 09:17:06 pm
This wild card will be make or break for my season. I am in a really good position (just outside top 1K), and punting on Fraser and Wood for the double double. Also doing Rüdiger and James, and considering captaining James. An alternative for the captaincy would be Rüdiger or Mount.

Most annoying thing is not having Raphina, but I think Kulusevski is as good an option...or could be...depends on how Leeds look after their managerial change.

Another dilemma is whether to keep Ait Nouri and play him for the double, or sell him for the cheaper Johnson (WH), and play either Cancelo against Man U or Kulusevski against Everton.

What do you guys think?

Sounds like you nailed it ya jammy bugger :)

I considered Fraser but went the coward's option of Willock
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,134
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 12:37:48 am »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 03:22:23 am
1 defeat in 9, 2nd in the form table. It's not Burnley or Watford

Good ppoint, but over a kind run of games. Their remaining fixtures aren't kind, plus they have 4 aways in a row coming next:
Fri 11 Mar 06:30   28   SOU (A)   2
Mon 14 Mar 01:00   29   CHE (A)   5
Fri 18 Mar 06:45   29   EVE (A)   2
    30   None   
Mon 4 Apr 01:30   31   TOT (A)   4
Sat 9 Apr 05:00   32   WOL (H)   3
Sun 17 Apr 00:00   33   LEI (H)   3
Sun 24 Apr 00:00   34   NOR (A)   2
Sun 1 May 00:00   35   LIV (H)   4
Sun 8 May 00:00   36   MCI (A)   5
Mon 16 May 00:00   37   ARS (H)   3
Mon 23 May 01:00   38   BUR (A)   2
TBC      CRY (H)   2
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,911
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 05:39:15 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:37:48 am
Good ppoint, but over a kind run of games. Their remaining fixtures aren't kind, plus they have 4 aways in a row coming next:
Fri 11 Mar 06:30   28   SOU (A)   2
Mon 14 Mar 01:00   29   CHE (A)   5
Fri 18 Mar 06:45   29   EVE (A)   2
    30   None   
Mon 4 Apr 01:30   31   TOT (A)   4
Sat 9 Apr 05:00   32   WOL (H)   3
Sun 17 Apr 00:00   33   LEI (H)   3
Sun 24 Apr 00:00   34   NOR (A)   2
Sun 1 May 00:00   35   LIV (H)   4
Sun 8 May 00:00   36   MCI (A)   5
Mon 16 May 00:00   37   ARS (H)   3
Mon 23 May 01:00   38   BUR (A)   2
TBC      CRY (H)   2


Good option with a double-double, if you did it before the last round, and if you got lucky with which players you went for. Diminishing returns the further away from GW28 you buy
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 512
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 09:32:47 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm
Who did you captain in the end?
James! Only bad decision (it seems) was going Mount instead of Coutinho, but can have no regrets sporting 77 points with three players left to play, and seven doublers to play again.
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Online Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 512
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 09:36:26 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:51:38 pm
Sounds like you nailed it ya jammy bugger :)

I considered Fraser but went the coward's option of Willock
;D I was considering Willock too. Honestly it came down to price.
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,075
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 09:36:44 am »
If Im doubt captain Salah. Took my own advice this week. :wanker
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 