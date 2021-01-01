Diaz for Jota was a good one.



Salah TC and hoping for more tonight (obviously).



I have no idea what to do to navigate these DGWs now, and when to play each chip. Seems logical to play bench boost and wildcard somehow but can't work it out. -4 to get Weghorst and a couple of others this week in absence of LFC/Arsenal players, but then what? My head is burnt out thinking of the permutations.



I also have one Free Hit left but feel like that is better saved. Bench Boost 28 then Wildcard out of it? Rar.



In my opinion, bench boost is the most wildly overrated chip. The amount of manipulation you have to do to get entire squad of double-players probably means using a wildcard and almost certainly means compromising the long term prospects of the team. End of the day, most people get about 15 points from BB, maybe 20-25 if they get lucky. It's buttons. I always use mine very early when fixtures are spaced out, injuries haven't kicked in yet and lineups are predictable.Triple captain is also overrated - until this year my best bonus haul was 5 points. This year I finally nailed it with 28 from Mo (I only count the points accrued on top of what you'd get from a regular captaincy). But 28 points is still not a gamebreaker. It's just fun.Free hits and wildcards are what matter. I usually use the FH to give me a full squad in a gameweek decimated by cup fixtures, but this year I'll use at least one of them to attack the congested gameweeks. And of course the wildcard allows you to correct your mistakes, jump on the up-and-comers, and potentially earn hundreds more points as a result. These are the ones to think about.