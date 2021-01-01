« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 170111 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,303
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 03:59:28 pm »
if there is a big DGW i usually wild card my team the week before with all regular players then bench boost on the double week

-4 is worth it for double weeks especially if you get in a player that is playing twice ahead of one playing once

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,710
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 05:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on Today at 03:19:36 pm
Diaz for Jota was a good one.

Salah TC and hoping for more tonight (obviously).

I have no idea what to do to navigate these DGWs now, and when to play each chip. Seems logical to play bench boost and wildcard somehow but can't work it out. -4 to get Weghorst and a couple of others this week in absence of LFC/Arsenal players, but then what? My head is burnt out thinking of the permutations.

I also have one Free Hit left but feel like that is better saved. Bench Boost 28 then Wildcard out of it? Rar.

Saving my BB for GW36, meant to be the biggest double of the season

I still got 2 FH & WC as well
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 08:24:25 pm »
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 10:20:44 pm »
Anyone who didnt TC Mo this gameweek is probably done for.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 10:21:30 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:20:44 pm
Anyone who didnt TC Mo this gameweek is probably done for.

Still, got my triple points clean sheet.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,118
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 10:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on Today at 03:19:36 pm
Diaz for Jota was a good one.

Salah TC and hoping for more tonight (obviously).

I have no idea what to do to navigate these DGWs now, and when to play each chip. Seems logical to play bench boost and wildcard somehow but can't work it out. -4 to get Weghorst and a couple of others this week in absence of LFC/Arsenal players, but then what? My head is burnt out thinking of the permutations.

I also have one Free Hit left but feel like that is better saved. Bench Boost 28 then Wildcard out of it? Rar.

In my opinion, bench boost is the most wildly overrated chip. The amount of manipulation you have to do to get entire squad of double-players probably means using a wildcard and almost certainly means compromising the long term prospects of the team. End of the day, most people get about 15 points from BB, maybe 20-25 if they get lucky. It's buttons. I always use mine very early when fixtures are spaced out, injuries haven't kicked in yet and lineups are predictable.

Triple captain is also overrated - until this year my best bonus haul was 5 points. This year I finally nailed it with 28 from Mo (I only count the points accrued on top of what you'd get from a regular captaincy). But 28 points is still not a gamebreaker. It's just fun.

Free hits and wildcards are what matter. I usually use the FH to give me a full squad in a gameweek decimated by cup fixtures, but this year I'll use at least one of them to attack the congested gameweeks. And of course the wildcard allows you to correct your mistakes, jump on the up-and-comers, and potentially earn hundreds more points as a result. These are the ones to think about.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,251
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 10:30:42 pm »
What was point of Eduardo for one bloody minute. Dennis would have come in instead.

Picked up over 120 points and kept my triple captain option for later in the season.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 10:34:42 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:26:56 pm
In my opinion, bench boost is the most wildly overrated chip. The amount of manipulation you have to do to get entire squad of double-players probably means using a wildcard and almost certainly means compromising the long term prospects of the team. End of the day, most people get about 15 points from BB, maybe 20-25 if they get lucky. It's buttons. I always use mine very early when fixtures are spaced out, injuries haven't kicked in yet and lineups are predictable.

Triple captain is also overrated - until this year my best bonus haul was 5 points. This year I finally nailed it with 28 from Mo (I only count the points accrued on top of what you'd get from a regular captaincy). But 28 points is still not a gamebreaker. It's just fun.

Free hits and wildcards are what matter. I usually use the FH to give me a full squad in a gameweek decimated by cup fixtures, but this year I'll use at least one of them to attack the congested gameweeks. And of course the wildcard allows you to correct your mistakes, jump on the up-and-comers, and potentially earn hundreds more points as a result. These are the ones to think about.

A bloke in my league played his Free Hit and has 136 with another 4 to come. He obviously couldnt use his Bench Boost too but his 4 subs have another 41 points!
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,173
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 10:54:18 pm »
King of the gameweek is on 207 points with Saka and Ramsdale to play again. Surely his score will never be beaten.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,118
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 10:57:13 pm »
I'm on 142 with Ramsdale and Kilman to come. Easily a personal best, think I've only cracked 3 figures a couple of times in 15 years of playing (what can I say, I'm a Steady Eddie).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Up
« previous next »
 