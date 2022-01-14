Robert Sanchez has been in my team since week 1, purportedly as a backup but he's started about half the games due to my original starter being a short-armed dud and my current starter playing for derby dodging cowards. Boy, Sanchez is just the most uninspiring and disappointing fantasy player, though. Almost never gets more than 2 saves, gets the occasional clean sheet but usually without any extra for saves or bonuses. I think there's been a couple of occasions where the beeb feed shows "penalty missed" by a Brighton opponent but on each occasion it's turned out that the pen taker put it over the bar. He's just incredibly vanilla, but competent enough that I won't get rid. It's hard to explain the deflation this guy causes me, I think I might be a little off in the head.