Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4840 on: January 14, 2022, 06:12:23 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on January 14, 2022, 06:06:26 pm
who's everyone captaining this double week?

Was going to be Kane but Arsenal asked for game to be postponed
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4841 on: January 14, 2022, 06:30:44 pm »
i did all my changes, clicked make transfers and no fucking free hit option? ffs i havent even used it

and now time is up  :butt

stuck with last weeks horrendous team  :'(
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4842 on: January 14, 2022, 06:41:02 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on January 14, 2022, 06:06:26 pm
who's everyone captaining this double week?

I went for Dennis at the last minute! Is he even eligible?! :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4843 on: January 14, 2022, 09:44:24 pm »
I went with Dennis, too.

Was frustrated to note that the guy who just took back the lead in my mates' league recruited one of my players this week, so we now have 7 starters in common. I then peeked at his transfer history and saw that in the last 6 weeks he's recruited 5 of my players, always 2-3 weeks after I brought them in. Such an annoying "feature" of the game, and much worse this season with all the disruptions.

Edit: at least he didn't copy Joachim Anders- oh ffs
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4844 on: January 15, 2022, 10:08:54 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 14, 2022, 09:44:24 pm
I went with Dennis, too.

Was frustrated to note that the guy who just took back the lead in my mates' league recruited one of my players this week, so we now have 7 starters in common. I then peeked at his transfer history and saw that in the last 6 weeks he's recruited 5 of my players, always 2-3 weeks after I brought them in. Such an annoying "feature" of the game, and much worse this season with all the disruptions.

Edit: at least he didn't copy Joachim Anders- oh ffs

Ultimately when you get enough ahead, maybe 50 points or more there's a lot of 'cancel out ' tactics. Almost impossible for the chasers to catch up then unless they have a really lucky captain choice one week.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4845 on: January 15, 2022, 10:54:46 am »
I wanted to go Dennis but the possibility of Burnley Watford being called off put me off, so dirtily went Ronaldo even if he does only appear from the bench later.

Was tempted just to go Bowen again to be honest, he's my vice. Glad I haven't been taking hits or using chips like I've seen a lot of people do lately.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4846 on: January 15, 2022, 10:56:47 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 14, 2022, 09:44:24 pm
I went with Dennis, too.

Was frustrated to note that the guy who just took back the lead in my mates' league recruited one of my players this week, so we now have 7 starters in common. I then peeked at his transfer history and saw that in the last 6 weeks he's recruited 5 of my players, always 2-3 weeks after I brought them in. Such an annoying "feature" of the game, and much worse this season with all the disruptions.

Edit: at least he didn't copy Joachim Anders- oh ffs

Yeah it is definitely the worst thing about the game. I do think having an option to make teams private would be cool.

Ultimately it's the reason the Draft side of the game is a lot more rewarding. I can see this season being the last one the one I have going as numbers have dwindled, so maybe we should look at setting a RAWK one up next season.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4847 on: January 15, 2022, 01:03:30 pm »
I took a -4, and now have Dias and Jesus on the bench here and Mo still in my squad. Going well so far. :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4848 on: January 15, 2022, 02:59:47 pm »
Arsenal  :wanker

And why the fuck did Tuchel leave Mount on the bench 'till the 75th minute?  :P

This season has been going downhill for me since August!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4849 on: January 15, 2022, 05:14:19 pm »
Dennis captain failed, especially if Watford vs Burnley gets called off.

Most people went either Kane or Ronaldo who may well still be a good shout in their second game but don't expect massive points this gameweek.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4850 on: January 15, 2022, 05:25:46 pm »
Ronaldo not even in the squad  :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4851 on: January 15, 2022, 05:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on January 15, 2022, 05:25:46 pm
Ronaldo not even in the squad  :D

i captained him, while half my main league have captained Bruno this week, whats the bet he scores?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4852 on: January 15, 2022, 07:21:01 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on January 15, 2022, 05:28:31 pm
i captained him, while half my main league have captained Bruno this week, whats the bet he scores?

Well...
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4853 on: January 15, 2022, 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on January 15, 2022, 07:21:01 pm
Well...

Typical! 😫😫

I'm somehow still on for a green arrow though considering, but yeah my mini league rivals will probably have a much better GW than me

and i will definitely be jumping on the Coutinho bandwagon!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4854 on: January 16, 2022, 01:13:31 am »
having a nightmare. took Mo out , then a few days later played a free hit to take advantage of the double gw.

Turns out the mo transfer gets wiped out, so thats gonna cost me .2 cash i dont have. also the transfer disappears, still only have one and i have 4 red players including mo.

then with the actual free hit i traded out Gallagher and St maxim who both scored and benched Cancelo who got 11 points , and put in 3 Leicester players whose game got wiped. 3 chelsea players who got minimum, and captained minimum Dennis.

FUCK me.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4855 on: January 16, 2022, 04:06:06 am »
Quote from: Crimson on January 15, 2022, 05:25:46 pm
Ronaldo not even in the squad  :D

I took a FH this week. Included Fernandes initially, on the grounds that Ronaldo was reportedly injured and therefore fancied him as a main goal threat. Then last minute read that Ronaldo was expecting to be ready for Villa...and subsequently switched out Fernandes for him (and made him captain).

I am not the least bit surprised to see that Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen and Fernandes bagged a brace. Every marginal call like this that I've made this season has gone against me, occasionally in spectacular fashion.

Call the whole thing off I say.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4856 on: January 16, 2022, 05:07:21 am »
Well this is just great  ::)

Guiata ....... OUT
Ramsdale ... OUT
Dias .......... OUT
Dier .......... OUT
T.Silva ......... 2
Keane ........ -2
Salah ........ OUT
Brownhill ... OUT
Sissoko ........ 1
Watkins ... .... 2
Dennis ......... 2

transfer ...... -4

TOTAL ......... 1 POINT

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4857 on: January 16, 2022, 08:05:31 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on January 16, 2022, 05:07:21 am
Well this is just great  ::)

Guiata ....... OUT
Ramsdale ... OUT
Dias .......... OUT
Dier .......... OUT
T.Silva ......... 2
Keane ........ -2
Salah ........ OUT
Brownhill ... OUT
Sissoko ........ 1
Watkins ... .... 2
Dennis ......... 2

transfer ...... -4

TOTAL ......... 1 POINT



Im similar but I captained Dennis, just about back above 0. :lmao
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4858 on: January 16, 2022, 08:09:13 am »
and i thought my luck was bad hahaha
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4859 on: January 16, 2022, 08:14:38 am »
Just seen my daughters team. Her whole midfield is out and she has Michael Keane. Current score -2!

She has Jiminez as her last sub but should get his points so she might break even!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4860 on: January 16, 2022, 08:57:20 am »
I was disappointed I got 14 yesterday but by the sounds of things, I'm ripping it up.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4861 on: January 16, 2022, 10:38:13 am »
Quote from: Hazell on January 16, 2022, 08:57:20 am
I was disappointed I got 14 yesterday but by the sounds of things, I'm ripping it up.

I'm on a whopping 6 points with Gallagher on the bench, if that makes you feel any better.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4862 on: January 16, 2022, 10:46:19 am »
I feel much better about my 28 points with Gallagher and Broja to come in for Dias and Saka. Trent, Jota and Antonio still to play today.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4863 on: January 16, 2022, 08:51:42 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on January 14, 2022, 06:06:26 pm
who's everyone captaining this double week?

I went with Trent. I'd have never have predicted Bruno's haul after getting like one return in 16 weeks or whatever tbf, so thought Trent was the safe choice after the other postponements. Quite happy with my 20 points, will be even happier if Bruno does nothing against Brentford.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4864 on: January 17, 2022, 09:59:42 am »
I really need to captain Trent or Cancelo sometime, they're easily #2 and #3 in the season rankings but force of habit always has me captaining a mid or forward even when Mo's away.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4865 on: January 17, 2022, 11:50:38 am »
I had Bowen as captain until the last second when I changed to Dennis. Managed to limp to 40 and barring cancellations have three playing again so not quite as abysmal as it first looked.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4866 on: January 17, 2022, 01:53:51 pm »
Free Hit incredible fail, Mount benched, Spurs and Leicester games cancelled, Ronaldo captain not even on the bench, reckon I MIGHT get more than if I'd done nothing or just moved Son to Mount, but a complete waste of a chip.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4867 on: January 17, 2022, 09:56:01 pm »
Burnley have requested a postponement, in other news, grass is green, and my choice of captain was stupid again.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4868 on: Yesterday at 06:00:34 am »
It just gets worse ... had 3 players for Burnley v Watford

Fantasy used to be about football, goalscorers, assists etc
then with so many injuries and rotation it was predicting who would actually play,
now it's: 'Guess who has covid this week'
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4869 on: Yesterday at 08:09:41 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 06:00:34 am
It just gets worse ... had 3 players for Burnley v Watford

Fantasy used to be about football, goalscorers, assists etc
then with so many injuries and rotation it was predicting who would actually play,
now it's: 'Guess who has covid this week'
Its the new Pep roulette.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4870 on: Yesterday at 03:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on January 17, 2022, 01:53:51 pm
Free Hit incredible fail, Mount benched, Spurs and Leicester games cancelled, Ronaldo captain not even on the bench, reckon I MIGHT get more than if I'd done nothing or just moved Son to Mount, but a complete waste of a chip.

My advice to everyone would be don't play any chip other than wildcard until we have at least two clear weeks without a cancellation
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4871 on: Yesterday at 09:14:00 pm »
James Ward-Prowse has turned out to be a masterstroke, I bought him after he scored against Palace and he has accrued another 3 goals and 2 assists in the 4 games since. He played every minute of every game the previous 2 seasons and missed only 11 minutes of this season aside from time lost to ared card. Always good for a dozen G+A each season and moderately priced, and yet no one is jumping on the bandwagon despite the dearth of availability across the league. Weird how he gets overlooked but I ain't complaining, even the anticompetitive shitbird leading my mates' league hasn't taken him yet!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4872 on: Yesterday at 09:43:59 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:14:00 pm
James Ward-Prowse has turned out to be a masterstroke, I bought him after he scored against Palace and he has accrued another 3 goals and 2 assists in the 4 games since. He played every minute of every game the previous 2 seasons and missed only 11 minutes of this season aside from time lost to ared card. Always good for a dozen G+A each season and moderately priced, and yet no one is jumping on the bandwagon despite the dearth of availability across the league. Weird how he gets overlooked but I ain't complaining, even the anticompetitive shitbird leading my mates' league hasn't taken him yet!

Didn't realise he had 4 in 5
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4873 on: Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm »
Robert Sanchez has been in my team since week 1, purportedly as a backup but he's started about half the games due to my original starter being a short-armed dud and my current starter playing for derby dodging cowards. Boy, Sanchez is just the most uninspiring and disappointing fantasy player, though. Almost never gets more than 2 saves, gets the occasional clean sheet but usually without any extra for saves or bonuses. I think there's been a couple of occasions where the beeb feed shows "penalty missed" by a Brighton opponent but on each occasion it's turned out that the pen taker put it over the bar. He's just incredibly vanilla, but competent enough that I won't get rid. It's hard to explain the deflation this guy causes me, I think I might be a little off in the head.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4874 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 09:43:59 pm
Didn't realise he had 4 in 5

Another player who has 4g and 2a in the last 5 is Bukayo Saka. Somehow I didn't notice that at all. Anyway, Bowen is the one getting all the attention right now, and Gallagher over the course of the season, but JWP has emerged as the other value mid after a slow first half.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4875 on: Today at 02:03:14 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
Another player who has 4g and 2a in the last 5 is Bukayo Saka. Somehow I didn't notice that at all. Anyway, Bowen is the one getting all the attention right now, and Gallagher over the course of the season, but JWP has emerged as the other value mid after a slow first half.

Been easy to overlook JWP with so many other midfield options. Off the top of my head there are maybe 12 who could explode between now and the end of the season = Saka, JWP, Raphinha, Coutinho, Sterling, KdB, Foden, Mount, Gallagher, Maddison, Bowen and Jota, as well as Salah obviously. Didn't even mentioned Bruno or Son there. Think I'll just go cheap up top and load up on midfield assets but juggling them for the rest of the season is going to be a tough task.
