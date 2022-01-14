I went with Dennis, too.



Was frustrated to note that the guy who just took back the lead in my mates' league recruited one of my players this week, so we now have 7 starters in common. I then peeked at his transfer history and saw that in the last 6 weeks he's recruited 5 of my players, always 2-3 weeks after I brought them in. Such an annoying "feature" of the game, and much worse this season with all the disruptions.



Edit: at least he didn't copy Joachim Anders- oh ffs