Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
January 14, 2022, 06:12:23 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on January 14, 2022, 06:06:26 pm
who's everyone captaining this double week?

Was going to be Kane but Arsenal asked for game to be postponed
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
January 14, 2022, 06:30:44 pm
i did all my changes, clicked make transfers and no fucking free hit option? ffs i havent even used it

and now time is up  :butt

stuck with last weeks horrendous team  :'(
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
January 14, 2022, 06:41:02 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on January 14, 2022, 06:06:26 pm
who's everyone captaining this double week?

I went for Dennis at the last minute! Is he even eligible?! :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
January 14, 2022, 09:44:24 pm
I went with Dennis, too.

Was frustrated to note that the guy who just took back the lead in my mates' league recruited one of my players this week, so we now have 7 starters in common. I then peeked at his transfer history and saw that in the last 6 weeks he's recruited 5 of my players, always 2-3 weeks after I brought them in. Such an annoying "feature" of the game, and much worse this season with all the disruptions.

Edit: at least he didn't copy Joachim Anders- oh ffs
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 10:08:54 am
Quote from: GreatEx on January 14, 2022, 09:44:24 pm
I went with Dennis, too.

Was frustrated to note that the guy who just took back the lead in my mates' league recruited one of my players this week, so we now have 7 starters in common. I then peeked at his transfer history and saw that in the last 6 weeks he's recruited 5 of my players, always 2-3 weeks after I brought them in. Such an annoying "feature" of the game, and much worse this season with all the disruptions.

Edit: at least he didn't copy Joachim Anders- oh ffs

Ultimately when you get enough ahead, maybe 50 points or more there's a lot of 'cancel out ' tactics. Almost impossible for the chasers to catch up then unless they have a really lucky captain choice one week.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 10:54:46 am
I wanted to go Dennis but the possibility of Burnley Watford being called off put me off, so dirtily went Ronaldo even if he does only appear from the bench later.

Was tempted just to go Bowen again to be honest, he's my vice. Glad I haven't been taking hits or using chips like I've seen a lot of people do lately.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 10:56:47 am
Quote from: GreatEx on January 14, 2022, 09:44:24 pm
I went with Dennis, too.

Was frustrated to note that the guy who just took back the lead in my mates' league recruited one of my players this week, so we now have 7 starters in common. I then peeked at his transfer history and saw that in the last 6 weeks he's recruited 5 of my players, always 2-3 weeks after I brought them in. Such an annoying "feature" of the game, and much worse this season with all the disruptions.

Edit: at least he didn't copy Joachim Anders- oh ffs

Yeah it is definitely the worst thing about the game. I do think having an option to make teams private would be cool.

Ultimately it's the reason the Draft side of the game is a lot more rewarding. I can see this season being the last one the one I have going as numbers have dwindled, so maybe we should look at setting a RAWK one up next season.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 01:03:30 pm
I took a -4, and now have Dias and Jesus on the bench here and Mo still in my squad. Going well so far. :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:59:47 pm
Arsenal  :wanker

And why the fuck did Tuchel leave Mount on the bench 'till the 75th minute?  :P

This season has been going downhill for me since August!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 05:14:19 pm
Dennis captain failed, especially if Watford vs Burnley gets called off.

Most people went either Kane or Ronaldo who may well still be a good shout in their second game but don't expect massive points this gameweek.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 05:25:46 pm
Ronaldo not even in the squad  :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 05:28:31 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 05:25:46 pm
Ronaldo not even in the squad  :D

i captained him, while half my main league have captained Bruno this week, whats the bet he scores?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 07:21:01 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 05:28:31 pm
i captained him, while half my main league have captained Bruno this week, whats the bet he scores?

Well...
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 07:38:06 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 07:21:01 pm
Well...

Typical! 😫😫

I'm somehow still on for a green arrow though considering, but yeah my mini league rivals will probably have a much better GW than me

and i will definitely be jumping on the Coutinho bandwagon!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 01:13:31 am
having a nightmare. took Mo out , then a few days later played a free hit to take advantage of the double gw.

Turns out the mo transfer gets wiped out, so thats gonna cost me .2 cash i dont have. also the transfer disappears, still only have one and i have 4 red players including mo.

then with the actual free hit i traded out Gallagher and St maxim who both scored and benched Cancelo who got 11 points , and put in 3 Leicester players whose game got wiped. 3 chelsea players who got minimum, and captained minimum Dennis.

FUCK me.
