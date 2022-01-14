having a nightmare. took Mo out , then a few days later played a free hit to take advantage of the double gw.
Turns out the mo transfer gets wiped out, so thats gonna cost me .2 cash i dont have. also the transfer disappears, still only have one and i have 4 red players including mo.
then with the actual free hit i traded out Gallagher and St maxim who both scored and benched Cancelo who got 11 points , and put in 3 Leicester players whose game got wiped. 3 chelsea players who got minimum, and captained minimum Dennis.
FUCK me.