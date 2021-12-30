Might have to use my second-half wildcard next week, got 4 "reds" and 2 "yellows" in my team now (Manquillo's suspension being continually pushed back is a fucker, and now he's been Trippiered anyway). Son being injured is a bugger and combined with AFCON it means everyone's going to be jumping on the same premium midfielders now. Mason Mount seems an obvious target (Chelsea have a double, but also two byes coming up!), and the useless Billy Gilmour being injured makes this a good time to consider Anthony Gordon, who might be a short term bargain. But I've just got transfer budget to burn now, so I may as well wait until the deadline. What a shambles!