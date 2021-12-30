« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 163257 times)

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4800 on: December 30, 2021, 10:08:02 am »
Absolute shocker. Brought in Mendy for Schmeichel! Salah for Son! Hendo did fuck all. And have Amarty on the bench with 8 points!!  :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt  :no :no :no  :no  :no

Only captain Ronaldo can save me now. Come on Cristiano! ::)
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,429
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4801 on: December 30, 2021, 10:11:01 am »
44 points, probably a waste of my free hit although Son and Edouard picked up most of my points. Think thats enough to scrape me through the England and Liverpool cups so still have something to play for at least.

My son captained Mo but had Schmeichel. That twat got 15 points from our game!
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4802 on: December 30, 2021, 10:44:19 am »
Nick, what made you go for Edouard? Hes done jack all but once you pick him, he scores!
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,982
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4803 on: December 30, 2021, 10:45:42 am »
Done rubbish this week but so has most in my family and friends leagues.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,242
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4804 on: December 30, 2021, 10:58:07 am »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 29, 2021, 09:31:58 pm
When he got the penalty I was like fuck yes rack up the points.

Then I was like ah FFS. Then we lost and I was raging more.

Tell me about it. I was the same when he got the penalty, that he missed the rebound as well just capped it off.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,429
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4805 on: December 30, 2021, 11:01:24 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on December 30, 2021, 10:44:19 am
Nick, what made you go for Edouard? Hes done jack all but once you pick him, he scores!

Used my free hit so it was a one off. And I looked who was playing Norwich. Nothing more scientific than that!
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,467
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4806 on: December 30, 2021, 11:01:42 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on December 30, 2021, 10:44:19 am
Nick, what made you go for Edouard? Hes done jack all but once you pick him, he scores!
Forward and pen taker, playing Norwich. No brainer for me, Ive been trying to squeeze in a forward playing Norwich every week.
Logged
AHA!

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,982
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4807 on: December 30, 2021, 01:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on December 30, 2021, 10:58:07 am
Tell me about it. I was the same when he got the penalty, that he missed the rebound as well just capped it off.
Ah shit mate. Apologies.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,242
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4808 on: December 30, 2021, 02:06:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 30, 2021, 01:38:15 pm
Ah shit mate. Apologies.

Ha ha no need to apologise, it's only a bit of fun really. The only truly annoying thing was that we lost the match :(
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4809 on: December 30, 2021, 03:25:42 pm »
Wildcard now active. Thank god.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,429
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4810 on: December 30, 2021, 03:35:21 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on December 30, 2021, 03:25:42 pm
Wildcard now active. Thank god.

I didnt use my first one. Thinking about it Id have been better using that than the Free Hit. Ah well.
Logged

Offline Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,419
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4811 on: December 30, 2021, 03:39:14 pm »
After weeks of green arrows this one has been miserable. I was on the verge of top 100k for the first time this season and back down to 150k at least.

I guess most Liverpool fans are in the same boat after the other night!
Logged

Offline Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,419
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4812 on: December 30, 2021, 03:41:15 pm »
Holy shit the guy winning the RAWK league is 4th overall?!

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3946131/event/20
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,230
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4813 on: December 30, 2021, 06:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on December 30, 2021, 03:41:15 pm
Holy shit the guy winning the RAWK league is 4th overall?!

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3946131/event/20
he was number 1 at one stage


This is my worst season in years
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,982
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4814 on: December 30, 2021, 08:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on December 30, 2021, 02:06:14 pm
Ha ha no need to apologise, it's only a bit of fun really. The only truly annoying thing was that we lost the match :(
Fun?! It's on my CV that I've won my family league 4 out of 5 times ;D

Was a shite defeat and not deserved.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,982
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4815 on: December 30, 2021, 08:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on December 30, 2021, 03:41:15 pm
Holy shit the guy winning the RAWK league is 4th overall?!

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3946131/event/20
Do we know who it is?
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,890
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4816 on: December 31, 2021, 02:07:51 am »
Quote from: Caffeine on December 30, 2021, 03:41:15 pm
Holy shit the guy winning the RAWK league is 4th overall?!

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3946131/event/20

He was 1st last week, letting the side down
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,001
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4817 on: December 31, 2021, 10:19:27 pm »
Dennis is out of the Nigeria squad, for those like me who were planning to ditch him this week or next.

3 rearranged fixtures added to this GW but due to further covid disruption in the original list, only Brentford, Everton and West Ham will have a double. The Hammers are the obvious pick of the bunch, their extra is a home game v. Norwich.
Logged

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,438
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4818 on: January 1, 2022, 05:27:58 am »
Wow I'm in free fall from 7k to 63k in matter of no time, and last week topped it all when I bought in Moura from spurs and benched Bowen to play him, my worst ever mistake playing this game I think.  Oh well it is just that a game and not to take it too serious. 

My brain wave this week is to play Ben Johnson over TAA as he as a double and we play Chelsea.  Hmm if I do decide to do it I deserve all I get this week.

Logged
choose Life.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,230
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4819 on: January 1, 2022, 07:03:24 pm »
This game is driving me mad

Was gonna bring in Sanchez and Antonio. Went with dier and lacazette

Just for good measure. Gabriel sent off and Bradley Johnson. On for a clean sheet. Gets booked and subbed

Just fuck off
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,438
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4820 on: January 1, 2022, 09:18:29 pm »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on January  1, 2022, 07:03:24 pm
This game is driving me mad

Was gonna bring in Sanchez and Antonio. Went with dier and lacazette

Just for good measure. Gabriel sent off and Bradley Johnson. On for a clean sheet. Gets booked and subbed

Just fuck off
Great fun at times lol
Logged
choose Life.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,001
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4821 on: January 2, 2022, 08:08:05 am »
I had considered Johnson but decided to be bolder and dump Gallagher for Bowen instead - I lost 0.3 in transfer profit tax but with these wonky fixtures I think budgets have gone out the window - I have more than 3.0 in the bank and I still have Mo.

I do have D. Sanchez, and Son as captain, so the last minute of Watford-Spurs made me very happy (keeping MU away from the CL spots a nice bonus!)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,429
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4822 on: January 2, 2022, 08:16:12 am »
I had 5 players involved in that Arsenal v City game. Got me 9 measly points.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,001
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 05:10:08 am »
Might have to use my second-half wildcard next week, got 4 "reds" and 2 "yellows" in my team now (Manquillo's suspension being continually pushed back is a fucker, and now he's been Trippiered anyway). Son being injured is a bugger and combined with AFCON it means everyone's going to be jumping on the same premium midfielders now. Mason Mount seems an obvious target (Chelsea have a double, but also two byes coming up!), and the useless Billy Gilmour being injured makes this a good time to consider Anthony Gordon, who might be a short term bargain. But I've just got transfer budget to burn now, so I may as well wait until the deadline. What a shambles!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 