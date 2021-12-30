Wow I'm in free fall from 7k to 63k in matter of no time, and last week topped it all when I bought in Moura from spurs and benched Bowen to play him, my worst ever mistake playing this game I think. Oh well it is just that a game and not to take it too serious.



My brain wave this week is to play Ben Johnson over TAA as he as a double and we play Chelsea. Hmm if I do decide to do it I deserve all I get this week.



