No Salah, Jota or Dennis for me so far for the boxing day games. Difficult to know what to do. Don't want to play free hit then more games get called off.



Wait till as close to the deadline as possible. Deadline is now 1.30pm Sunday GMT, five games are at 3pm. I'll wait until 1pm to make transfers, and only bring it players who are in action at 3pm. Surely they can't postpone that late, so that's your best bet of getting a team out. Still not sure what to do about AFCON, I have at least 4 players going, but if it gets canned then I'm wasting transfers trying to deal with it. At least I've got one easy decision: Ait-Nouri is injured, his match is postponed and ... oh hang on, he's French, I thought he was Moroccan. Goddammit!!