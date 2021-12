Martinelli keeping Smith Roe out recently and is putting up good numbers, yet Smith Roe has been doing well himself and has been coming on and scoring. Ive got Smith Roe, looks like either could get the nod from week to week? stick or go with Martinelli?



Por que no los dos? Martinelli a squad bargain at 5.2,wish I'd taken the time to study Arse form (shh!) because I'd probably have chosen him if I had. Instead I swapped Vardy for Lacazette, which I will probably reverse very soon, when I had the budget to swap the useless Billy Gilmour for Martinelli. My tactic of putting all my money in the first XI isn't really transferable to the current climate so I need to improve the bench. As it stands, I have Manquillo starting a third game in a row (shudder).