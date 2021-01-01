« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 157535 times)

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • since 1956
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 07:52:40 pm »
 Been looking at my team all day, intending to make a couple of changes, then went and missed the deadline    :butt
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,881
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 07:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 12:46:49 pm
Thinking of binning Antonio and Wilson for Lacazette and Daka. Sensible or reckless?

Antonio has gone off the boil and Newcastles easy patch is over. With Aubameyang dropped Lacazette should play and Daka might be coming into some form.

Antonio's practically a wing back these days. Wilson ticks along nicely. Think whichever one of the Watford strikers you don't have/Watkins are the best choices right now though.

Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3946131/event/16

Whoever this guy is, he's #1 in the Rawk league, and now #1 overall

where are you? Show yourself
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,923
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 08:40:10 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:20:44 pm
Fuming

my one transfer this week was Livramento > Walker

There was no injury issues at all mentioned by pep in the pressers, nothing about it on twitter

FPL deadline passes and then news comes out he's not in the squad!!

The Fucking Pip effect. We never learn, do we?

I also binned Livramento but replaced him with a Wolves player (Ait Nouri) because I read that their entire squad will be triple vaccinated soon, so I figure they're the least vulnerable to FL surprises :). Plus, they're the 0-0 specialists and even broke our multigoal streak.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,828
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 09:07:28 pm »
Has Dias gone off at half time? Guardiolas such an arsehole. :D
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,923
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 09:50:32 pm »
Not half time, Dias gets his clean sheet.

Bernardo did go off at HT though, I am lolling my tits off cos my league rivals all have him and will be eagerly clicking down on the 7-0 and being shattered, while I'm the only one with Watkins.
Logged

Online Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 09:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 09:07:28 pm
Has Dias gone off at half time? Guardiolas such an arsehole. :D

After 65mins for Aké.  And the game where I expected Bernardo Silva to fill his boots, Pep hauls him off at half time & he gets a paltry 1pt!!
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,153
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 09:53:43 pm »
Pep's a knob
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,828
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 09:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Today at 09:52:32 pm
After 65mins for Aké.  And the game where I expected Bernardo Silva to fill his boots, Pep hauls him off at half time & he gets a paltry 1pt!!

Hadnt realised that game was 15 mins behind the Villa one. I have Konsa and saw hed got to the hour then checked City and it said hed played 45. I was just being dumb.

Three clean sheets out of three, decent start.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,418
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 09:59:21 pm »
Put Bernardo in and the waste man does nothing in a 7 goal win
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 09:59:21 pm
Put Bernardo in and the waste man does nothing in a 7 goal win

Came here to moan about exactly the same thing. He even went off at half time! Just my luck!
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,624
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 11:15:14 pm »
Forgot to sort my team for this GW.

That said, I'll probably do better than recent weeks of overthinking everything  :)
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 