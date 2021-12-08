« previous next »
Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 8, 2021, 10:08:10 am
Ill be  holding on to Salah

getting rid and buying him back will probably cost .4 or something

could just be two games. just going to bench him

I didnt know that about Dennis either
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 8, 2021, 10:14:00 am
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone :lmao
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 8, 2021, 10:29:12 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December  8, 2021, 10:14:00 am
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone :lmao
yeah last year i was flying

and because of one bad week i wasnt allowed into the cup

i remember getting through about 8 rounds one year. only got knocked out cos danny simpson got sent off for leicester at arsenal. Id have gone through at least another 4 rounds only for that
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 9, 2021, 03:56:07 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on December  8, 2021, 03:59:20 am
First time under 50 this week, just the 47. Bloody Everton had to go and make a comeback!

Might have to start thinking about AFCON soon, I've got quite a few players set to depart. Didn't realise previously that Dennis was one of them, thought he was French or Belgian or summit.
With a name like that, I thought he was Brazilian.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 10, 2021, 12:50:39 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December  8, 2021, 10:14:00 am
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone :lmao
Add Diogo to the list :lmao
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 10, 2021, 01:45:03 pm
Yeah Ive got Jota, Smith-Rowe and Jesus doubtful and Hojberg not playing. The person Im up against in the cup has been averaging around mid 30 points in recent weeks so I might no risk making transfers but its annoying once the cup starts!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 10, 2021, 02:02:39 pm
Think I'll bring in Bernardo for Jota. Seems like a safe bet.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 10, 2021, 03:28:19 pm
A few days ago I had a fully fit squad and a team I was happy with ...

Now I could have 7 missing   :butt
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 10, 2021, 03:29:05 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on December 10, 2021, 02:02:39 pm
Think I'll bring in Bernardo for Jota. Seems like a safe bet.

I was about to do that but have 3 City players already. Havent played a Wildcard yet but that feels a lot of work!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 11, 2021, 01:49:38 am
Just checked the cup... I have a 9-0 start thanks to Dennis, and he/she has 6 players out or doubtful. We both have Salah C and Vardy VC, so it should be fine. Will come down to Ars-Sou, I have Ramsdale and White, he/she is a Saints fan with maximum representation.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
December 11, 2021, 01:52:37 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 10, 2021, 03:29:05 pm
I was about to do that but have 3 City players already. Havent played a Wildcard yet but that feels a lot of work!

Reckon it's bet hedging time with Spurs' outbreak and Leicester in a bit of a state. I won't even max out on reds anymore. Glad to see my main rivals in the mates' league have fallen into the "two keepers from same team trap" with Brighton. Never understood that tactic, even without covid you get fixture mishaps.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 05:04:41 pm
I am out of the cup to a person who stopped playing a long time ago, who left the captain's armband on Ivan Toney, has Firmino starting upfront and Salah and Antonio as 2nd and 3rd subs. LOL.

I have made some absolute shockers in the last few weeks - absolute fallen off a cliff FPL wise.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 05:04:41 pm
I am out of the cup to a person who stopped playing a long time ago, who left the captain's armband on Ivan Toney, has Firmino starting upfront and Salah and Antonio as 2nd and 3rd subs. LOL.

I have made some absolute shockers in the last few weeks - absolute fallen off a cliff FPL wise.
bloke in my job had an absolute jinx with one lad. The lad in question never looked at team past September, he was the first to sign up, first to pay every year.

The guy he jinxed was one of them guys who wins money every year. Absolutely obsessed with ff. Yet he could never get a win over this guy no matter what

Case in point. 2014/5 the guy who doesn't look has none other than that lazy bastard balotelli captain from September on.

He has a centre back who has been playing in the bundesliga for ages and a goalkeeper out injured.

Course what week is he against the lead fella only the week balotelli scores Vs spurs for us.

Beats the leader by 3 points :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 12:56:22 am
Up to 270k overall after another decent week. Looking at my gameweek history, I reckon Mo has kind of spoiled the game this season :). My team was mostly turbogash from week 1 until I finally played the wildcard in week 9. I showed way too much faith in utter duds like Havertz, Pépé, Jack Harrison, Fabio Silva and Pickford. But because I had Mo captained from the beginning, and TAA starting every week, I kept banging in the top-million finishes until I rounded out the squad with value picks like Gallagher, Cancelo and Ramsdale. Not exactly a genius at work, but ploddingly effective.
