So I finally gave into my wildcard temptation. Here is what I have ended up with as of now -



GK: Sanchez, Foster (sub)

DEF: James, Cancelo, TAA, Marcal, Ayling

MID: Salah, Raphinha, Torres, Kovacic, Bissouma

FWD: Ronaldo, Auba, Cucho



Marcal and Ayling have a good run of games in the next 5 GWs. TAA will be there for the season.



Chelsea players James and Kovacic ahve 2 tough GWs coming but then a great set of fixtures. Will alternate between James/Kovacic and Cancelo/Torres depending on their fixtures



Salah, Raphinha, Bissouma are long-term members



Have selected Auba because Arsenal have very favourable fixtures coming up. Can laways switch back to DCL / Antonio if it doesn't work out.



Planning to keep he who fannies about and dives around for next 2 GWs and then switch over to Lukaku.



Not trying to hoard mroe than 3 premiums, feel like this teams gives good stability going forward till GW10 at least