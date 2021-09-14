« previous next »
Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021

LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 14, 2021, 02:14:40 pm
Not sure whether to wildcard or not.

Already taken a 4 point hit before the DCL news.

Think I would probably only be looking to change 4 or 5 players so not sure its worth it... equally, I'm 50+ points off the pace in the leagues I care about so wary of falling too far behind.

Team:

Sanchez & Steele

White, Shaw, Dias, Trent, Amartey

Jota, Salah, Harrison, Benrahma, Gilmour

Ronaldo, DCL, Toney


Would probably switch Harrison, Benrahma, DCL & Toney for Torres, Gray, Bamford and Pukki while changing Amartey & Gilmour for different bench players.

What say you RAWK? Worth it or not?
buttersstotch

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 14, 2021, 03:22:24 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on September 14, 2021, 02:14:40 pm
Not sure whether to wildcard or not.

Already taken a 4 point hit before the DCL news.

Think I would probably only be looking to change 4 or 5 players so not sure its worth it... equally, I'm 50+ points off the pace in the leagues I care about so wary of falling too far behind.

Team:

Sanchez & Steele

White, Shaw, Dias, Trent, Amartey

Jota, Salah, Harrison, Benrahma, Gilmour

Ronaldo, DCL, Toney


Would probably switch Harrison, Benrahma, DCL & Toney for Torres, Gray, Bamford and Pukki while changing Amartey & Gilmour for different bench players.

What say you RAWK? Worth it or not?

I'd say leave your wildcard for now. You can play 4-4-2 this week and probably get away with it, I took had Antonio and DCL and have taken out DCL for Bamford this week. Think I've heard Bamford may have fitness issues?!

Problem is you're wildcarding for Gray, Pukki, Torres and Bamford. You can get to Gray easy, Pukki isn't nailed on to start, neither is Torres. I'd just do a -8 and save your wildcard personally as it will be more powerful later on.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 16, 2021, 03:08:21 pm
Antonio out Jimenez in for me, but I'll probably bring Antonio back in a week or two.
Bobinhood

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 17, 2021, 12:00:31 am
Guy i play football with Sundays is 100th in the world, the jammy bastard. Bit of a lead in the mini league fair to say. I'm 76 points behind him after 4 games. He tripled Mo gw 1 for 51 points got 135 points for 66th overall out of the chute.

Sigh...Im here spending points like a drunker sailor just to avoid price losses 12 in the last 2 weeks and ive still taken drops on harrison and bamford anyway.


Rosario

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 17, 2021, 02:46:09 am
Got Lukaku and Jota in for Wilson and Fernandes. Probably a week or 2 early on when I would have liked to get Lukaku but no idea when Wilson is back and didnt want to get prices out of any moves in a few weeks time.
Hash91

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 17, 2021, 06:39:13 am
So I finally gave into my wildcard temptation. Here is what I have ended up with as of now -

GK: Sanchez, Foster (sub)
DEF: James, Cancelo, TAA, Marcal, Ayling
MID: Salah, Raphinha, Torres, Kovacic, Bissouma
FWD: Ronaldo, Auba, Cucho

Marcal and Ayling have a good run of games in the next 5 GWs. TAA will be there for the season.

Chelsea players James and Kovacic ahve 2 tough GWs coming but then a great set of fixtures. Will alternate between James/Kovacic and Cancelo/Torres depending on their fixtures

Salah, Raphinha, Bissouma are long-term members

Have selected Auba because Arsenal have very favourable fixtures coming up. Can laways switch back to DCL / Antonio if it doesn't work out.

Planning to keep he who fannies about and dives around for next 2 GWs and then switch over to Lukaku.

Not trying to hoard mroe than 3 premiums, feel like this teams gives good stability going forward till GW10 at least
GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 17, 2021, 09:21:47 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 16, 2021, 03:08:21 pm
Antonio out Jimenez in for me, but I'll probably bring Antonio back in a week or two.

I've kept Antonio but brought Jimenez in for Wilson, whom we know from experience tends to stay out longer than expected. I've no idea how Jimenez is playing IRL but his fantasy scores are terrible (6 pts from 4 games); however, the fact that he's played every minute and their easier upcoming fixtures make me hope he's due.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 17, 2021, 09:23:55 am
Sold Bowen and Harrison for Harvey Barnes and Smith-Rowe. Slight bit of deckchair shuffling maybe but hoping Barnes is about to explode into life.
Emerald Red

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 17, 2021, 02:40:11 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 17, 2021, 09:23:55 am
hoping Barnes is about to explode into life.
hope not, I just sold him   :-\
Grobbelrevell

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 17, 2021, 05:19:13 pm
After a lot of deliberation I've gone with the WC this week.

Out > In

Martinez > Ramsdale
Shaw > Marcal
Coufal > Duffy
Tanganga > Livramento
Gilmour > Sissoko
Greenwood > Torres
Soucek > Traore
Dallas > Jota
Maupay > Bamford

Squad now looks like:

GK: Ramsdale, Sanchez
DF: Trent, Marcal, White, Duffy, Livramento
MF: Salah, Jota, Torres, Traore, Sissoko
FW: Ronaldo, Antonio, Bamford

Aiming to get Lukaku in in a couple of GW's time (possibly switch for Ronaldo, we'll see), and will keep an eye on Torres and Jota depending on gametime. A few other options around that price bracket if a switch is needed there.

Overall I'd say Wolves, Leeds and Arsenal's upcoming fixtures look pretty favourable and worth a look.

Now watch this all go belly up...

Hazell

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
September 17, 2021, 08:14:32 pm
Takes Raphinha out. Raphinha scores a goal. :lmao
GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 06:26:36 am »
Feels like I had a shit day with several players failing to fire and Trent + Pickford + Harrison all late outs, but captain Mo + Toney + Dias have put me in the top 1M for the week despite accounting for all but 5 of my points. Funny how things work out.
