Not sure whether to wildcard or not.
Already taken a 4 point hit before the DCL news.
Think I would probably only be looking to change 4 or 5 players so not sure its worth it... equally, I'm 50+ points off the pace in the leagues I care about so wary of falling too far behind.
Team:
Sanchez & Steele
White, Shaw, Dias, Trent, Amartey
Jota, Salah, Harrison, Benrahma, Gilmour
Ronaldo, DCL, Toney
Would probably switch Harrison, Benrahma, DCL & Toney for Torres, Gray, Bamford and Pukki while changing Amartey & Gilmour for different bench players.
What say you RAWK? Worth it or not?