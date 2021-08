Posted this in the fixtures thread, but maybe you geezers know the answer/should be aware.What are the rules regarding quarantine when arriving from from a "red" country? I'm pretty sure the rules stating clubs could refuse players going on international duty has been revoked.I could see Salah, Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino all potentially miss out on some games..Edit: Actually see https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/18/the-fpl-players-who-could-miss-out-in-gameweeks-4-5/ have the same remark..