Can anyone recommend a decent front 3 (that are within an average budget) that would probably get loads of mins and a healthy return over the season between them? Set n Forget!I'm thinking anything from a pool of:Wilson, Bamford, Antonio, Pukki, Saint-Maxim, Richarlison, Toney, Who Else? Who Else? Any players from Watford? Etc.That guy who scored for Watford last week is £5m so he could be worth a shot. I'm thinking Origi as well (if he moves). Ings as well.
