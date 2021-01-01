« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 134690 times)

Offline Hash91

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 07:12:12 am »
Playing this for the 1st time  :P This is what I've gone with currently -

GK: Bachmann, Meslier
DEF: TAA, Shaw, Coufal, Tierney, Lamptey
MID: Salah, Bruno, Barnes, Gundogan, Bissouma
FWD: Antonio, Rodriguez, Toney

Still feel a bit light on the GK, don't know how I can fit in. What do you guys think?
Logged

Offline Suspect Package.

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • Wingers? ....wait, we do have wingers now?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 01:31:42 pm »
1. Smeichel - LEI - 5.0 million
2. ? - ? - 5.0 million

There's loads of good 5.0 million goalkeepers this year (Meslier, Fabianski, Leno, Pickford etc). It's cheaper and better to have two good goalkeepers and rotate than doing something like Ederson and Guita.

1. ? - ? - 6.0 million?
2. Rudiger - CHE - 5.5 million
3. Ayling - LEE - 4.5 million
4. Coady - WOL - 4.5 million
5. White - ARS - 4.5 million

I play three at the back with two expensive defenders and then cheap ones. There's no good 4.0 defenders this year, but these IMO are the best 4.5 million options. All of the three cheap ones will play regularly and I can choose the best according to the difficulty of the game.

Got 6 million left over and not sure who is the best option. Considering Dias as I don't have any Man City players. Also want to see if United buy Varane and how much he is.

1. Salah - LIV - 12.0 million
2. Fernandes - MNU - 12.5 million
3. Raphinha - LEE - 6.5 million
4. Buendia - AVL - 6.5 million
5. Mbuemo - BRE - 5.5

Salah and Fernandes are my premium choices, picked them as they are the most expensive two and I can trade down to cheaper options if they don't pick up points (easier to start expensive). Raphinha and Buendia are in as I think they will be popular choices and I want to ride the price rises. Leeds have decent fixtures after the opening couple of games.

Been looking into Brentford, Mbuemo is my gamble as a cheap option. Seems like a couple of years ago he got 16 goals and 7 assists, last season 8 goals and 10 assists. Still only 22 years old, could be a surprise linking up with Toney.

1. Ings - AVL - 8.0 million
2. ? - ? - 7.5 million?
3. Toney - BRE - 6.5 million

Decided to pick Ings as with the players Villa have bought, they are likely to supply more than Southampton could and he is a great finisher. Toss up between him and Watkins, but Watkins has a knock for the opening games. Toney is a gamble, but same as Mbeumo I think Brentford could be a surprise choice for cheap players, like Sheffield United's defence a couple of years ago.

Considering Antonio as West Ham United's fixtures are good. Jiminez is also a dark horse after his injury, and there's Bamford. Team feels weird this year, normally I have a Liverpool defender and Vardy, but can't seem to fit them in. Any suggestions for my missing positions?

Quote from: Cruiser on August  7, 2021, 07:53:55 pm
Anyone not think Gomez is a steal at 5m?

Brentford's Toney at 5.5 could also be a bargain.

Foden or Jota?

Wish I knew who will be the starting CBs for Liverpool and City! Matip, Gomez or Konate will be hard to displace depending on who starts and if they play well.

Jota over Foden as Foden is injured, and Jota is undervalued.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:42 pm by Suspect Package. »
Logged
Quote from: ghost1359 on December 24, 2012, 03:27:10 pm
I'm really hoping Sturridge busts out the wacky dip when he scores.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,596
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 02:21:22 pm »
Anyone going to put Lukaku in? Reckon he will be at least 10.0 maybe more.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 