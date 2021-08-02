« previous next »
August 2, 2021, 06:56:58 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August  2, 2021, 02:09:28 pm
If you get Kane you can realistically only have one of Mo/Mane/KDB/Fernandes if you want a good balanced team. Tough decisions to be made.

Kane's not going to start the season either way, so better to start without him. I think the early wildcard will be on with so many different options though generally I think lump on us and the Mancs with Villa and Leicester players in the supporting cast as they have decent opening fixtures. I don't think it's realistically possible to have more than 2 premiums, so I'd probably prefer them to both be midfielders unless one of the big striker hitters really kicks on early on. Would be lovely if Kane and Bruno both flopped this season, it'd solve a lot of problems FPL wise (also football wise, frankly). 
August 3, 2021, 10:11:30 am
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on August  2, 2021, 06:56:58 pm
Kane's not going to start the season either way, so better to start without him. I think the early wildcard will be on with so many different options though generally I think lump on us and the Mancs with Villa and Leicester players in the supporting cast as they have decent opening fixtures. I don't think it's realistically possible to have more than 2 premiums, so I'd probably prefer them to both be midfielders unless one of the big striker hitters really kicks on early on. Would be lovely if Kane and Bruno both flopped this season, it'd solve a lot of problems FPL wise (also football wise, frankly). 

I got killed last season when I took Fernandes out for KDB about 10 games in failing to believe he would keep on scoring penalties. KDB has a pretty average season last time out by his standards but if they do get Kane he's going to have a field day with assists.
August 4, 2021, 01:04:59 pm
Leon Bailey at 6.5m. Yay or nay?
August 4, 2021, 04:41:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August  4, 2021, 01:04:59 pm
Leon Bailey at 6.5m. Yay or nay?
defo worth considering.

Maybe Bailey and Beundia and Watkins too much especially after first 3 games.

Good options tho but don't know if I can go with all 3.
August 4, 2021, 05:37:02 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August  4, 2021, 01:04:59 pm
Leon Bailey at 6.5m. Yay or nay?
Worth waiting I think. I always like holding off on the flashy new toys as not many players start with a bang.
August 4, 2021, 06:15:02 pm
Quote from: JLStretton on August  4, 2021, 04:41:55 pm
defo worth considering.

Maybe Bailey and Beundia and Watkins too much especially after first 3 games.

Good options tho but don't know if I can go with all 3.

It's difficult with Villa, they're buying a new team with the Grealish money so no idea how any of them will turn out.

Quote from: Dull Tools on August  4, 2021, 05:37:02 pm
Worth waiting I think. I always like holding off on the flashy new toys as not many players start with a bang.

But also I can't help myself, I like shiny new toys, I have Daka as well ;D Admittedly, they never work out when I put them in (Salah aside) but still.
August 4, 2021, 06:21:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August  4, 2021, 06:15:02 pm
It's difficult with Villa, they're buying a new team with the Grealish money so no idea how any of them will turn out.

Really fancied Traoré from Villa but I just have no idea if he's going to start or not. I'll probably just stick with Watkins as I do want some Villa representation as they have a good start, but even then if they buy Abraham that's up in the air too.
August 4, 2021, 07:08:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August  4, 2021, 06:15:02 pm
It's difficult with Villa, they're buying a new team with the Grealish money so no idea how any of them will turn out.

But also I can't help myself, I like shiny new toys, I have Daka as well ;D Admittedly, they never work out when I put them in (Salah aside) but still.

Agree with not knowing about Billa, especially as they have just signed Danny Ings, another worth considering or injuries to much of a issue.  Great forward line tho for Villa next tear and Beundia there as well.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 4, 2021, 07:11:05 pm
Quote from: JLStretton on August  4, 2021, 07:08:34 pm
Agree with not knowing about Billa, especially as they have just signed Danny Ings, another worth considering or injuries to much of a issue.  Great forward line tho for Villa next tear and Beundia there as well.

That Ings stuff came out of nowhere. They have to now fit Ings, Watkins, Traore, El Ghazi, Buendia and Bailey into a front 3 or maybe 4, and I just have no clue what they'll do.
August 4, 2021, 08:08:53 pm
Yes never heard anything about Ings before it was announced.

Watkins Ings Bailey
           Buendia
        Luiz   McGinn
            Back 4
          Martinez

Not a bad looking team that rumour they want Cantwell as well, but still not sure if to let them settle before getting on board but first 3 games are nice for them.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 10:57:07 am
Think Ill bin Watkins now hes not the focal point of their attack and not a guaranteed starter week in, week out.
Yesterday at 03:28:36 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:57:07 am
Think Ill bin Watkins now hes not the focal point of their attack and not a guaranteed starter week in, week out.
Same he was one who I was near guaranteed to start with until they signed Ings, not sure if to go ings or DCL now tho.  I have been sure I was going to go 3 up top but now I might switch it to 2 up front.  Only think is do I go 4 at back or 5 in middle.  Was thinking 5 in middle but dont want to rake toany risks on the 6.5 million players at the minute want to see witch ones to go with.  What ever I end up doing I can see a early wildcard like last season happening. 
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 04:30:03 pm
Am i the only one in the world putting Mane in?

 a 12.0 differential, cool. Him and Mo are gonna do what him and Mo do.

also i'll have it be know that i thought Watkins was shit before Ings came in.  He had a couple of hat tricks that really padded his numbers imo i dont think hes going to repeat his annual score. def not with Ings in now.

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4093 on: Yesterday at 04:43:04 pm »
Mane would be great but if you having him and Salah you are not going to have Fernandes and to me at the start of the season it's not really a time for to many differentials because if Fernandes kicks off well you are well behind alot of players.   On flip side if Mane pops off you are well away with a big lead on lot of teams.  Fair play if you take the gamble and it pays off.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4094 on: Yesterday at 04:49:01 pm »
i've got Salah and Mane. No Mancs for me this season.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4095 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm »
Quote from: JLStretton on Yesterday at 04:43:04 pm
Mane would be great but if you having him and Salah you are not going to have Fernandes and to me at the start of the season it's not really a time for to many differentials because if Fernandes kicks off well you are well behind alot of players.   On flip side if Mane pops off you are well away with a big lead on lot of teams.  Fair play if you take the gamble and it pays off.

big highlight for me  :lmao   

Don't do Mancs, never have. so that part was pretty easy.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4096 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm »
Used to be the same years ago but I just want to do as good as possible don't care what club they play for as long as they are going to get me more points.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 08:04:19 am »
I'm kind of hoping the refs remain conscious of not giving Man U so many penalties, like they did in the second half of last season after Jurgen brought it up. After that, Fernandes became merely a good fantasy player rather than a phenomenal one. So, no Man U players for me to begin with, but that's not on principle; I just think there's better options until we see the effect of their drunken sailor spending. Similarly, I have dropped Grealish today even though 8.0 seems like a bargain - who knows what Fucking Pip will do? I already had Dias, no way am I giving two spots to that bald c*nt. I swapped Grealish for B.Traoré, and used the savings to upgrade Pukki for C.Wilson, after seeing Norwich's horror start to the season.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 09:51:21 am »
Quote from: JLStretton on Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
Used to be the same years ago but I just want to do as good as possible don't care what club they play for as long as they are going to get me more points.

Yea, what's the point with this game otherwise? I despise plenty of teams in real life, but if players from those teams are getting the points, I'd want them in my FPL squad. It's not as if I can have only Liverpool players anyway..
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 11:25:21 am »
Really hard this. Dont trust many Cit players with the way they rotate so got Ederson and Dias only. Got Trent, Mo and then Keita for us. Baby probably a silly pick but think he will start the season at least.

Didnt like any of the expensive striker options. Kane probably wont start the season, not sure on Vardy or Aubameyang. Same for Werner. Might change things if Chelsea sign Lukaku but for now have Ings, Wilson and Antonio which feels pretty average.

In midfield I went for Son and Bailey to go with Mo and Naby.

Few average defenders to pad things out. Dont particularly like my team on paper at the moment!

Has anyone gone for any City and Chelsea attackers and if so who? Just so many to choose from.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4100 on: Today at 01:10:32 pm »
I've gone for De Bruyne and Foden but might change that, like you, it's difficult to know who's going to start with them. I was toying with putting Havertz in, now that Tuchel is their manager, you'd think he knows how to utilise him and could be good for getting a few goals this season.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4101 on: Today at 01:24:47 pm »
Read some guys guide on Twitter and a fair point he made was on getting new signings in if they don't start. A simple 0.1 drop means essentially 0.5 lost to replace them basically at the start because you have to drop down to the next price below in the first few weeks. Had never considered that before.

So I've tried to go for a fairly solid team that I think all players will definitely be starting each game and then move from there.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 09:51:21 am
Yea, what's the point with this game otherwise? I despise plenty of teams in real life, but if players from those teams are getting the points, I'd want them in my FPL squad. It's not as if I can have only Liverpool players anyway..

I finished in the top 2000 in the world in the Sterling Sturridge and Suarez season because i had all 3 C Suarez from the off but didn't have any mancs and they did terribly but people stuck with them by habit. The "Handicap" became an asset. Been top 10 k twice and 16.5k another time. Never had a manc in.

otoh in the ronaldo years i finished way up the track C Ronaldo was too much to overcome in any way. Last year sucked pretty bad also.

It is a handicap but a pretty small one lately until Penaldes came along, but i just dont think his xpen can possibly stay that elevated anyway, and i dont like his face either  ;D  But i grant you its just a personal quirk, nothing wrong with playing to win. I just like winning without mancs even better. Seasons where they do well my team suffers but when they suck its just delightful.  and the reverse is true.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4103 on: Today at 10:03:03 pm »
Is their a watch list in the official app
