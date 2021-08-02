I'm kind of hoping the refs remain conscious of not giving Man U so many penalties, like they did in the second half of last season after Jurgen brought it up. After that, Fernandes became merely a good fantasy player rather than a phenomenal one. So, no Man U players for me to begin with, but that's not on principle; I just think there's better options until we see the effect of their drunken sailor spending. Similarly, I have dropped Grealish today even though 8.0 seems like a bargain - who knows what Fucking Pip will do? I already had Dias, no way am I giving two spots to that bald c*nt. I swapped Grealish for B.Traoré, and used the savings to upgrade Pukki for C.Wilson, after seeing Norwich's horror start to the season.