Yea, what's the point with this game otherwise? I despise plenty of teams in real life, but if players from those teams are getting the points, I'd want them in my FPL squad. It's not as if I can have only Liverpool players anyway..



I finished in the top 2000 in the world in the Sterling Sturridge and Suarez season because i had all 3 C Suarez from the off but didn't have any mancs and they did terribly but people stuck with them by habit. The "Handicap" became an asset. Been top 10 k twice and 16.5k another time. Never had a manc in.otoh in the ronaldo years i finished way up the track C Ronaldo was too much to overcome in any way. Last year sucked pretty bad also.It is a handicap but a pretty small one lately until Penaldes came along, but i just dont think his xpen can possibly stay that elevated anyway, and i dont like his face eitherBut i grant you its just a personal quirk, nothing wrong with playing to win. I just like winning without mancs even better. Seasons where they do well my team suffers but when they suck its just delightful. and the reverse is true.