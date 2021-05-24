« previous next »
Quote from: LiamG on May 24, 2021, 09:43:44 am
Finished 32nd in the RAWK league, 93k in the world, won £100 for finishing 2nd in a mini league

not too bad, but i was disappointed with the way i finished the season to be honest



Nice. I had a sub 100k season last year and it wasn't good enough to get in the RAWK top 50.

Shite this year 227 in the Rawk league.
Quote from: red1977 on May 24, 2021, 07:29:37 pm
Nice. I had a sub 100k season last year and it wasn't good enough to get in the RAWK top 50.

Shite this year 227 in the Rawk league.

Not as shite as mine #378,a season to forget.
#504 right here baby.
Quote from: red1977 on May 24, 2021, 07:29:37 pm
Shite this year 227 in the Rawk league.

Oi! You beat me (#249) so it wasn't that bad! :)
80th in Rawk's lge <5th H2H>, 229k overall. First season playing properly, so not so bad, I suppose. Might have been better but for a poor first few and last few weeks.
Finished 138th in the RAWK league.

Poor. Was top 20 for a while before falling away pitifully for the second season running.
Go on then, who is John Matthews, and why are you not in here gloating about the RAWK league win!?
just got 60 from league i run

due another 80 next week from another

covers a chunk of my new phone
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on May 26, 2021, 01:30:58 am
80th in Rawk's lge <5th H2H>, 229k overall. First season playing properly, so not so bad, I suppose. Might have been better but for a poor first few and last few weeks.

You suppose? Better enjoy it while you can; 229k puts you in the 98th percentile, doing it two years in a row is a very tough ask.
Quote from: GreatEx on May 30, 2021, 03:04:12 am
You suppose? Better enjoy it while you can; 229k puts you in the 98th percentile, doing it two years in a row is a very tough ask.

Dunno, in hindsight I could have done better, I know what mistakes I made though now so I know what not to do next season. I know there are a lot of variables and rank swings could be wild from one season to another, especially with so many people playing and so few points between ranks, but still, I think I can get a similar rank next season.
Never really look at my rawk leagues but 162 overall in that and 24th in head to head
1.7 million

worst finish in 13 years.

I blame the lack of fans in the stadiums, threw me right off.
Quote from: Bobinhood on June 20, 2021, 03:23:06 pm
1.7 million

worst finish in 13 years.

I blame the lack of fans in the stadiums, threw me right off.

Yea, that is shocking if you were playing actively  :P
Quote from: Bobinhood on June 20, 2021, 03:23:06 pm
1.7 million

worst finish in 13 years.

I blame the lack of fans in the stadiums, threw me right off.

I can beat that! 2.2 million!

Thats still over 50 points a week on average which I used to think was the minimum acceptable score. Obviously not!
523235 for me
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/447819/event/38

This guy who won the RAWK league got 2501 overall so some of us did well at least
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 21, 2021, 06:26:10 pm
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/447819/event/38

This guy who won the RAWK league got 2501 overall so some of us did well at least

The previous posts were making me feel a bit better about my 500,000th place finish, and then you had to post that  :'(
Quote from: RJH on June 21, 2021, 08:17:54 pm
The previous posts were making me feel a bit better about my 500,000th place finish, and then you had to post that  :'(

He did miss out on top 2,500 though the loser
It's open people, time to get them teams set up.
thats early
That's what I thought, I thought they would of waited till after Euros has finished.

Put a quick team together no doubt it will get changed 500 times before it starts.
De Bruyne, Fernandes, Mane, Kane, Salah are all 12m or over

Foden 8, and Son 10 mil now
gonna have to research the promoted teams

Dallas has now been put in midfield
Yeah will be swerving Dallas now, Toney from Brentford one from the promoted teams worth a look at 6.5.
If you want Brentford defenders (not sure you would!), Henry is a tidy left back who plays most games when fit and Pinnock is a centre back who gets on the end of a few set pieces.
Buendia at 6.5 looks a must, Sanchez of Brighton at 4.5 too. Though Im pretty sure my top scorer last year was Martinez, so want to fit him in.
Jota 7.5 not too shabby.
Seems easier to put a squad together this yeah IMO. Normally feel I struggle.

Sanchez and Guaita are both 4.5 starters, not that you'd want both but its a good backup.

Fofana at 4.5 is very cheap, same for Lamptey. Digne reduced to 5.5 is a bargain, especially if Rafa sorts their defence out and he's a good attacking return normally, especially on set peices. Raphinha at 6.5 is too cheap, as is Grealish at 8 if he stays at Villa. Really like the look of Havertz as an 8.5m midfielder, Tuchel seems to be playing him as a striker so that might be a handy pick up.

Lots of strikers to get yuor teeth into, Antonio is always a shout if he's fit and 7.5 is easy to fit in a team, Ihenacho is 7.5 this year but could well be Leicesters main man and they usually start strong. Avoiding City this year because the rotation is just a killer, might get Dias and thats it.
Ederson is always a safe option for City.
