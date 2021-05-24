Seems easier to put a squad together this yeah IMO. Normally feel I struggle.



Sanchez and Guaita are both 4.5 starters, not that you'd want both but its a good backup.



Fofana at 4.5 is very cheap, same for Lamptey. Digne reduced to 5.5 is a bargain, especially if Rafa sorts their defence out and he's a good attacking return normally, especially on set peices. Raphinha at 6.5 is too cheap, as is Grealish at 8 if he stays at Villa. Really like the look of Havertz as an 8.5m midfielder, Tuchel seems to be playing him as a striker so that might be a handy pick up.



Lots of strikers to get yuor teeth into, Antonio is always a shout if he's fit and 7.5 is easy to fit in a team, Ihenacho is 7.5 this year but could well be Leicesters main man and they usually start strong. Avoiding City this year because the rotation is just a killer, might get Dias and thats it.