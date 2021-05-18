Looks like Im at 650 overall rank. Will never top that, got everything right this season really...including Mane and Phillips today!



That's seriously fucking impressive, well done. Did you win the RAWK league?I finished at 924k, which was my third-highest rank at any stage of the season (best rank was 720k in GW3, which doesn't really count). Broke into the top million for only the 5th time by selecting Pépé in a rare moment of inspiration. Ferran Torres got me two points from two games, proving once again that I should never put any trust in Fucking Pip. The recruitment of Haaamezzz Rodriguez back in GW32 or thereabouts, when Eberechi Eze was the other choice I was tossing up, then carrying his useless arse through to GW37, was also disastrous. Let's see if I can remember these valuable lessons next year: no more shithouses, no more Fucking Pip.