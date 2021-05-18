. Not sure how you're not winning that league though if that's who you're up against.
I've told this story many times, but my best FF season was by far my first, when I was new in the UK and a mate invited me for the first time. I didn't follow football yet (was born in Liverpool so had always been a nominal Red but only started caring in the 2002) so I just picked all the Australian players plus a few others I'd noticed at the world cup. Forgot my password and made no transfers for the season. Some weeks I only had 7 or 8 players available. But the Aussies (Kewell, Viduka, Schwarzer, Emerton... was Cahill there yet, I forget) all had amazing seasons, as did several other choices like Owen, RVN and Duff, and I came 50,000th in the world.
A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.