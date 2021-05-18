« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 126041 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,584
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3960 on: May 18, 2021, 04:46:56 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on May 18, 2021, 04:45:05 pm
I've logged in to replace Jota and it's telling me the game is being updated. Thought we had an hour before the first kick off to tinker?
90 mins now
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,535
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3961 on: May 18, 2021, 04:48:24 pm »
Piss flaps
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,535
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3962 on: May 18, 2021, 04:49:50 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 18, 2021, 04:46:56 pm
90 mins now

Took me until week 37 to find out, this game hasn't been my focus this season, all about the Telegraph game, as I'm top 700.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,584
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3963 on: May 18, 2021, 07:01:31 pm »
I was caught out one week

Luckily I was about take mane out as my captain and didn't get chance too. He had a good week so it was a blessing
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,349
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3964 on: May 18, 2021, 07:02:27 pm »
So pleased I signed Ings last week.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,584
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3965 on: May 18, 2021, 07:59:13 pm »
One league I'm in I think winner gets about 170 quid

I've lead most of season but now third. Bit of bad luck but some bad decisions

Still only 9 points off lead. Both them ahead of me captained fernandes. I've gone with Salah so fingers crossed. Only thing is 2nd place girl has fluked getting bamford off the bench as jota won't play

Looks like she didn't even look at her team.

Hoping Salah goes nuts tomorrow
« Last Edit: May 18, 2021, 08:07:25 pm by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3966 on: May 19, 2021, 12:38:45 am »
Quote from: Hazell on May 17, 2021, 06:42:41 pm
Sub for Jota anyone? I have 7.8m.

I went with Torres. Had him as captain, too, but memories of Fucking Pip led me to nominate Trent at the last minute. Good move, since Torres only got 15 mins thanks to Fucking Cancelo. The good news is that my workmate who is my primary focus (I was 15 ahead, probably only 6 or 7 now) has Fucking Cancelo.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,447
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3967 on: May 19, 2021, 07:50:33 am »
Last night summed up my season - went Fernandes captain who typically missed about 3 or 4 decent chances and got booked (although was given a lucky assist!) And brought in Greenwood who also missed a few chances. That was the last roll of the dice for me in my league. Just haven't had the rub of the green at the crucial moments.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,349
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3968 on: May 19, 2021, 08:30:36 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 19, 2021, 07:50:33 am
Last night summed up my season - went Fernandes captain who typically missed about 3 or 4 decent chances and got booked (although was given a lucky assist!) And brought in Greenwood who also missed a few chances. That was the last roll of the dice for me in my league. Just haven't had the rub of the green at the crucial moments.

Serves you right. :D

How did he get the assist? He didnt touch it!

Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3969 on: May 19, 2021, 09:44:41 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 19, 2021, 08:30:36 am
Serves you right. :D

How did he get the assist? He didnt touch it!



Ref didn't want to write off Cavani's wondergoal, and there was nothing riding on the game, so fuck it, let's just pretend. I believe those were his exact words.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,584
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3970 on: May 20, 2021, 02:13:11 pm »
unfortunately salah didnt do the job as captain

19 points off one league lead in 3rd

so i need some good moves

leader fluked bamford off the bench, clearly didnt even look at her team as jota was in it

the fella in second was leading until this week, he made one of the weirdest changes ive ever seen. Last week he had ederson who didnt play, sub keeper was verrips who didnt play so this week he transferred out Verrips for Alisson and then benched Alisson

i cant understand that one at all

this week im thinking bale out mane in
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3971 on: May 20, 2021, 06:58:55 pm »
Final day rotation is worrying me especially with City who I think will rest all their starting line up for the CL final. Basically need to fill your team with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester players as theyre the only teams with something to play for. Kane vs Salah for the golden boot too.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,584
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3972 on: May 20, 2021, 07:33:39 pm »
Chelsea tend to rotate a lot too even in nets
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,315
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3973 on: May 20, 2021, 08:39:05 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on May 20, 2021, 06:58:55 pm
Final day rotation is worrying me especially with City who I think will rest all their starting line up for the CL final. Basically need to fill your team with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester players as theyre the only teams with something to play for. Kane vs Salah for the golden boot too.

City and United will rest players. City may play a first team though as rhythm obviously important.

Not sure Chelsea can afford too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3974 on: May 21, 2021, 12:04:34 am »
Might be worth stocking up on Leicester and Spurs attackers - I assume Leicester will go full berzerker mode rather than hope Liverpool drops points. Could be another Selhurst Park 2014 situation. Will Kane go for the golden boot or the golden strop?

I'll probably just swap Kabak for Nat, to be honest.
Logged

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3975 on: May 21, 2021, 03:23:48 pm »
Do I bring in Robertson for Digne or Mane in for Fernandes
Logged
choose Life.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3976 on: May 21, 2021, 08:57:07 pm »
Just taken out Mitchell although hes done well for me in the 3 weeks that ive had him.

Pure superstition. If i got 6 points from a palace defender this weekend id mail them back to the fa  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3977 on: May 21, 2021, 11:01:33 pm »
What if he scores the consolation in a 4-1 defeat?
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3978 on: May 22, 2021, 09:53:58 am »
Quote from: JLStretton on May 21, 2021, 03:23:48 pm
Do I bring in Robertson for Digne or Mane in for Fernandes
Fernandes wont play. Mane a bit of a gamble with his current form but guaranteed to play. We never do it the easy way so no doubt Palace will score at some point.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3979 on: May 22, 2021, 06:03:41 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on May 22, 2021, 09:53:58 am
Fernandes wont play. Mane a bit of a gamble with his current form but guaranteed to play. We never do it the easy way so no doubt Palace will score at some point.
  That is the way I'm seeing it as well, might just do that and not do any other transfers.  Already got Trent and Mo aswell so Mane worth a shot more than doubling up on our defense.
Logged
choose Life.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,584
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3980 on: May 22, 2021, 06:38:41 pm »
I wouldn't double up on Liverpool defence.

Phillips would be a decent cheap option but out of weeks

Just made my last transfer.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,567
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3981 on: May 22, 2021, 08:00:52 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on May 21, 2021, 12:04:34 am
Might be worth stocking up on Leicester and Spurs attackers - I assume Leicester will go full berzerker mode rather than hope Liverpool drops points. Could be another Selhurst Park 2014 situation. Will Kane go for the golden boot or the golden strop?

I'll probably just swap Kabak for Nat, to be honest.

Nah, I think they'll just try and win the match and hope us or Chelsea slip up. They've also started games really slowly the last few weeks so they're probably mindful of getting caught out on the break too. Can see it being goalless at half-time and them only going full on for a big win if us and Chelsea are both winning comfortably.
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,567
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3982 on: May 22, 2021, 08:02:16 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 20, 2021, 02:13:11 pm
unfortunately salah didnt do the job as captain

19 points off one league lead in 3rd

so i need some good moves

leader fluked bamford off the bench, clearly didnt even look at her team as jota was in it

the fella in second was leading until this week, he made one of the weirdest changes ive ever seen. Last week he had ederson who didnt play, sub keeper was verrips who didnt play so this week he transferred out Verrips for Alisson and then benched Alisson

i cant understand that one at all

this week im thinking bale out mane in

Too much to catch up probably, but going completely differential is your only hope. Not sure how you're not winning that league though if that's who you're up against.
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3983 on: May 22, 2021, 11:46:35 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on May 22, 2021, 08:02:16 pm
. Not sure how you're not winning that league though if that's who you're up against.

I've told this story many times, but my best FF season was by far my first, when I was new in the UK and a mate invited me for the first time. I didn't follow football yet (was born in Liverpool so had always been a nominal Red but only started caring in the 2002) so I just picked all the Australian players plus a few others I'd noticed at the world cup. Forgot my password and made no transfers for the season. Some weeks I only had 7 or 8 players available. But the Aussies (Kewell, Viduka, Schwarzer, Emerton... was Cahill there yet, I forget) all had amazing seasons, as did several other choices like Owen, RVN and Duff, and I came 50,000th in the world.

A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,584
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3984 on: Yesterday at 12:43:03 am »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on May 22, 2021, 08:02:16 pm
Too much to catch up probably, but going completely differential is your only hope. Not sure how you're not winning that league though if that's who you're up against.
I was winning for ages.

Recently had a lot of injury issues. Last time I'd two free transfers both for injured that game. One week I had to go minus 12

The bird who had Jota did have a wildcard. Few weeks back she got about 135 points. Hopefully I can gazump them

Both have fernandes

I'm not sure he wil play. They might have to go minus
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3985 on: Yesterday at 03:52:35 am »
Hope Fernandes doesn't play I've just swapped him for Mane.  Really don't want to take  minus on last game of season so looks like Digne will have to start for me as I can't see Konsa getting more or Struijk starting.
Logged
choose Life.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,720
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3986 on: Yesterday at 01:55:16 pm »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,160
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3987 on: Yesterday at 01:57:48 pm »
Salah as captain for a final day rampage on Palace. Trent in defence.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,379
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3988 on: Yesterday at 08:19:58 pm »
Looks like Im at 650 overall rank. Will never top that, got everything right this season really...including Mane and Phillips today!
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,349
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3989 on: Yesterday at 09:44:17 pm »
Sold Ings and Jota this morning, replaced them with Bamford and Pepe. Made good calls for once.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3990 on: Today at 01:50:51 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:19:58 pm
Looks like Im at 650 overall rank. Will never top that, got everything right this season really...including Mane and Phillips today!

That's seriously fucking impressive, well done. Did you win the RAWK league?

I finished at 924k, which was my third-highest rank at any stage of the season (best rank was 720k in GW3, which doesn't really count). Broke into the top million for only the 5th time by selecting Pépé in a rare moment of inspiration. Ferran Torres got me two points from two games, proving once again that I should never put any trust in Fucking Pip. The recruitment of Haaamezzz Rodriguez back in GW32 or thereabouts, when Eberechi Eze was the other choice I was tossing up, then carrying his useless arse through to GW37, was also disastrous. Let's see if I can remember these valuable lessons next year: no more shithouses, no more Fucking Pip.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,379
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 02:18:50 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:50:51 am
That's seriously fucking impressive, well done. Did you win the RAWK league?

I finished at 924k, which was my third-highest rank at any stage of the season (best rank was 720k in GW3, which doesn't really count). Broke into the top million for only the 5th time by selecting Pépé in a rare moment of inspiration. Ferran Torres got me two points from two games, proving once again that I should never put any trust in Fucking Pip. The recruitment of Haaamezzz Rodriguez back in GW32 or thereabouts, when Eberechi Eze was the other choice I was tossing up, then carrying his useless arse through to GW37, was also disastrous. Let's see if I can remember these valuable lessons next year: no more shithouses, no more Fucking Pip.
Thanks man.

Damn, I didnt actually join the RAWK league this year for some reason. I imagine I might have won it, unless theres a ton of non-forum users in it.

Its funny you mention Guardiola. Abandoning Man City assets ended up being a really good move. Most of my mates had two or three of their players, but they hardly ever all played. Just seemed like way too much money tied up for people who could be rotated every week. It was great to ditch them and not have to deal with all that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 