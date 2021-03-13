I didn't have my FH chip, but had been building for this week with players who would be available. Injuries got in the way a little but I didn't want to go mad on the minus points, so promised myself to take a -4 and stop there.



I just wanted to have some fun this week, so managed to get 10 players fielded who all played. Brought in Gross, Lingard and Welbeck. Was very close to captaining Welbeck but opted for JLingz instead, who turned out to be my highest scoring player so that worked a treat.



61 - really happy with that.



My plan was to play my WC now, and build the side back up but I am quite happy with what I have for the next game week I think. So I might hold.