Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 13, 2021, 05:30:48 am
BIG DICK NICK:
Ten of me team have away fixtures this week. Hoping that counts for fuck all at the moment.

Think I read that the majority of clubs have better away records than home - we are, surprisingly, not one of them, though on a ppg basis it's about even (23 in 15 home, 20 in 13 away). In any case, home/away does indeed mean fuck all. I think I've tipped the away team more often than not.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 13, 2021, 07:59:31 am
Ive got Konsa and Watkins. Went from 12 points to 7 in the blink of an eye there.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 13, 2021, 08:37:37 am
At least you didnt spend four points bringing Traore in for twenty minutes  :butt
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 13, 2021, 03:49:32 pm
I can't wait till we have more games being played at the same time again, hate these spread out ones much better getting loads or not so much points in one go
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 14, 2021, 08:00:48 pm
Son, B Traore and Decordova Reid all injured... So glad I made the effort to prepare for the shortened gameweek... Looks like I'll have 4 fit players at this rate,and I still need Antonio to get through MU unscathed.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 14, 2021, 08:06:30 pm
Son and Bamford injuries are really annoying going into next week. Kane captain, Gundogan not playing and Saka going off early as well means I've had a terrible gameweek.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 15, 2021, 08:01:18 am
not a good week

midfield of son, fernandes, sterling and gundogan returned all of 4 points

captain kane didnt do anything and bamford had one point

reed is my sub who only has 2 and i have no one playing tonight

i suppose i still have the free hit for next week, hopefully i can catch a few out
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 15, 2021, 08:12:29 am
Captained Mahrez. Took a -4 to bring in Bake and he ended up my vice captain. Dreadful week which only Mo and Robbo can now salvage (or make worse!).
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 15, 2021, 09:20:06 am
49 points with just Salah to go. I did captain him, on the basis that most have got rid of him/wouldn't and frankly I need a differentiator. Need him to have a big night later.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 16, 2021, 09:49:25 am
51, thanks to all of my defenders and keeper getting a clean sheet. I'll probably take on a massive transfer penalty to get a starting XI next week (no point, no fun playing it safe) and then use my wildcard to rebuild for the home stretch. Never thought I'd say this, but Iheanacho is top of my rebuild list! From the Liverpool squad, Jota and Kabak seem the best value.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 16, 2021, 11:39:11 am
Given up on this shite now.

Just let Liverpool win all the games.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 17, 2021, 06:00:54 pm
Who's Free hitting for GW29 then?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 17, 2021, 06:40:47 pm
LiamG:
Who's Free hitting for GW29 then?

Not me, but good luck to those who still hold it. Personally if you have 6-7 players I'd be tempted to hold it as I'm not too sure I can see any massive scores.

I've got 6 players currently, but will hopefully have 8 then I am going to wildcard the hell out of this team as I scored 30 points this week and need to steal a march!!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 17, 2021, 08:15:59 pm
LiamG:
Who's Free hitting for GW29 then?
me me me

One lad I'm against this week in one league has used all chips. He has TWO players for this week against a free hitting me.

This'll be a massacre

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 19, 2021, 08:37:57 pm
Bamford was Injured and I took him out last week.

Checked today and was still a doubt. Fuck off
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 19, 2021, 11:49:12 pm
Sums up my season when Ayling scores (hasnt registered a goal or assist all season) and its ruled out by a toe being offside earlier in the play. Chasing again.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 21, 2021, 10:59:14 am
Forgot the round started Friday. Realised three mins before the deadline. Had to use my wildcard, so really unsure if my choices were smart looking ahead...
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 21, 2021, 04:22:46 pm
Unbelievable. I have Dawson and Soucek. Two own goals in the same game. :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 22, 2021, 12:36:31 am
52 points, but 16 points lost in transfers. I would've got 32 if I'd stood still, so only a minor return on investment, but much more fun.

New squad for next week:
GK - Mendy [Sanchez]
DF - Dallas Rudiger Shaw [Kabak Lowton]
MF - De Bruyne (C) Jota Raphinha Mount SuperBruno (VC)
FW - Kane Antonio [Iheanacho]

Shifting away from City because of Fucking Pip's rotations, plus they have only 8 games remaining (and will likely be able to forget about the PL after 4 more games). Villa and Everton have 10 games remaining and are unrepresented in my squad, but not sure who can be trusted from their squads. Most of my squad has plenty to play for.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 22, 2021, 12:37:03 am
72 all out :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 22, 2021, 09:27:43 am
I didn't have my FH chip, but had been building for this week with players who would be available. Injuries got in the way a little but I didn't want to go mad on the minus points, so promised myself to take a -4 and stop there.

I just wanted to have some fun this week, so managed to get 10 players fielded who all played. Brought in Gross, Lingard and Welbeck. Was very close to captaining Welbeck but opted for JLingz instead, who turned out to be my highest scoring player so that worked a treat.

61 - really happy with that.

My plan was to play my WC now, and build the side back up but I am quite happy with what I have for the next game week I think. So I might hold.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 22, 2021, 09:36:22 am
The only player I brought in was Dawson. Who got me -1. Bake didnt play either and I changed captain from Kane to Watkins at the last minute so had a very shit week of 23. Still the second highest score in my league though!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 22, 2021, 01:09:26 pm
63 with my free hit

went with lacazette captain which worked out well
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 22, 2021, 01:35:37 pm
I completely forgot about the Friday deadline and it's killed me. Only had 6 players and hadn't even set a captain.

21 total, down to 5th and over 100 behind the leader now.

Eurgh.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
March 22, 2021, 01:43:49 pm
Grobbelrevell:
I completely forgot about the Friday deadline and it's killed me.

Same. Was bringing in Raphinha for Gundogan.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 1, 2021, 11:19:52 am
i quite like my team this week, so I am going to hold my WC and take another look next week.

I will make one FT this week. Sensible hat says Chelsea defender (but who?) or Fernandes, but Havertz feels like a nice punt for this week.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 2, 2021, 06:40:50 pm
Everyone likely to go Kane captain this gameweek.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 2, 2021, 09:25:45 pm
UntouchableLuis:
Everyone likely to go Kane captain this gameweek.

Will probably. go with Mo, but Bamford is tempting.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 3, 2021, 12:18:14 pm
GreatEx:
52 points, but 16 points lost in transfers. I would've got 32 if I'd stood still, so only a minor return on investment, but much more fun.

New squad for next week:
GK - Mendy [Sanchez]
DF - Dallas Rudiger Shaw [Kabak Lowton]
MF - De Bruyne (C) Jota Raphinha Mount SuperBruno (VC)
FW - Kane Antonio [Iheanacho]

Shifting away from City because of Fucking Pip's rotations, plus they have only 8 games remaining (and will likely be able to forget about the PL after 4 more games). Villa and Everton have 10 games remaining and are unrepresented in my squad, but not sure who can be trusted from their squads. Most of my squad has plenty to play for.

12.17pm on the Saturday and I've already fucked it :lmao
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 3, 2021, 01:31:12 pm
Yeah I transferred in Mount and picked Christensen who has come in and conceded two goals. :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 3, 2021, 06:13:50 pm
Rudiger, Stones, Gundogan, all non starters   ::)

2 points so far   ;D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 3, 2021, 06:28:10 pm
Stones gundogan and sterling all benched. Nice one pep you shit scarf wearing oil drinking parasite
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 3, 2021, 11:03:06 pm
Ah well, Mount and Jota not starting didn't do me any harm, and Rudiger remaining unused was a win, with Kabak auto subbing in. Not a bad day in the end!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 3, 2021, 11:21:55 pm
Harrison with ten points as my first sub is annoying me. As is Mo not getting that last assist.

Annoying me more now as I had Che Adams in my team and hes just come on in the 86th minute. Harrison has 13 points going to waste. Fuming!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
April 6, 2021, 01:28:37 pm
Did all right in the end, luckily had Kane as captain, was nearly half my points this week.  I had 2 Chelsea defenders though!!

But it's been a struggle all season, likely to have my worst number of points in 6 seasons & my worst position ever (in the top 38%).
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 02:26:38 pm
Stuart Dallas left on the bench, as second pick too.

Excellent start.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 02:30:11 pm
gerrardisgod:
Stuart Dallas left on the bench, as second pick too.

Excellent start.

3rd sub for me and definitely isn't coming in. Hate this game!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 02:54:32 pm
Same here, Dallas third sub   :(
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 03:32:55 pm
Third sub here, too. I have KDB as a starter and Shaw listed as doubtful, so there's still an outside chance of getting the points.
