This is a tough double... look at the team of the week! Guaita, Cahill, Ward, Bartley, Van Aanholt, Maguire, Bale, Mahrez, El Ghazi, Neves, Jesus. Fair play to anyone who hits the ton with these results.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
They need to reasses the forward positions. Having only the central strikers in 433 set ups is a bit odd to me. To me Salah and Mane are forwards, where as Grealish is a midfielder. There is barely enough options to fill your forward line!
I wouldn't hold my breath, they went in the opposite direction this season by reclassifying the likes of Aubameyang and Rashford as mids... Joke of a decision.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
And the Bobby non-goal at the weekend, if that's classified as an OG does he get an assist? Looks like he only got the one, which was the Jones opener.
Went Kane captain, asisst so far but need more.
I benched Penandes and Shaw this week, so thats 24 points on my benchdisaster week, all but given up winning any mini leagues i am in now
people like big dick nick.
I wouldnt buy him in the first place but why would you bench Fernandes, even with a tough picture? Always got a set piece chance and are all other midfield players better options? Fair play if so!
Nice one pep the pleb. Dropped stones and sterling (c)Hope hassenhuttl plays your head like a bongo
73 in the end. Not too bad but left Shaw on the bench. What's everyone doing about this 4 game gameweek coming up in 2 weeks? I should have around 8 players that week but no one looks brilliant to get in long term from those fixtures. What's everyone doing about Salah? Very high price for someone who hasn't delivered in 5 games in the league but then our fixtures look good on paper.
Looks like it might have to be Salah out and Bale in
Keep Salah and drop after the next gameweek would be my advice. I don't fancy getting onborard the Bale hypetrain yet. The stats for Salah and Liverpool are good but we're underperforming and Wolves defence is over performing.
I'm trying to scrape for points I do have Son and Fernandes in my team but think it would be crazy to sell them.
