73 in the end. Not too bad but left Shaw on the bench.



What's everyone doing about this 4 game gameweek coming up in 2 weeks? I should have around 8 players that week but no one looks brilliant to get in long term from those fixtures. What's everyone doing about Salah? Very high price for someone who hasn't delivered in 5 games in the league but then our fixtures look good on paper.



Most people will have 7-8 players for the blank gameweek, so I think you will be fine. I will have 8 players maximum. Problem is like you say after that gameweek, some fixtures turn massively on paper and don't forget that Spurs and Man City don't play in gameweek 33 due to the Cup. THEN you have to add in Spurs, Everton and Villa still have fixtures to be re-arranged. If you have your wildcard still, then play it in Gameweek 30 or 31.Lots of people have got rid of Salah- personally I will keep. Yes he hasn't scored but he gets chances and I can't see us being as bad as we have been forever. What you will see is a lot of people getting rid of him and having Jota instead and having Son/Bale.