This is a tough double... look at the team of the week! Guaita, Cahill, Ward, Bartley, Van Aanholt, Maguire, Bale, Mahrez, El Ghazi, Neves, Jesus. Fair play to anyone who hits the ton with these results.
Brought in Vydra for the double game week,
then somehow left him on the bench.   :butt
Quote from: GreatEx on March  4, 2021, 04:39:28 am
This is a tough double... look at the team of the week! Guaita, Cahill, Ward, Bartley, Van Aanholt, Maguire, Bale, Mahrez, El Ghazi, Neves, Jesus. Fair play to anyone who hits the ton with these results.
thought I was on for a ton myself this week but points have slowed up big time since Sunday. Gundogan and stones getting benched didn't help. Still kane captain and son left though

They need to reasses the forward positions. Having only the central strikers in 433 set ups is a bit odd to me. To me Salah and Mane are forwards, where as Grealish is a midfielder. There is barely enough options to fill your forward line!
I wouldn't hold my breath, they went in the opposite direction this season by reclassifying the likes of Aubameyang and Rashford as mids... Joke of a decision.
Quote from: Elzar on March  4, 2021, 08:56:39 am
They need to reasses the forward positions. Having only the central strikers in 433 set ups is a bit odd to me. To me Salah and Mane are forwards, where as Grealish is a midfielder. There is barely enough options to fill your forward line!
i am amazed Salah has never been down as a forward in it.

whatever about his first season with us but after banging in 44 then and god knows what since you would think they would

first time this season i start playing 5 in midfield although gradually ended up with 3 up top. to be fair a few bargains came in to play upfront.

Watkins and Calvert Lewin have been good prices, Bamford is a no brainer.
Quote from: GreatEx on March  4, 2021, 09:32:27 am
I wouldn't hold my breath, they went in the opposite direction this season by reclassifying the likes of Aubameyang and Rashford as mids... Joke of a decision.
that was just weird. Made no sense
Quote from: Elzar on March  4, 2021, 08:56:39 am
They need to reasses the forward positions. Having only the central strikers in 433 set ups is a bit odd to me. To me Salah and Mane are forwards, where as Grealish is a midfielder. There is barely enough options to fill your forward line!

As an aside on what they should also look to adjust, forwards should get a point for clean sheets as well, not least because they're also contributing to them.

And the Bobby non-goal at the weekend, if that's classified as an OG does he get an assist? Looks like he only got the one, which was the Jones opener. If it came off Mane and went in in exactly the same manner he would, right? Ultimately his action has caused the goal, irrespective of who it's gone in off. He should be getting the assist there, for me.
Assists also need to be removed from players that win a penalty, I reckon.

Used my Bench Boost this week, 16 scored so far and Aaron Ramsdale accounts for 13. Bloody bald fraud not playing Foden done me in.
Just noticed I forgot to triple captain this gamesweek  ;D

Looks like it Gundogan then for the next double header.
Poor showing from TC Kane. On 85 points with just Salah left. Expected a lot more from the double gameweek.
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March  4, 2021, 11:08:06 am
And the Bobby non-goal at the weekend, if that's classified as an OG does he get an assist? Looks like he only got the one, which was the Jones opener.

Bobby's assist was for the OG. The pass for Jones's opener was a deflected cross from Trent, and no one was credited with the assist. I think that part of the game needs fixing; Trent clearly created the goal. I'm not sure exactly how much of a deflection a pass needs for them to cancel out the assist, but given that assists are given to a shooter whose saved/blocked/off-the-woodwork shot is put home by a teammate, then surely those who actually pass the damn thing deserve the same leeway.
So Stones Dias Trent, C-Mo and Mane got me 8 points between them

ffs
Went Kane captain, asisst so far but need more. Knew Gundagon wouldn't have a big haul so stayed clear and could even be benched vs Southampton. Normally Mo at home to Fulham is a slam dunker but right now Mbappe could play for us and I wouldn't give him the armband.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  7, 2021, 08:17:08 pm
Went Kane captain, asisst so far but need more.

O rly.

I have Kane so that's good, but captained Ederson since he's the one reliable in Fucking Pip's circus. Think I might have to roll the dice on Bale. Time to move Bobby, and maybe Robbo next week. Can't keep wasting the budget on our lads.
Triple captained Salah in more hope than expectation. Mini league title challenge all but over now!
I benched Penandes and Shaw this week, so thats 24 points on my bench, plus i captained Gundogan over kane

disaster week, all but given up winning any mini leagues i am in now
took in ings for watkins

that didnt work

was gonna sub out ings immediately but last time i did that i ended up going minus 8 as i brought in calvert lewin who also got injured
36 points, diabolical week. 10 points for Captain Son have saved me in a week where aside from Son, Saiss and Martinez every player has got 1's and 2's.

Martinez 7
Saiss 6
Robertson 2
Dias 1
Son 10 (C)
Salah 2
Sterling 2
Gundogan 2
Eze 1
Lacazette 1
Watkins 2

Awful week, with the 3 City players on a DGW.
63 so far with 6 players to play or 5 left to play. I had a dip for a few weeks and finally getting good scores again. Back to the edge of the top 100k.
Quote from: LiamG on March  8, 2021, 10:12:37 am
I benched Penandes and Shaw this week, so thats 24 points on my bench

disaster week, all but given up winning any mini leagues i am in now

Snap.
I wouldnt buy him in the first place but why would you bench Fernandes, even with a tough picture? Always got a set piece chance and are all other midfield players better options? Fair play if so!
37 points with two left to play (+3 City players with a DGL).

Bloody hell.

Captaining Dias really backfired.
i captained sterling, i have him, gundogan and stones but yesterday they didnt do anything

i wouldnt be surprised if 2 of them maybe even all 3 get rested next game.

at the minute am on 51 points with potentially Dallas, Bamford and the three city lads to go
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  8, 2021, 02:32:56 pm
I wouldnt buy him in the first place but why would you bench Fernandes, even with a tough picture? Always got a set piece chance and are all other midfield players better options? Fair play if so!

Benching Bruno the Magnificent is a level of overthinking the game that even I would be proud of.
Nice one pep the pleb. Dropped stones and sterling (c)

Hope hassenhuttl plays your head like a bongo
Quote from: paulrazor on March 10, 2021, 06:13:07 pm
Nice one pep the pleb. Dropped stones and sterling (c)

Hope hassenhuttl plays your head like a bongo

On the plus side, I captained Mahrez.

73 in the end. Not too bad but left Shaw on the bench.

What's everyone doing about this 4 game gameweek coming up in 2 weeks? I should have around 8 players that week but no one looks brilliant to get in long term from those fixtures. What's everyone doing about Salah? Very high price for someone who hasn't delivered in 5 games in the league but then our fixtures look good on paper.
87 thanks to captaining Mahrez. Left 12 points in the bench as well but cant grumble.
52. Captaining Dias was a disaster.

Now 80 points off top spot in my league.

Awful.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:12:29 am
73 in the end. Not too bad but left Shaw on the bench.

What's everyone doing about this 4 game gameweek coming up in 2 weeks? I should have around 8 players that week but no one looks brilliant to get in long term from those fixtures. What's everyone doing about Salah? Very high price for someone who hasn't delivered in 5 games in the league but then our fixtures look good on paper.

Most people will have 7-8 players for the blank gameweek, so I think you will be fine. I will have 8 players maximum. Problem is like you say after that gameweek, some fixtures turn massively on paper and don't forget that Spurs and Man City don't play in gameweek 33 due to the Cup. THEN you have to add in Spurs, Everton and Villa still have fixtures to be re-arranged. If you have your wildcard still, then play it in Gameweek 30 or 31.

Lots of people have got rid of Salah- personally I will keep. Yes he hasn't scored but he gets chances and I can't see us being as bad as we have been forever. What you will see is a lot of people getting rid of him and having Jota instead and having Son/Bale.
cost a head to head win in one league with citys line up

4 players due to play twice, one played 13 mins and two players including my captain dropped.

mind you a fella i was against in one league who got 114 points
Looks like it might have to be Salah out and Bale in ::)
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 03:33:59 pm
Looks like it might have to be Salah out and Bale in ::)

Keep Salah and drop after the next gameweek would be my advice. I don't fancy getting onborard the Bale hypetrain yet. The stats for Salah and Liverpool are good but we're underperforming and Wolves defence is over performing.
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm
Keep Salah and drop after the next gameweek would be my advice. I don't fancy getting onborard the Bale hypetrain yet. The stats for Salah and Liverpool are good but we're underperforming and Wolves defence is over performing.

I'm trying to scrape for points  :-[

I do have Son and Fernandes in my team but think it would be crazy to sell them.
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 03:33:59 pm
Looks like it might have to be Salah out and Bale in ::)

I
I'm annoyed with myself, I just went and bought Son in preparation for the 4-game week, then remembered I'd been planning on Bale. Most of my league rivals have Son so that's my differentiator gone.
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 06:57:01 am
I'm trying to scrape for points  :-[

I do have Son and Fernandes in my team but think it would be crazy to sell them.

Salah will be a good captain this week. Most people won't captain him. Of course it's risky, but there isn't a standout option this week so if you're going to be brave, this is the week! I think you could sell Fernandes and get away with it as he doesn't play next week and West Ham are good defensively. Keep Son 100%.
Son is playing the 4-game week so he is indispensable.

B. Traore's early injury against Newcastle is a bad start for me this week and probably leaves me short another player for the 4-gamer,goddammit.
Ten of me team have away fixtures this week. Hoping that counts for fuck all at the moment.
