I was thinking of kane as captain



he is hardly ever rested



it was worth captaining gundogan last double game week even though he didnt play the second game



if you have any of the following they are good picks for captain, Vardy, Fernandes, Kane, Son, Calvert Lewin, Salah



Obviously Gundogan, Sterling, De Bruyne are good too but whether they play twice is another matter



chelsea players are a bit hit and miss and again Werner and Abraham tend to be rotated. lot of inconsistency with them



some weeks pulisic will get a haul of points then does nothing for ages, Werner is a bit like that too

